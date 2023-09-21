Yoshino has been delivering solid-state technology (SST) for several years. It is the go-to establishment for the evolution in lithium batteries that are safer, more compact.

However, in this month of September, the company is offering a new deal to customers and prospective buyers. The timeline for the discount runs between September 21 and 28.

The New B4000 SST – Save up to $700

Yoshino is offering 15 percent discount, which means that power station can be owned by buyers in the timeline can get it for the price of $2,799.00.

Since the deal starts from today, the original price of $3,299.00 doesn’t apply till the end of the stated period. Buyers can save up to $700 if they intend to purchase the new B4000 SST.

About the new Yoshino B4000 SST Power Station

Yoshino B4000 Solid-State Portable Power Station is solid, designed for easy portability. It is ergonomic, lightweight, and comes with aluminum soft-grip handles. Go easy on reliable power everywhere your adventure takes you.

The power station is striking because it is robust and can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. It is as a review on AndroidGuys says: The Model B4000 SST is a “compelling solution to modern challenges.”

Users love the control panel situated at the front. It features a clear LCD screen which displays vital information like battery status, system temperature, and others. Buttons and switches are tactile, easy to operate.

Though you may see the power station as being portable, it may sometimes require two people transport it. One other things that makes it attractive is the battery capacity and runtime. In practical terms, the power station can power a 100-watt device for approximately 40 hours if charged fully. But the runtime actually depends on the type of devices connected and their power consumption.

Would you like to get a rebate of up to $700 now? Visit this channel by Sept. 21 – Sept. 27. To learn more about Yoshino B4000 Solid-State Portable Power Station click here.