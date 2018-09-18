Hot Take: Google Home Hub, Pixel 3 renders, and more (Episode 26)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. This edition focuses on the leaks surrounding a couple of new Google products. First, the Google Home Hub could be the company’s first smart display. Meanwhile, we also get our first “official” look at the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
What we talked about today
- Google Home Hub could be the company’s first smart display
- Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaked in first “official” renders
- You can now view tweets in chronological order
- Google Podcasts gets Chromecast support
More news
- Samsung Experience 10 on Galaxy S9 Leak
- YouTube Gaming App being retired in March 2019
- Withings Steel HR Sport smartwatch announced
- Razer Phone 2 shows up in Google Play Console
- Xiaomi trolls Apple with Mi bundles
Visit our sponsor!
We’d like to thank Blue Microphones for sponsoring the AndroidGuys Audio experience! Click here to check out the Blue Yeticaster, the best option for podcasts! Enter promo code Androidguys (US only!) for 20% off of your order.
Subscribe!
Get more of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience
Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts
For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.