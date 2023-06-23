The language barrier is the main problem when you try to consume content from different continents on YouTube, yes there are translated subtitles but YouTube is trying to fill that gap with its new Ai-Powered dubbing tool Aloud. YouTube’s new AI-Powered Aloud tool allows content creators to dub videos in other different languages.

A report from The Verge states that YouTube announced its new dubbing service called Aloud (developed at Google’s Area 120 incubator) at VidCon which is under testing now. The firm aims to achieve quality-level dubbing in fewer time results creators can reach a wider global audience. YouTube’s this new dubbing tool not only can save time but also saves money. YouTube hasn’t confirmed yet whether the dubbing service will be available worldwide or not.

Okay, let’s talk about its features, YouTube’s dubbing service Aloud promises to offer quality dubbing in just a few minutes using Artificial intelligence AI. You are thinking about how this tool works? First, the tool generates a text-based translation that creators can check and edit, then creates a dub of the video in different spoken languages. And the interesting thing is the service is free of cost and can use by anyone.

If you are wondering how this works, here is an example from the Amoeba Sisters Science Youtube channel which uses English as a primary language, with dubbed Spanish language options created with the help of Aloud AI. To change the audio is so simple, just hit the settings, click on the audio track, and select the language you are comfortable with.

YouTube’s VP of product management Amjad Hanif told in an interview with The Verge, the dubbing service Aloud is currently under testing with hundreds of creators. Furthermore, Aloud is now available in the English language which lets you dub currently in two languages Portuguese and Spanish and it will support more languages in the future.