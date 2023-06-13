A Guide To Simple And Painless Selenium Automation Testing

Automation testing has brought immense relief to manual testers by offering numerous advantages. Manual testing is susceptible to errors, time-consuming, and particularly tedious when it comes to testing multilingual websites. In contrast, automation testing significantly enhances test coverage and execution speed. The initial and crucial step in adopting automation testing is selecting an appropriate test tool. This article focuses on Selenium automation testing. Through straightforward examples, you will gain an understanding of how Selenium operates.

What is Selenium?

Selenium, established in 2004, is a freely available open-source automated testing framework. Its primary purpose is to verify web applications and automate web interactions across various platforms and browsers. It supports multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, Python, PHP, Perl, or Ruby, enabling the creation of concise or intricate test scripts. With its cross-browser compatibility and parallel testing capabilities, Selenium has emerged as a highly valuable and widely utilized tool for automated testing in the present day.

Architecture of the Selenium WebDriver

Selenium Client Library: This component consists of the libraries and APIs that allow interaction between the test scripts written in programming languages (such as Java, C#, Python, etc.) and the Selenium WebDriver.

JSON Wire Protocol over HTTP: The communication between the test scripts and the WebDriver is facilitated by the JSON Wire Protocol. It enables the exchange of commands and responses in a standardized format over HTTP.

Browser Drivers: Each web browser (such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.) requires a specific browser driver to establish a connection with the Selenium WebDriver. These browser drivers act as intermediaries, enabling the WebDriver to control and interact with the browser.

Browsers: The actual web browsers installed on the system, such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari, are the final component of the WebDriver architecture. The WebDriver interacts with these browsers through their respective browser drivers to automate the desired actions and retrieve information from web pages.

There are several common types of Selenium tests that serve different purposes:

Unit Tests:

Unit tests focus on verifying the behavior of a specific unit of code, such as a function or feature. These tests ensure that the code behaves as intended by defining expected outcomes and running the tests using the Selenium WebDriver.

Functional Tests:

Functional tests assess the functionality of a web application from an end-user perspective. They simulate user interactions, such as input, form submission, navigation, and data validation, to ensure that the application’s features and functions work correctly.

Integration Tests:

Integration tests verify the interaction and cooperation between different components or modules of a web application. They ensure that integrated parts work together seamlessly and produce the expected outcomes. Selenium can automate the process by simulating interactions between components and validating their behavior.

Regression Tests:

Regression tests are crucial for ensuring that new changes or updates to a web application do not introduce unintended side effects or break existing functionality. By re-executing predefined test cases using Selenium, regression tests help detect any regressions and allow for timely corrective action.

Tools for Selenium Automation Testing:

Having understood the concept of Selenium Automation Testing, let’s explore various tools that can be utilized for testing purposes.

Selenium IDE:

Created by Shinya Kasatani in 2006, Selenium IDE (Integrated Development Environment) serves as a prototype tool. It functions as a plugin for Firefox and Chrome, logging user interactions and generating code in different programming languages. Originally designed for rapid automation script creation, Selenium IDE has undergone recent updates with additional features such as script reusability, debugging capabilities, and improved locator functionality.

Pros:

Easy installation process

Requires knowledge of DOM and HTML for usage

Supports extensions

Test scripts can be exported for use with other Selenium testing tools

Cons:

Limited compatibility with Chrome and Firefox

Primarily suitable for creating test prototypes

Slower execution speed compared to other testing tools

Selenium Grid:

Initially known as Hosted QA, Selenium Grid, developed by Patrick Lightbody, aims to reduce test execution time. Its key feature is parallel execution, which enables simultaneous testing across different environments and browsers, thereby saving time.

Pros:

Supports multiple browsers

Compatible with various operating systems

Enables fast execution

Supports multiple programming languages.

Cons:

Requires skilled engineers

Can incur high costs

Limited scalability

Selenium WebDriver:

Selenium WebDriver, developed by Simon Stewart, revolutionized cross-platform testing as the first framework that directly interacts with the browser at the operating system (OS) level. It offers a more modern approach compared to Selenium IDE and Selenium RC, making it a preferred testing tool.

Pros:

Easier installation compared to Selenium RC

Native interaction with the browser

Faster execution than Selenium RC and IDE

Does not require a separate component like Selenium RC

Supports multiple programming languages

Easy integration

Cons:

More complex installation process compared to IDE

Requires programming knowledge

Does not provide instant support for new browsers

By considering the features and trade-offs of each tool, you can select the most suitable one for your Selenium Automation Testing needs.

Why Choose Selenium for Automation Testing?

Having familiarize ourselves with Selenium and its capabilities, let’s explore the various advantages that make it stand out as a tool for automation testing:

Open-source: Selenium is an open-source tool, eliminating the need for licensing costs, giving it a competitive edge over other automation testing tools.

Comprehensive tool suite: Selenium offers a suite of tools, including Selenium WebDriver, Selenium Grid, and Selenium IDE, catering to diverse automation testing requirements.

