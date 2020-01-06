Withings ScanWatch arrives as first watch with ECG and sleep apnea detection

Look for the smart wearable in the second quarter

Withings, formerly Nokia Health, is back at CES with its latest wearable, the ScanWatch. And while it might resemble some of its previous watches, it’s got a few neat tricks up its sleeve.

The ScanWatch features a battery that lasts up to 30 days per charge and tracks activities such as swimming, running, sleep, and more. It pairs to your phone and provides notifications for many of your favorite apps. Much like its other watches, it is waterproof up to 50 meters.

The connected GPS can help you track runs with maps of workouts and historical data. It’s not built directly into the watch as it relies on your phone’s GPS.

Where things get really interesting is in the area of optical sensors. One is able to detect arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeats while the other can detect sleep apnea.

While ECG is becoming increasingly popular in wearables, we’ve not seen the sleep apnea feature. The sleep disorder can increase one’s risk of various potentially fatal outcomes, including heart attack and stroke.

The ScanWatch will be available in two sizes: 38mm and 42mm and comes in white and black color options. The 38mm model costs $250 while the larger comes in a bit pricier, at $300. We should look for it in the second quarter of the year.

According to Withings, the ScanWatch is still under development and some of its features may vary by region when it launches. It has been clinically tested and is pending FDA and CE Medical certifications.