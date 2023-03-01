Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones – Xiaomi 13 Series and its suite of AIoT products at a product launch event in Barcelona, Spain.

The company revealed on its website that the awesome release of Xiaomi 13 Series has been made possible through product collaborations between Xiaomi and Leica. Both are involved in “strategic partnership” in Imaging Technology.

What to expect from Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

Users can expect to enjoy a special kind of new smartphone photography experience internationally. These flagship models were co-engineered with Leica, meaning users should expect Leica tech in the optical lenses.

In addition to that, users also enjoy other advanced computational and software capacities that enable accomplishments of various tasks on their devices.

Better still, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with Xiaomi Surge battery management system ensures enviable performance. This is really a game changer both for newbie and professional photographers.

Xiaomi 13 Series is available for sale starting March 8, 2023 via Xiaomi official channels.

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in two colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, with 2 storage variants, starting from EUR 1,299.

Xiaomi 13 comes in three colors: Black, White, Flora Green, with 2 storage variants, starting from EUR 999.

Xiaomi 13 Lite also comes in three colors: Blue, Pink, Black, with 2 storage variants, starting from EUR 499.

Suite of AIoT products

The suite of AIoT products include Buds 4 Pro, Watch S1 Pro, and Electric Scooter 4 Ultra. According to Xiaomi, these are products that will revolutionize the entertainment experience internationally.

The company goes on to explain in its press release that these are exceptional products. They are set to transform the manner in which people interact with technology. Here are products offering “seamless and more immersive” experience for users internationally.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro: It comes with upgraded TWS features and the earbuds deliver high-fidelity listening experience. Also, it incorporates Sony’s LDAC technology, enabling data transfer rates of up to 990kbps. Furthermore, the Hi-Res Audio Wireless support is impressive.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: This smartwatch is a fusion of classic watch design and contemporary smartwatch technology. It boasts 1.47 inches AMOLED display, a rotatable crown, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass that adds to its durability.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra: Take note, this is the first scooter offered, featuring a dual suspension system. Even if the rider is on a difficult terrain, he or she can still have a smooth safe ride. It is equipped with a larger puncture-proof and self-sealing 10-inch DuraGel Tires.