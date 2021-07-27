ZTE made waves last year when it released the Axon 20 5G, the first phone to feature a front-facing camera hidden beneath the display. Unfortunately, the camera quality left a lot to be desired, however, this year ZTE is back with a brand-new Axon sporting another under-display camera.

Today, the brand launched its latest flagship, the ZTE Axon 30 with an improved hidden front-facing camera. This time around ZTE promises the camera will be even more invisible behind the display along with offering better image quality. ZTE has accomplished this by using a special pixel matrix, an independent display chip, a larger light-sensitive pixel camera, and more.

Advertisements

Whether or not all these new technologies will make a great leap in image quality remains to be seen, but it’s clear that under-display cameras are the future and ZTE has the jump on everyone else.

As for the display that the camera will be hidden beneath, this year ZTE has gone with a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:5.9 cinema-grade screen ratio. ZTE also marks a new milestone by upping the refresh rate to 120Hz making the Axon 30 the first phone with an under-display camera with this refresh rate.

To go along with the new cinema-grade aspect ratio, the Axon 30 also packs DTS:X Ultra immersive 3D audio technology for the perfect movie viewing experience.

You’ll also be able to shoot your own blockbusters thanks to the quad-camera array on the back featuring a 64MP main shooter, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro camera, and a depth-of-field camera. Additionally, ZTE provides plenty of ways to get the most out of your videos with 3D Lut filters, dual-way video stabilization, and effects such as Hitchcock zoom and pull focus effects.

Under the hood, the Axon 30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G and up to 12GB of RAM. The Axon 30 also supports memory fusion technology which is capable of converting 8GB of storage space into RAM when needed.

Finally, the Axon 30 will pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging to keep you powered up and on the go.

ZTE will begin selling the Axon 30 on August 3, 2021, in China starting at $338 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be a $476 version featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as an 8GB with 128GB model for $384 and an 8GB with 256GB of storage model for $430.

Global sales of the Axon 30 are expected to begin in September and perhaps that means we’ll see it here in the states as well later this year.