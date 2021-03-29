Xiaomi on Monday announced its latest smartphones in the form of the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11 Lite 4G. As one might expect the Ultra is the top-tier stuff outright insane specifications and features, while the others are a more budgeted approach to its 2021 offerings.

Let’s jump right into the main specifications for each, shall we?

Advertisements

Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display at 3200 x 1440 resolution and features a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 360-defgree ambient light sensor it is among the most well-rounded on the market and all of it is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the show and is complemented by 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple camera configuration consists of a 50-megapixel wide angle camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide (128 degree) camera, and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. All three boast a number of great features, shooting modes, and high-end details such as incredibly high 120x zoom. A 20-megapixel camera is located around front.

It’s worth noting here that the Mi 11 Ultra has a rather unconventional design to the rear camera. In fact, it’s module has a second screen that measures 1.1-inch which is used for notifications, alerts, and selfie previews.

The 5,000mAh battery is good for about two days of usage and supports 67W wired turbo charging as well as 67W wireless turbo charging. Yep, that’s right – a wireless charge that’s faster than pretty much anything you’ll find even with a cable. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

The 5G phone comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors and supports a whole range of networks and bands.

Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite (4G)

Powered by Android 11 with the custom MIUI 12 interface, the Mi 11 Lite offers up a 6.55-inch display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate as well as a triple-camera system.

Internally, the 5G phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780 processor while the 4G model has a 732G chipset. As for memory and storage, it breaks down as so:

Lite 5G: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB (UFS 2.2 + LPDDR4X)

Lite 4G: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB (UFS 2.2 + LPDDR4X)

As for the cameras, the rear of the handset features a 64-megapixel main shooter as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel telephoto cameras.

Mi 11 Lite (4G)

When it comes to batteries, the Mi 11 Lite 4G packs a 4,250mAh power source with support for up to 33W fast charging. Other notable details include Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

In terms of 4G/5G connection, it breaks down accordingly as:

Mi Lite 5G 5G NR: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n66 4G LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/12/13/17/20/28/32/66

Mi Lite 4G 4G LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66



Look for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in three colors (Truffle Black, Mint Green, and Citrus Yellow) with the Mi 11 Lite 4G in its own trio of options (Boba Black, Peach Pink, and Bubblegum Blue).

Feel free to watch the video embedded below for the full suite of new products unveiled by Xiaomi.