The realm of Augmented Reality (AR) is ever-enticing, and the unveiling of new AR/MR gadgets always piques my curiosity. Among the plethora of futuristic gadgets, AR smart glasses stand out as a premier device to delve into virtual realms.

XREAL (previously known as Nreal) has been at the forefront of the AR smart glasses arena, with its first-generation Xreal Air smart glasses making notable strides by amassing over 100,000 sales last year.

Not resting on its laurels, XREAL has enriched its Air series with the launch of the advanced Xreal Air 2 and Air 2 Pro AR smart glasses. These new entrants are touted as the zenith of AR smart glasses, offering an unparalleled virtual experience, be it listening to music, streaming media, handling calls, or diving into gaming realms with Xbox, PS5, or Nintendo.

Target User Demographic

The latest Air 2 series is a beckoning for anyone yearning to embark on an AR adventure. With its user-friendly interface and an array of features, it’s an enticing offer for both AR novices and aficionados alike. Comparatively, while Rokid’s newly unveiled next-gen Max AR glasses present a formidable competition, XREAL’s offerings edge ahead with superior performance, resolution, and an expansive virtual display.

Where to Learn More or Purchase

Eager customers can pre-order the Air 2 and Air 2 Pro in the US and UK through XREAL’s official website, Amazon, or other authorized resellers, with shipping set to commence in November 2023. The Air 2 is priced at $399/£399, a minor escalation from its predecessor, while the Pro version starts at $449/£449.

Initial Impressions

Upon the first encounter, the Air 2 series retains the aesthetic of its predecessor but brings a wave of ergonomic improvements, making them lighter and more comfortable. The innovative adjustable design, coupled with the new 3-stake adjustable Rake system, promises a snug fit for all head sizes. Moreover, the transition from a Sony 0.68 Micro-OLED to a 0.55 Micro-OLED display unveils a realm of crystal clear imagery with a 1920 x 1080p maximum resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a commendable peak brightness of 500 nits.

The auditory experience too has been revamped, boasting an improved cinematic sound system with open-ear-styled dual speakers. The user interface is intuitive with essential controls for screen and volume adjustments seamlessly integrated into the design.

Adding a cherry on top is the 3DoF (3 Degrees of Freedom) head-tracking ability, enriching interactions within the virtual environment, making the Air 2 series not just a gadget, but a portal to immersive virtual experiences.

The Air 2 series, priced at $399, is emerging as a worthy contender for anyone looking to venture into the AR domain without burning a hole in their pocket. As I delve deeper into testing these AR glasses, a comprehensive review will follow soon, so stay tuned.