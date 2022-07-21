Android + iPhone: How to synchronize your Android and iPhone together

“To own an iPhone and an Android? Why would I want to do that?

This is what a lot of people think.

But I’m here to make you see the bigger picture – that it’s possible to rock your Android with an iPhone or vice versa.

I am a proud Android and iPhone user. In fact, I was once rocking only an Android till I met this guy working at this Apple service center who convinced me to get an iPhone. And to be honest, I’m glad I now have both devices.

Both phones have different functionalities that we all like. But because our choices are different, most of us prefer to use one over the other.

But you don’t have to stick with one.

You can decide to get the iPhone because of its camera and get an android because its battery lasts longer.

In this article, I will show you how to use both phones at the same time.

The following are the things you need to do in order to enjoy both devices;

Select your favorite platform.

Recognize the restrictions of apps.

Install all your Google apps on iOS.

Use Android to access your Apple data.

Choosing unbiased apps

Rely on the cloud

Get help from a computer

Select your favorite platform

Forget about rivalry when you want to pick a device of your choice. Choose a preferred operating system, and stick with it for your phone or tablet. The device you are most familiar with, have been using the longest, or have the most of your information on should be the one where you save your most important data and applications. You can decide to use the second device as your backup, where you keep a few data.

It is advisable to pick a favorite device because of two reasons. One, some devices are not compatible with some devices. Secondly, some applications only allow you to log in to a single device.

Recognize the restrictions of apps

Another part you might want to consider is the application that can be used on both devices. It will help you in making a decision on what device should be your primary device.

iPhone devices can use most google apps, while Android cannot use some apple applications aside from apple music.

Also, you need to know the kind of apps that allow you to login into multiple devices and which don’t. Applications like Netflix, Instagram, etc., allow login on multiple devices.

To find out how many logins you’re permitted, perform an audit on the apps you use the most. Then, download the apps with a single login to your main device.

Install all your Google apps on iOS

You can access your data on iOS, iPad, and Android if you primarily keep it in Google apps like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Maps. You may and should install Google’s apps on all of your devices, regardless of the operating system, because they are routinely updated across all devices.

Your data will be constantly stored in the cloud by Google and synced to different smartphones or tablets. In other words, every gadget you own will access your Google Drive documents, saved Google Maps locations, photographs, and other data. On iOS and iPadOS, even Google Assistant will function, although it won’t be as fully integrated. For instance, until the Google Assistant app is already open, you won’t be able to call it.

Use Android to access your Apple data

Although it’s not as simple as syncing your Google data to an iPhone or iPad, getting your Apple data on an Android device is still feasible.

For example, your Apple email is accessible through the Gmail app for Android. To do this, click Add profile after tapping your avatar or the circle bearing your initials in the top right corner. Then select Other and enter your Apple login information.

It isn’t quite as simple to transfer Apple calendar and contact data to Android, and any modifications you do won’t sync immediately. Here’s how to configure it. To export your data, you must first sign in to iCloud via a web browser.

Pick all of your contacts, then select Export vCard from the cog menu in the bottom left to share Contacts with Google’s operating system. After that, visit Google Contacts online and import the downloaded file by navigating to Import from the left-hand menu and scrolling down.

Then click the Share button to the right of your calendar in the Calendar app, select Public Calendar, and then copy the URL that appears. Next, open Google Calendar in a web browser and go through the menu on the left. Next to Other calendars, select the Plus button, then select from URL. The URL that Apple Calendar provided must be entered. Then, this information will sync with Android’s Google Calendar. While you can update events on an Apple device and see them on Google Calendar, this sync only works in one direction. Your Android device cannot make changes to events on your Apple calendar.

Selecting unbiased apps

As you can see, it can be difficult to sync specific Google or Apple apps between operating systems. Use applications that don’t care if they run on iPad, iOS, or Android if necessary. As long as you use the same sign-in information, these will sync easily across your gadgets.

You can watch movies on Netflix and listen to music on Spotify for your enjoyment. Also, you can put your files in Dropbox to store them in the cloud.

Lastly, you can set up your calls and messaging applications. You could set up Facebook Messenger for texting buddies and Skype for video calls.

Rely on the cloud

The cloud is your buddy when you are using Apple and Android devices together. You’ll be able to enter more information on any device if you maintain more data online rather than in internal memory.

Aim to remain with either Google Drive or iCloud rather than paying for several cloud storage services. Google will charge $2 per month for 100GB of storage (or $20 annually for the same amount of space), whereas iCloud’s pricing currently starts at $1 per month for 50GB.

So, if a cloud option is offered when an app asks where you want to keep a backup or store data, select it. Nowadays, a lot of apps already use cloud storage by default, but if you have the choice, use it.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement