An investment opportunity for entrepreneurs to deliver convenience to the people

Super apps are here to stay and shall remain present till the existence of smartphones. First launched in Asia in 2010, it focused on shopping, rideshare, and food delivery. Creating a pathway for a decade in Asia, surprisingly this platform still hasn’t made a significant impact in America.

A flabbergasting number of smartphone users, exceeding 290 million in America, switch between the apps to utilize varied services offered by multiple apps. This is where Halen, America’s very own Super app, steps in to reach users near and far by franchising with the entrepreneurs locally.

It has been notable for years that only the big sharks, this is big investors, act as angel investors for upcoming or renowned brands and provide seed funding. But what about the entrepreneurs who are financially capable, and are inclined towards investing in a promising platform but aren’t aware of any platform for investment?

Here, Halen provides an answer to the above query. Halen is providing the entrepreneurs, who have little to no creative ideas but are financially capable, an opportunity to enter a $1.5 trillion market. On entering this global market, the entrepreneurs get a timeshare in 33,675 downloads a minute, or $17.7 billion a year. By joining hands, they become an integral part of this super app and create a pathway to connect with the vast target market.

Rideshare, Flight Booking, Food, Grocery, Retail Delivery, and Vacation Rentals are available in one app – Halen. An award-winning platform by Google for Startups Cloud Program, Halen’s franchise model is considered to succeed by investors in comparison to any other business model. The project is to be worth over $500 million in equity value.

Halen’s franchise model allows segregating functions such as software development, marketing, branding, human resources, finance, and investor relations into rational silos. An interested entrepreneur, also known as a franchisee, who licenses a franchise from Halen gets exclusive rights to offer Halen services in their area. The entrepreneurs can get this license with an initial franchise fee ranging from $50,000 – $500,000 with an agreement to share a percentage of the revenues from their operations with Halen. Of course, substantial training, local advertising, human resources, day-to-day local operations, and support are delivered by Halen to ensure successful launch and operation in the entrepreneur’s area.

With a promising model, entrepreneurs get an opportunity to start a new and exciting business. With remarkable profit potential with zero dealings of idea creation, a well-financed and aspiring entrepreneur with hands-on experience to run a business is apt to gain franchisee with Halen. Execution of this great idea with determination is the only requirement of the entrepreneurs.

There is no need for large capital, to share risks, or streamlining personal operations by the entrepreneurs; they ought to focus only on the company’s unstoppable growth.

An additional set of entrepreneurs who are apt for investing in Halen are from legacy taxi and limousine companies. As per the demand for app-based service delivery, these entrepreneurs are ideal to become an imperative part of Halen. With complete know-how to recruit, train and manage vast groups of drivers, these companies fall short to fathom the strategies to manage the dynamics brought forth by new competitors. Herein, Halen fills this gap efficiently by delivering a platform to rebound and recover their businesses and emerge as winners in the long run.

The Team Behind The Extraordinary Super App

Halen was founded by Edward Mbeche, Chandra Gundlapalli, and Kennedy Ross. The wealth of experience brought together by these entrepreneurs made Halen a reality. Understanding and working towards the needs of customers and investors, they created an app that is hugely convenient and can generate significant returns.

Edward Mbeche’s experience exceeds 20+ years in the transportation & hospitality industry. An author and comedian, he is also the Founder of Halen. Chandra Gundlapalli, known for his dedication to business transformation, has been awarded Marquis Who’s Who in America’s top executive. He was also acknowledged in the top 100 diverse leaders in technology recognition by the National Diversity Council.

Kennedy Ross has 15 years of experience in the field of developing content for various organizations. These include tech storage, music promotion and marketing, online magazines, and publications. He is the mettle behind the successful completion of multiple projects as co-owner and executive producer of a production company.

The three astute and perceptive founders also developed a franchise model to fulfill the requirements of every community. “We built Halen with the intention of creating a product that would make peoples’ lives easier while also providing investors with an opportunity to generate significant returns,” says Kennedy Ross, Co-Founder and Chief Of Staff at Halen Technologies. “Halen is a win-win for everyone involved.”

The services and variability offered by Halen make it an incredible choice for entrepreneurs who are looking to grow with a smart platform, generate revenue, and become a significant peg of a successful machine.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement