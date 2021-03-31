Android Emulator 2021 – Choose NoxPlayer for Windows and Mac

Android emulator, which supports running mobile games or applications on PC, is a growing trend for most players and developers. By creating an Android virtual device on your pc, NoxPlayer will be a prior choice for you to meet all your gaming demands on PC or Mac.

NoxPlayer supports the latest android system and comes with the lightweight package, which features a number of strong functions, like video-recording, Macro, virtual location, multi-instance, etc.

In-Built Google Play

NoxPlayer allows users to download mobile games or applications from its own App Center and Google Play, which also supports importing an APK to the emulator.

Best Utilities and Game Compatibility

NoxPlayer provides a smoother and more stable gaming performance for users, which is available to most middle and high-end pc and also supports running on low-end PC.

You may be surprised to find that NoxPlayer is compatible with mostly main-steam mobile games like Among Us, Arknights, Cookie Run: Kingdom, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Garena Free Fire, and so on.

Customize Key-mapping for Game Optimization

NoxPlayer provides customized keyboard mapping options to enhance the gaming experience and also sets a recommended keyset for new users.

Support Multiple Android versions and Operating Platforms

NoxPlayer is available on Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP and Mac and supports creating an Android 7/5 according to different game requirements.

Run Multiple Accounts Simultaneously

NoxPlayer supports creating multi-instances to run multiple games or applications at the same time.Download NoxPlayer on your tablet and enjoy the extreme gaming experience!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement