Withings, a leader in connected health devices and the inventor of the first hybrid smartwatch, has just announced its latest innovation: ScanWatch Nova. This new iteration offers a powerful health scan in a splendid luxury diver-style watch with crucial health benefits to track health metrics and activity, including on-demand electrocardiogram, SpO2, body temperature 24/7, advanced activity tracking, and in-depth sleep analysis.

Advanced Health-Tracking Capabilities

ScanWatch Nova provides advanced health-tracking capabilities and is packed full of technology to make continuous measurements autonomous and effortless with an extraordinary 30-day battery. The splendid timepiece imperceptibly embeds a powerful health scan, with all the cutting-edge innovations to enhance your health, wrapped in a stylish aesthetic inspired by the timeless tradition of diver-style watchmaking.

Key Features of ScanWatch Nova

On-Demand Medical-Grade Electrocardiogram: ScanWatch Nova performs an on-demand medical-grade electrocardiogram to detect potential heart anomalies at any time, such as atrial fibrillation, which is one of the most prevalent forms of arrhythmias characterized by irregular heart rhythms.

May Indicate the Onset of an Illness: ScanWatch Nova provides baseline fluctuations of day and night body temperature, which may indicate the onset of an illness or other health condition, as well as boosts the ability to manage performance and recovery through workout temperature variation zones.

Assess Part of the Respiratory System: With ScanWatch Nova, gain peace of mind with on-demand blood oxygen (SpO2), plus track overnight breathing disturbances as well as average blood oxygen during sleep.

Help Achieve More Restful Sleep: Track sleep quality and receive advice for improvement. Users can wake to their Sleep Quality Score and deep dive into their sleep metrics with info on how to improve them.

Boost Your Activity with Seamless Tracking: ScanWatch Nova can track parameters such as steps, calories, elevation, workout routes, and can automatically recognize more than 40 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.

Luxurious Diver Watch Aesthetics

This jewel of innovation has been crafted with excellence and an extreme attention to details. It includes a ceramic and stainless-steel rotating bezel with laser-engraved markings that incorporate the standard codes of diving practice and full Luminova hollow watch hands, indicators, and thick raised indices that allow it to be used in low light.

Phenomenal Battery Life

ScanWatch Nova boasts the iconic Withings 30-day battery life that enables users to rely on it for continuous health tracking without frequent recharging. It comes with a USB-C cable, allowing fast and full recharge in under 2 hours to allow a continuous day-and-night health, activity, and sleep tracking.

Leading-Edge Technology

Utilizing MultiWave PPG sensors and HealthSenseTM – Withings’ proprietary operating system, ScanWatch Nova can track advanced cardiovascular vitals, including heart rate, heart rate variability, and ECG. It is also able to measure SpO2, breathing disturbances, and track sleep patterns.

Intuitive Withings App

Seamlessly connect your ScanWatch Nova to the Withings app, offering an elegant and user-friendly interface. The app allows users to customize the screen and information they can see on the watch display, receive personalized insights, trends, and recommendations to optimize their health journey.

Availability

Watch lovers can order ScanWatch Nova online on Withings.com starting December 5th, 2023, priced at $599.95, then from February 1st, 2024 at our retail partners. The watch comes with an oyster bracelet that tapers from 20 mm to 18 mm for a secure, comfortable fit. It is available in blue, green, and black.