Which app is the best for making online friends? This is one of the most popular questions for people who are looking for new friends during the quarantine. There are many great dating apps to make friends, but if you are looking for not dating apps to make friends, check the list of couple social networks to find and meet like – minded people.

ZINGR – meet people and make friends with local like – minded people.

ZINGR is not a dating app but it is great network to meet people with similar interest. This social network connects like-minded people who are living nearby. ZINGR use GPS to discover things what happens around you. Users on ZINGR can share videos, stories, thoughts, photos with nearby people. This social network do not ask your real name, sex, age or any other private info, ZINGR is safe to use as it also do not share your current location. Local app ZINGR was released in Lithuania by Kęstutis Gedaitis in 2019 and it can be downloaded from top app stores: GetJar, Amazon, Apkpure, Aptodown, Google Play and Apple store.

ZINGR Website: https://zingr.app

ABLO – Talk to new friends around the world

ABLO is a social network for instant communications owned by Massive Media, a Belgium-based company founded in 2011 acquired by Meetic, a subsidiary of Match Group in 2012. This social network lets you connect and have one-on-one conversations with new friends around the world. Talk in your own language, ABLO translates your chats live! ABLO app can be downloaded from many of the most popular app stores.

ABLO Website: https://ablo.live

MEETUP – connect people with similar interest on virtual events

MEETUP social network to organize online groups that host in-person and virtual events for people with similar interests. This social network was founded in 2002 by Chairman Scott Heiferman and four co-founders. MEETUP is a great network to connect like – minded people in groups, to organize events and make online friends. You just need to enter your location and browse events by category. This social network supports mobile versions for iOS and Android, also there is a website version.

Meetup Website: https://meetup.com

There are many great social or dating apps to make friends. Some of them like Bumble BFF, where only girls text first, can help you to make female friends, but most dating apps like Tinder, Badoo are for people who are looking for a relationship. There aren’t apps for guys to make friends or only apps to make female friends. Dating apps are for single people to find soulmates, they use matching system, but if you want to make new friends online you should ignore sex, age, skin color and just connect like-minded people with similar interest.

There are more great social networks to make friends online, like Yubo – app to make friends for teens and teenagers, Nextdoor – local network to connect neighbors and of course Facebook are great platforms to make friends.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement