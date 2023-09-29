Xiaomi, a leader in smartphones and accessories manufacture, has just revealed its latest items in 2023. The items include the latest Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones for fans who care much about unleashing their visual artistry.

The series deliver the essence of iconic Leica experience, coupled with Authentic Leica imagery. These devices are imbued with advanced performance optimization architecture and lasting battery life. Users get outstanding experience whether shooting photos, watching videos, or in other use scenarios.

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro features

These two smartphones come with crystal clear display that new generation of smartphone users love. Of course, they enable youthful users to enjoy their passion for creativity in new ways.

Take a look at how powerful these devices are as we outline some of the salient features in brief.

Key features uniting both smartphones

Triple camera setup featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica

Wider color range for capturing every magical moment

Xiaomi ProFocus technology

67” CrystalRes Display that supports 144Hz refresh rate

100GB Google One cloud storage for six months trial

Fast charging technology

5000mAh battery

Color options: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, and Black

Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, and Black IP68 ratings

Additionally, the 13T Pro has higher specs in some departments than the 13T. That’s expected as they arrived in different prices. For example, the 13T Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, while the 13T comes with the 8200-Ultra.

Therefore it is possible to agree with the company’s mantra of raising the bar for premium and flagship devices by providing the ultimate performance in gaming, imaging, AI, and connectivity.

Xiaomi’s new AIoT line-up

International users can also relish the release of Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, and Xiaomi Smart Band 8. These products are designed to provide users with connected experience as they make use of them with the newly released smartphones.

The Watch 2 Pro is powered by Google’s OS, and it offers a smart, efficient experience for the user. It is superb with an enhanced display meeting health and fitness needs. Users are able to enjoy Google’s suite of popular apps.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is also an addition to the company’s fitness band line-up. There are up to 150+ sports modes in the band, so that users can have a wide variety of activities to pick from. Interestingly, the ‘Pebble Mode’ can be secured to a shoe buckle in the case of a running sports person. It gives detailed running data and a user can get information that helps for improved performance.

Visit this page to learn more about these new line-ups from Xiaomi.