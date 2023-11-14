Withings Introduces Groundbreaking Cellular Scale to Detect Early Diabetes Complications

Marking World Diabetes Day, Withings Health Solutions has announced the launch of Body Pro 2, a pioneering cellular-connected scale. This revolutionary device is designed to detect early signs of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathies (DPN) and assess the risk for diabetic foot ulcers, right from the comfort of one’s home.

Advanced Technology for At-Home Diabetes Care

Traditionally, assessments for diabetes-related complications required clinical visits and relied on tools like Sudoscan. However, Body Pro 2 brings this capability into the home, offering a significant advancement in remote patient monitoring and digital health programs. The device represents four years of intensive development, aiming to enhance digital health experiences for patients and care teams.

Breaking Barriers in Patient Engagement

One of the challenges in digital health is maintaining consistent and accurate use of devices by patients. Body Pro 2 addresses this through several innovative features:

Personalized Nudges : Custom messages to motivate and guide patients.

: Custom messages to motivate and guide patients. Eyes-Closed Mode : Displays motivational messages instead of weight readings for sensitive users.

: Displays motivational messages instead of weight readings for sensitive users. High-Resolution Color Screen: Enhances user experience with vibrant displays including health trends and environmental data.

A New Era in Diabetes Management

Body Pro 2’s first module is prescription-only and focuses on diabetic foot health, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of diabetes care. By monitoring Electrochemical Skin Conductance (ESC), the scale helps in early detection of DPN and assessing the risk for diabetic foot ulcers.

The device stands out for its simplicity and power. It requires no setup, automatically transmits data to care teams, and comes with a unique ProgramMemberID feature that ensures data integrity by verifying the identity of the user.

Pioneering a Better Experience in Digital Health

Withings Health Solutions, a division of Withings known for its range of smart health devices, continues its mission to bridge the gap between patients and health care professionals. The Body Pro 2 is a testament to this commitment, offering a modular, personalized, and engaging health monitoring solution.

Withings’ Commitment to Transforming Diabetes Care

Eric Carreel, Withings Founder and President, emphasizes the significance of Body Pro 2 in the healthcare industry. He highlights the device’s potential in early detection and better management of diabetic foot complications, underscoring its role in reshaping diabetes care.

For more information on Withings Health Solutions and Body Pro 2, visit Withings Health Solutions.