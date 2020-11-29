Android TV, Freeview Play and a happy you

What TV program couldn’t you live without? Which show do you miss like an old friend when a series ends? Where is this visual delight broadcast? How do you view it?

According to the official body, the British Audience Research Board, and Thinkbox, during the week commencing 19th October 2020 the top 50 watched programs across every channel broadcasting on British TV were shown on the five main channels. This incorporated viewing on normal, smart TV’s like Android TV, smartphones, tablets and computers. The top 3 viewing figures were achieved by Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1, The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 and Coronation Street on ITV.

So if you are currently paying a small fortune for a cable or satellite service, is it really necessary? You may find that subscription free set top boxes or an Android TV with Freeview Play built in offers a more economic solution. Most of us are watching the pennies so take a moment to review your TV and viewing needs.

Subscription free services like Freeview, Freesat and Youview mean no bills, no contracts, no fuss and no budgeting chores.

Freeview Play, for example, promises consumers that:

Freeview’s service delivers access to the channels on UK TV.

95% of the country’s loved and most watched programs are on Freeview Play.

Enjoy radio stations and on demand services.

Subscription free, you can add top ups and streaming services easily if you wish.

You need an aerial and internet.

You make a one off payment for the set top box or your TV may have Freeview installed already.

Similarly, Youview has 70 plus channels available and you need an aerial rather than a satellite dish. Freesat’s set top box requires a satellite dish and offers subscription free access to over 200 digital TV and radio channels including 13 HD TV channels.

If you prefer a remote control rather than the newer innovation of voice control, then you can have one. Most models of smart TV’s that are compatible with Freeview and similar products are operated by either command route.

Scrolling down the BARB list through news programs, dramas, quiz shows and sports, it’s clear that although the audience has many choices, more than at any other time in history across a multitude of platforms, the people of the UK are still turning to old favorites. Think familiar, positive, comfy slippers viewing, an antidote to the chaos outside the front door.

A Freeview set top box is a fantastic way to customize and optimize your entertainment but there is a spectacular opportunity from November 2020 via Humax Direct which may make you think twice about your next step.

Meet the only Freeview Play Recorder currently on the market:

The Humax AURA UHD Freeview Play 4K Recorder boasts a legion of benefits, here are 15 of them:

The Aura is easy to install and set up. It’s powered by Android TV from Google. Google is a respected, popular and enduring brand. Voice control through Google Assistant. Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast are built in. There is an Aura app. You have the capability to pause, record and rewind live TV. There are over 85 channels and 15 are HD quality. The ability to record 4 shows at the same time whilst watching a 5th. Storage capacity for 1000 hours of recorded content with the 2 Terabyte model. 500 hours memory with the 1TB version. Use the helpful 7 Day TV guide. Set up recordings and reminders. Find excellent streaming and gaming content quickly with simple navigation tools. Discover favourite apps in one convenient place. Feel reassured by the 2 year warranty.

Smart TV’s, including Android TV’s, were originally called Connected TV’s because they operate through your ethernet or wi-fi connection in the home. A standard old style TV cannot be compared favorably to any smart TV. The hardware, software and operating systems available with smart options are beyond the reach of what was available ten years ago. Smart TV is intelligent, it learns your viewing habits and preferences, it makes recommendations and customizes your entertainment experience.

Britbox, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Disney +, Youtube, HBO Max and Netflix are among the range of streaming services supported by smart Android TV. You’ll never run out of options because Google Play Store features over 5000 apps.

If you already own a smartphone, an android tablet or other smart technology around your home then Android TV with Freeview Play is perfect for you. Embrace affordable smarter TV today.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.