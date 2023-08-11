Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 series smartphone earlier this year in the global markets. The Redmi Note 12 series is comprised of the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. And now Xiaomi introduced a new variant for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G now comes in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, starting at Rs 28,999 (~$349). The smartphone comes in Stardust Purple, Onyx Black, and Glacier Blue color options. You can purchase the latest variant via Xiaomi’s official website and other retailers. Let’s take a quick look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.

Powering the Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor based on 6nm architecture coupled with ARM Mali-G68 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage variant. It runs on Andriod 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support.

Image- Scott Webster/ Androidguys

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera joined by 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro lens and there’s a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.