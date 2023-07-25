Check out episode 440 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Aiper Seagull Pro.

About the Aiper Seagull Pro

The Aiper Seagull Pro is a pool cleaner designed to efficiently and effectively clean swimming pools. Equipped with advanced technology and features, it aims to simplify the maintenance process and keep your pool crystal clear.

The Aiper Seagull Pro utilizes intelligent navigation capabilities to navigate and clean the pool’s surface, walls, and even the waterline. Its powerful suction and scrubbing brushes help to remove dirt, debris, leaves, and other contaminants, ensuring a thorough cleaning performance.$900

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleHands-On: ECOXGEAR EcoJourney Waterproof Speaker and Dry Box
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.