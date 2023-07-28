A day before yesterday, one of the big players in the foldable market- Samsung unveiled its latest 5th Gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones in the market. Almost every major brand which is in the foldable market announced their latest foldable smartphone and now Chinese leading smartphone company Xiaomi officially announced its latest foldable phone- Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, which will launch in China in August. Regarding its global availability, we can hope that this time Xiaomi will bring the MIX 3 Fold smartphone outside China.

Xiaomi teased a poster of its upcoming MIX Foldable 3 smartphone confirming its collaboration with Leica a well-known camera brand. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will feature a Leica quad camera setup to achieve the best possible results in photography, though camera specs haven’t been revealed yet. Rumors of MIX Fold 3 already surfaced online that suggesting the device will feature a Sony IMX800 primary sensor paired with an ultrawide shooter and telephoto lens with a 3.2x optical zoom, and periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

According to rumors, the MIX Fold 3 will sport an 8.02-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz inner display and a 6.56-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz cover display. The smartphone is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The device is expected to feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

That is everything we know so far about the upcoming Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. As time passes more details will emerge, stay tuned with us for the latest updates.