Xiaomi 13 Lite renders and key specifications surfaced online ahead of the launch

Earlier Xiaomi’s Founder and CEO Lei Jun confirmed that Xiaomi would launch its latest Xiaomi 13 series smartphones in the global market. The Xiaomi 13 series smartphone is set to launch on Feb 26th at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The series comprises Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphone has been spotted on the german retailer’s website. The listings reveal some key specifications and render of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 smartphone.

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Lite will look very similar to the Xiaomi CIVI 2 smartphone launched last year in China. Regarding its design, you’ll see a triple rear camera setup at the back and a dual selfie camera setup at the front.

Furthermore, the listings reveal detailed specifications of the phone. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 lite smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will likely run on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite will house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. In terms of optics, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor paired with 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will feature a 32MP + 32MP dual selfie camera.

Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

