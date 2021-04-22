Even though many of us love wine, very few of know how to select wines based off of actual taste preferences. We know what we like, but that’s about it. Enter Winc.

Winc is a wine delivery service that not only eliminates the need to go to the grocery store or liquor store, but it does the heavy lifting of researching and determining the perfect bottle for you. Think of it as a Spotify playlist for your wine needs.

Here’s how it works: Once you sign up, Winc asks you a few questions to build your taste profile. They select and produce the wines in-house, cutting out any middle man and acting as your own personal wine club, winery and sommelier.

Typically you’d be looking at around $12-14 per bottle depending on your order, or around $155 for a dozen bottles. AndroidGuys readers can get a voucher for 12 bottles for just $93.99 right now, a savings of 39 percent.

Save even more!

For a limited time (April 19-26, 2021), you can save even more on the order, getting the price all the way down to just $75.20, or about half the price.

To get the savings you will just need to enter coupon code WELOVEMOM in the checkout.

Small Print

All sales final.

Valid for new Winc members only.

Redemption required post-purchase on Winc ‘s website; instructions will be provided at checkout.

All purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Proof-of-age may be requested at any time. Someone 21 years or older must be available to sign for delivery.

Offer only available in the United States.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Currently unable to ship to P.O. mailboxes or to the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Offer is non-transferrable and only available to the users that qualify. Does not apply to gift orders. Packages returned to Winc as undeliverable will be subject to a re-stocking fee.

After receiving your first bottles, you can continue to receive hand-selected wines every month, cancel your membership, or skip a month at any time.