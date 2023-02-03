Review: EDIFIER G2000 Gaming Speakers (Podcast)

Whether you are just watching movies, gaming, or listening to music the best quality of sound matters the most and gaming speakers are indeed a first choice for those of you that prefer to use them. Not only do they offer excellent sound quality but also RGB lighting to give you authentic gamer vibes. We have Edifier G2000 gaming speakers from Edifier (a famous audio brand) where our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about it in the latest episode of the AndroidGuys Podcast.

Edifier G2000 Gaming Speaker comes with compact ergonomics that fit with any setup and offers a really really immersive sound experience. It features a 2.75-inch full-range base speaker unit with 16W RMS power output. What is the complete package, how do they perform in our test, and is it worth purchasing at this price range? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What are the EDIFIER G2000 Gaming Speakers

Edifier has proven they know speakers and the G2000’s are no exception. They include the signature clarity and range you would expect for nice desktop speakers, plus these are made for the streamer or gamer who values fashion as much as function. The RGB lighting on the back and sides is programable to fit perfect with your setup and looks really cool. Multiple sound modes guarantee you’ll be blown away no matter if you’re throwing frags or stuffing down popcorn. Wireless connection from Bluetooth allows for a perfect fit in even the most minimal of setups.

Features

Column-shaped cabinet with backward mega bass port

12 light effects enhance the gaming experience

Mechanical shift lever easy to control volume

Music, Game, and Movie sound modes supported

Bluetooth/USB sound card/AUX input available

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

It’s nice to see a quality set of speakers designed for gamers that cares as much for sound as it does for visuals. The G2000’s are a great mix of both. High range audio with multiple modes allow for that perfect sound. The RGB lights and compact design give you a vibe without taking over your desk. The best of both worlds? I think so.

Where to buy the EDIFIER G2000 Gaming Speakers

The Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers cost $109.99 and are now available for purchase from Amazon.