Between phones, tablets, Chromebooks and laptops it’s pretty hard to purchase a device that doesn’t have a front-facing camera built into it. They’re everywhere. But that doesn’t mean they’re actually good.

In an age of remote working, Zoom calls, and conferences with teachers, having a quality front-facing camera has become much more important than in years past.

If you’re using the built-in camera from your Chromebook, you’re doing it wrong. It doesn’t matter if it’s a weekly get-together with remote workers or if it’s a daily meetup with your professor; you deserve better.

The WyreStorm Focus 210 Webcam, priced $180, is the 4K camera solution you didn’t know you needed.

WyreStorm Focus 210 Features

120° Wide-Angle Lens that Captures a Wide Field of View

E-PTZ icon. 8x Digital Zoom, ePTZ, Auto Framing, Presenter Tracking

AI Backlight Compensation & Low Light Compensation

2x Built-in Mics icon. Dual AI Noise-Cancelling Mics with Max 5m/16ft Pickup Range

90Hz icon Supports 4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps & 720P/90fps

WDR icon Supports Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for Clear Image in Any Light

Simpe Control icon Supports Windows/MacOS APP for Video Configuration & Color Adjustment

The WyreStorm Focus 210 brings a lot to the table, starting with its 4K resolution. Not only is it higher than what you’re normally working with, but it opens the door to a better overall experience.

Take, for instance, its 8x digital zoom. While we might normally shy away from digital zooming, it works great with auto-framing and tracking of presenters. Indeed, you can have 60FPS at 1080p or an incredible 90 FPS at 720p.

If you’re among those who find yourself trying to make an office out of a laundry room, you know that sometimes lighting is not ideal. The WyreStorm camera features AI backlight and low-light compensation to help offset your conditions, giving you a chance to look your best in front of the boss.

The aforementioned auto-framing can keep things in center view, keeping up with people as they enter the frame, and even widening out (up to 120 degrees) to allow for multiple attendees. Likewise, the tracking can follow you around should you get up to move about your office.

The WyreStorem Focus 210 houses a pair of noise-cancelling microphones that employ AI to help filter out noise like keyboard strokes, dogs outside, children in another room, or wind from an open window. Best of all, you don’t have to be front and center to be clearly heard. You can actually get up to 16 feet away from the mic to be heard.

The camera works with a whole array of video conferencing and calling programs, including Twitch, Skype, Zoom, Facebook, Microsoft Teams, Webex, BlueJeans, Cisco Webex, Fuze, Google Meet, and GoToMeeting.

Learn more about the Focus 210 Webcam at the WyreStorm website where you can purchase one for $180.