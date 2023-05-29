Check out episode 424 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Phiaton BonoBuds.

About the Phiaton BonoBuds

The Phiaton BonoBuds are a great option for anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC). The BonoBuds offer excellent sound quality, long battery life, and a comfortable fit. They are also water-resistant, making them perfect for everyday use. The target user for the Phiaton BonoBuds is anyone who wants a great pair of wireless earbuds with ANC. This could include people who commute, work out, or simply want to enjoy their music without distractions.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.