Multi-language support: Selenium supports major programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, Java, Ruby, C#, Perl, .Net, and PHP, making it accessible and user-friendly for testers and developers.

Browser and operating system compatibility: Selenium supports a wide range of browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, Edge, Safari, and various versions of these browsers. It also works seamlessly across multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Active community support: Selenium has a vibrant and active open-source community that provides assistance, resolving queries and issues related to Selenium, making it a reliable choice for automation testing.

However, it’s important to consider the limitations and drawbacks of Selenium:

Windows-based application automation: Selenium does not support the automation of Windows-based applications.

Reporting mechanism: Selenium lacks a built-in reporting mechanism, requiring the use of additional tools or frameworks for generating detailed test reports.

Limitations in automation: Selenium does not provide native support for automating CAPTCHA and QR code functionalities.

Lack of parallel testing support: Selenium WebDriver does not natively support parallel testing, which can impact test execution time.

To harness the full potential of Selenium, utilizing a cloud-based Selenium Grid, such as the one provided by a digital experience testing platform like LambdaTest, can significantly enhance testing capabilities. LambdaTest offers a secure and scalable online Selenium Grid, enabling parallel execution of Selenium tests across 3,000+ browser and platform configurations, empowering you to take your website testing to the next level.

By leveraging the strengths of Selenium and addressing its limitations, you can effectively conduct automation testing and ensure the quality and reliability of your web applications.

Testing Guide with Different Selenium Tools

As mentioned earlier, there are various tools available for Selenium testing. Let’s go through the steps involved in using each of these tools.

Steps for Automation Testing using Selenium IDE

Selenium IDE consists of three stages: recording, playback, and saving. Here are the steps to utilize Selenium IDE for testing:

Step 1: Install Selenium IDE

Firstly, install Selenium IDE as an add-on in your Firefox browser. To do this, open the browser, click on the menu, select “Add-ons,” and search for Selenium IDE. Install the add-on to integrate it with your browser.

Step 2: Create a Test

Next, create your initial test case. For practice purposes, you can create a dummy Facebook ID and password to simulate a test scenario.

Step 3: Recording

Open the Selenium IDE in your browser and click on the “Record a Test” option. Provide a name for your project and enter the URL of the webpage you wish to test. Selenium IDE will navigate to the specified page, and the recording of your interactions will commence. Utilize the web application as intended during the recording.

You have the flexibility to pause the recording at any point. Once you stop recording, Selenium IDE will convert your interactions into a script.

Step 4: Save Progress

Save your progress by selecting the “Save” option located in the top-right corner of the Selenium IDE. The test case will be saved as a.side file, preserving your work for future use.

Step 5: Playback

To validate the functionality of the web application, you can play back the recorded test. Simply click on the “Play” button in the menu bar to view the playback. This allows you to observe which commands were executed successfully and identify any errors that may have occurred during the test.

By following these steps, you can effectively utilize Selenium IDE for automation testing and assess the proper functioning of your web applications.

Steps for Automation Testing using Selenium Grid

To perform automation testing using Selenium Grid, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install Selenium Grid and ensure that Java is installed on your system.

Step 2: Set up the Selenium Hub by using the command prompt. The Hub acts as the central point for routing JSON commands to the nodes.

Step 3: Start the nodes using the command prompt, and you can configure them according to your specific requirements.

Step 4: Utilize the DesiredCapabilities and RemoteWebDriver objects to execute your tests.

By leveraging Selenium Grid, testers can conduct parallel tests across multiple browsers and operating systems. The test command is routed from the hub to a node that matches the test requirements. Upon receiving the command, the node executes the test, providing an efficient and scalable approach to automation testing.

Steps for Automation Testing using Selenium WebDriver

To utilize Selenium WebDriver for automation testing, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install the latest version of Java on your system.

Step 2: Configure Eclipse and set up a workspace for your testing project.

Step 3: Head over to the official Selenium website and acquire the Selenium WebDriver Java Client by initiating the download process.

Step 4: Download the appropriate browser driver and configure WebDriver with Eclipse IDE to establish the connection between WebDriver and the browser.

Step 5: Add a project to your Eclipse workspace for your automation testing.

Step 6: Create a test script using Selenium WebDriver, and then select “run” to execute the script.

By following these steps, Selenium WebDriver will execute the test script, and you will be able to observe the results of your automation testing.

Conclusion

By adopting Selenium testing, you can reap multiple advantages in your testing workflow. Primarily, it improves your efficiency by automating tedious and time-consuming tasks. Rather than conducting manual tests across different browsers and operating systems, Selenium testing empowers you to execute tests with a simple click, saving you valuable time and effort.

Furthermore, Selenium testing guarantees precision and accuracy in your testing endeavors. By eliminating the potential for human error, automated tests consistently provide reliable results, enabling you to make informed decisions based on the test outcomes. This level of accuracy plays a vital role in identifying and resolving potential issues before they affect end-users.

