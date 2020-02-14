Xiaomi announces Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi this week announced its latest phone, the Mi 10, and its sibling Mi 10 Pro. The two devices share a number of features in common but differ in a few key areas.

The two handsets both sport 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate and run Android 10 with Xiaomi’s MIUI on top. The duo also have Snapdragon 865 processors paired with up to 12GB RAM.

Both phones have quad-camera configurations on the back, but they aren’t the same sensors across the board. While each has a primary 108-megapixel main camera, the other three are completely different.

The Mi 10 has a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel shooters. The Mi 10 Pro, for its part, has a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Other specifications shared between the two include wireless charging, support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard, and UFS 3.0 storage. Additionally, each has dual-band 5G support, too.

The Mi 10 offers users up to 256GB internal storage, however the Mi 10 Pro allows for twice that, or up to 512GB. And while the Mi 10 provides 30W fast charging, the Mi 10 Pro comes in at 50W speeds.

In a related note, the Mi 10 packs a 4,500mAh battery with the Mi 10 Pro squeezing in a 4,780mAh power source.

Availability

Xiaomi is bringing the Mi 10 to China first with a price of 3,999 yuan ($570 USD) for the standard model. It is available in Titanium Silver Black, Ice Blue, and Peach Gold. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro arrives on February 18 in blue or white and is priced 4,999 yuan ($715 USD) and up.

As to when a global variant will be sold, it’s hard to say. Mobile World Congress was initially scheduled for later this month, but with its cancellation, it remains uncertain.