The holiday season is right around the corner, and Withings is making it easier than ever to give the gift of health and wellness. As a leader in the connected health movement, Withings has announced an array of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or aiming to kickstart your health goals for 2024, these deals are too good to pass up. Let’s explore what’s on offer, who will benefit the most, and all the details you need to make the most of these discounts.

Phenomenal Health Tech Offers

Deals for Everyone (Available at Best Buy, Amazon & Withings.com)

30% Off

Steel HR : Now $134.96, down from $179.95. Purchase here

: Now $134.96, down from $179.95. Purchase here Body+: Now $69.96, down from $99.95. Buy now

27% Off

ScanWatch : Reduced to $218.96 from $299.95. Get yours here

: Reduced to $218.96 from $299.95. Get yours here Body Cardio: Now just $131.36, originally $179.95. Shop here

23% Off

BPM Connect: Discounted to $100.06 from $129.95. Order now

20% Off

Thermo: Available for $79.96, down from $99.95. Find it here

Amazon Exclusive Deals

15% Off

Sleep – Bundle of 2: Now $220.91, was $259.90. Amazon link

Withings.com Exclusive Offers

25% Off

Sleep – Bundle of 2: Reduced to $194.92 from $259.90. Withings link

20% Off

Body Comp (Black and white screen): Now $159.96, originally $199.95. Purchase here

Special BOGOF Deal:

Buy One Get One Free on wristbands for hybrid smartwatches. Exclusive to Withings.com

Target Audience: Health-Conscious Shoppers

These deals are perfect for anyone looking to monitor and improve their health, fitness enthusiasts, or those simply aiming to stay connected with their wellness journey. The range of products on offer means there’s something for everyone, from fitness trackers to smart scales.

Sale Duration

Catch these deals from November 16 through November 27. Remember, they’re subject to stock availability, so act fast to secure your favorites.

Where to Shop

You can find these offers at major retailers, on Amazon, or directly at Withings.com. Each platform has its unique deals, so be sure to check them all out to find the best fit for your needs.

In Conclusion

With these incredible discounts, Withings is making it more accessible than ever to invest in health and wellness. Whether it’s tracking your fitness journey, managing your weight, or just keeping an eye on your general health, these deals provide a great opportunity to step into a healthier future. Happy shopping!