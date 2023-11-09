The holiday season is right around the corner, and Withings is making it easier than ever to give the gift of health and wellness. As a leader in the connected health movement, Withings has announced an array of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or aiming to kickstart your health goals for 2024, these deals are too good to pass up. Let’s explore what’s on offer, who will benefit the most, and all the details you need to make the most of these discounts.
Phenomenal Health Tech Offers
Deals for Everyone (Available at Best Buy, Amazon & Withings.com)
30% Off
- Steel HR: Now $134.96, down from $179.95. Purchase here
- Body+: Now $69.96, down from $99.95. Buy now
27% Off
- ScanWatch: Reduced to $218.96 from $299.95. Get yours here
- Body Cardio: Now just $131.36, originally $179.95. Shop here
23% Off
- BPM Connect: Discounted to $100.06 from $129.95. Order now
20% Off
- Thermo: Available for $79.96, down from $99.95. Find it here
Amazon Exclusive Deals
15% Off
- Sleep – Bundle of 2: Now $220.91, was $259.90. Amazon link
Withings.com Exclusive Offers
25% Off
- Sleep – Bundle of 2: Reduced to $194.92 from $259.90. Withings link
20% Off
- Body Comp (Black and white screen): Now $159.96, originally $199.95. Purchase here
Special BOGOF Deal:
- Buy One Get One Free on wristbands for hybrid smartwatches. Exclusive to Withings.com
Target Audience: Health-Conscious Shoppers
These deals are perfect for anyone looking to monitor and improve their health, fitness enthusiasts, or those simply aiming to stay connected with their wellness journey. The range of products on offer means there’s something for everyone, from fitness trackers to smart scales.
Sale Duration
Catch these deals from November 16 through November 27. Remember, they’re subject to stock availability, so act fast to secure your favorites.
Where to Shop
You can find these offers at major retailers, on Amazon, or directly at Withings.com. Each platform has its unique deals, so be sure to check them all out to find the best fit for your needs.
In Conclusion
With these incredible discounts, Withings is making it more accessible than ever to invest in health and wellness. Whether it’s tracking your fitness journey, managing your weight, or just keeping an eye on your general health, these deals provide a great opportunity to step into a healthier future. Happy shopping!