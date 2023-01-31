Review: Nooie Pro Cam (Podcast)

Portable and easy-to-install security cameras play an important role when it comes to home security. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about Nooie Pro Cam. Nooie Pro Cam wireless security camera offers 2K resolution and its compact design and minimal aesthetics fit into any home or office. The Nooie Pro camera has day and night vision modes support to keep an eye on your home. How’s the image quality, how many hours of battery backup does it offers, and is it worth purchasing at this price range? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Nooie Pro Cam

Compact cameras that take up very little space, they magnetically attach and detach from its base or can be easily hung on a wall. Offered in a natural clay color, the cameras blend into just about any environment.

You can pair the cameras to your Wi-Fi network using either 2.4G or 5G connections and the base station supports up to four cameras.

Noteworthy camera features include motion and human detection, two-way audio, customizable detection zones, real-time app notifications, color night vision, and resistance to water and fire. Image quality, at 2K, looks great when viewed live or in recorded videos.

Gallery

Features

2K video resolution

Two-way audio

Connect via 2.4G/5G

8X zoom

Built-in spotlight

microSD memory card slot

Detection zones with motion and human recognition

Magnetic attachment to base/can hang on a wall

Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa

Listen to the Podcast

Parting Thoughts

A compact design and minimal aesthetics help this camera kit blend well in any home or office setting. We like the suite of features considering the price point, and we appreciate the flexibility which allows for more cameras using the same base station.

The notifications have been consistent and accurate, and it took very little time to set the cameras up for our space. While we like having these as “set it and forget it” units at the office, we can imagine taking advantage of some of the other features in a household. The two-way audio and human detection would be great for checking in on loved ones or visitors. And thanks to the integration with Google Home, we’d get even more functionality.

As a bundle, there’s quite a lot on offer for the price. Two well-rounded cameras with excellent battery life, easy setup and customization, and a solid app experience make this an easy recommendation.

Where to buy the Nooie Pro Cam

The Nooie Pro Cam is priced at $299 and is now available for purchase from the manufacturer’s website.