The Skullcandy Terrain Bluetooth Speaker is a robust, weather-resistant portable audio device that promises to be a dynamic companion for any adventure. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it’s built to withstand the elements and even complete submersion. Its 14-hour battery life ensures your music lasts as long as your outing does.

Featuring Bluetooth v5.3, the Terrain offers reliable and efficient connectivity. Its standout feature is the Skullcandy Multi-Link technology, which allows you to connect up to 99 speakers, ensuring that the sound scales with the size of your gathering. Two 48mm drivers deliver a sound pressure level of 90dB, filling any space with high-quality audio. A built-in wrist strap makes it convenient to carry, and USB-C charging ensures quick power-ups.

Designed for those who desire a portable speaker that doesn’t compromise on sound and can keep up with an active lifestyle, the Terrain is especially suited for outdoor enthusiasts and party-goers alike. Whether you’re beach-bound, tailgating, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, the Terrain is prepared to bring the soundtrack to your journey​.

Learn more about the Skullcandy Terrain Bluetooth Speaker or purchase yours for $60.