Are you a devoted casino online games enthusiast who can’t imagine his daily routine without exciting slots and beloved table games? Then, you landed at the right site. We have shortlisted the best online casinos in Canada that are true hits among beginners and high-rollers.

All online casinos on our list can boast of thousands of games in their lobbies, lavish bonuses, tournaments all year round, and the best customer support ever.

Get ready to fill your pockets with green cash! Play at our top-ranked online casinos for real money, and consider you are already a winner!

Our 10 Best Casinos Canada:

While ranking the best online casinos for Canadian players, we take into account several crucial aspects. Is a casino licensed by a respectful gambling jurisdiction? Is the gaming library rich enough? Are the bonus wagering requirements doable? Will players receive qualified customer service from managers?

What’s more important, we test each online casino Canada from the position of a casual gambler. After extensive research and in-detail testing, we have shortlisted the 10 best online casinos for you.

Features that make the casino stand out:

7000+ games from over 110 providers

awesome welcome pack of 5 BTC and 100 Free Spins

hybrid-currency casino: fiat + crypto

convenient Crypto Converter on the site

24/7 live chat support

We put 7Bit casino on the high pedestal for multiple reasons. This online casino has an astonishing selection of Provably Fair table games and slots from the world-best developers. Plus, 7Bit adds the hottest slot releases to the lobby weeks earlier than other portals.

The loyalty program at 7BitCasino.com is one of the best in the niche. Canadian gamblers may count on massive weekly reloads and fat cashback up to 20%. Regular players here receive many exclusive email bonuses.

On top of that, the online casino 7BitCasino offers a vast range of payment methods and 10+ cryptocurrencies. This place is a paradise for crypto players with payouts that take less than ten minutes.

Features that make the casino stand out:

3500+ games in the lobby

generous weekly reload bonuses

great choice of cryptocurrencies

client-oriented customer service

slick verification process

BitStarz is one of the first online casinos in Canada that deal with cryptos. Currently, players may deposit and cash out funds in 6 popular tokens. The withdrawal process for crypto gamblers is pretty straightforward as no verification is required.

VIPs at BitStarz receive many great bounties. These are sizable cashback, personal managers, and extended cashout limits.

Slot fans will love the Slot Wars tournament from BitStarz. It’s the biggest weekly tourney on the platform. 150 lucky winners will share the jaw-dropping prize pool that includes 5000 free spins.

Related article: Best Ethereum Casino Sites

Features that make the casino stand out:

5000 games to any liking;

attractive welcome pack;

crypto-friendliness;

lucky Hours for slot fans.

This gambling hotspot deserves its name. The site guarantees wild adventures for Canadian gamers with all types of online casino games on the list. The Wildtornado.Casino has partnerships with over 50 recognized game makers: Habanero, iSoftBet, and NetEnt among others.

WildTornado accepts CAD for payments. At the same time, the operator is crypto-loyal as well. Players may select BTC among available currencies and enjoy anonymous gameplay without ID confirmation.

Features that make the casino stand out:

slick registration

110% bonus up to 1 BTC + 300 FS on the 1st deposit

tempting loyalty program

excellent choice of providers

mBitCasino is on the list of secure online casinos for real money accredited by several respectable gambling portals, including AskGamblers. The gaming library at mBit is pretty attractive with lots of jackpot games available.

mBitCasino deserves the highest mark when it comes to resolving players’ issues. There is a live chat, where punters can get in touch with help center agents within 1-2 minutes.

Canadian players will be glad to find out that mBit gives daily cashback on losses. The operator has an interesting VIP program. It promises to get players to the Moon if they reach the highest seventh tier with bigger rewards waiting for them there.

Features that make the casino stand out:

eye-catching Asian design and easy-to-use interface

impressive game catalog (7000+ titles)

LootBoxes and other great promos

option to play 2 or 4 games in one session

If you get tired of familiar gambling hotspots and search for new casinos in Canada, then pay heed to CasinoNic. This online casino gives good vibes due to its atmospheric design and visuals.

Though CasinoNic is a relatively young brand, this online casino can boast of collaboration with over 100 leading software providers, including Microgaming, Betsoft, and other more. Players may run funds both in fiat and cryptos. There is also an option to convert your tokens to CAD using CoinsPaid.

High rollers will appreciate the option to run 4 games at once due to the multi-play mode at CasinoNic.

Features that make the casino stand out:

accepts both fiat and cryptocurrencies

lightning withdrawals

exciting weekly races

a great diversity of Video Poker games

Spin Casino is one of the best-looking online casinos for Canadian. The attractive web design makes a perfect combo with intuitive navigation.

The operator has an impressive assortment of games for Bitcoin. Extra to this, crypto gamers may gamble in Ethereum and Litecoin. Spin Casino team is doing its best to process all payout requests on the same day.

Features that make the casino stand out:

vast selection of table games

juicy sign-up deal of 4 BTC and 150 Free Spins

Bets Gone Wild tournament for slot lovers

well-optimized mobile version for Android and iOS

CryptoWild.com deserves its place on our recommended list of online casino sites for several reasons. One of them is the incredible generosity of the casino when it comes to newly joined members. Newcomers are saluted with four greeting bonuses from the welcome pack.

CryptoWild doesn’t offer a downloadable app. Instead of the app, Canadian players receive a modern and user-friendly mobile version compatible with Android and iOS gadgets. A pleasurable gaming experience on the go is guaranteed!

Features that make the casino stand out:

a stunning diversity of poker games

daily Rakeback

fast registration process

advanced cashout limits for VIP players

Fans of playing in online casinos in Canada with cryptocurrencies should definitely visit LTC. The operator offers 50+ crypto games. In addition, LTC has a rich library of interactive games with real dealers.

All casino entertainment at LTC is available for bets in CAD and cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin. Canadian players will love that the site has a bilingual localization in English and French languages.

Related article: Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Features that make the casino stand out:

awesome range of crypto deposit methods

lavish welcome offer of 100% up to C$1000

sports betting is available

exclusive Loyalty Club with bigger rewards

If you equally adore casino games and live games, SpinCasino is your perfect match. It is one of the rare online casinos in Canada that have a vast catalog of slots and table games, blackjack and roulette, video pokers, live casino games and much more to make your experience unforgettable. Visit site today to tap into instant casino rewards unlike you’ve ever received before.

SpinCasino runs thrilling regular tournaments for the joy of all adrenaline seekers. Finally, we just couldn’t keep mentioning the one-of-a-kind Loyalty Club. Membership here gives multiple privileges, including Lightning Points Multiplier and bespoke bonuses for VIPs.

Features that make the casino stand out:

amazing promotional offers

very friendly customer support service

huge range of all kinds of slots

generous free spin offers

All old casino players know, JackpotCity has it all for enjoyable and profitable gameplay. Over 3000 table games and Bitcoin slots. Tons of exclusive bonus offers upon promo codes. Lightning-fast payouts in BTC and altcoins.

Never-ending promotions make JackpotCity a true star among Canadian online casinos for real money. Players receive a Highroller Reload bonus & weekly cashback. You won’t get bored at this casino platform with its fascinating and tournaments.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino: Step-by-Step Process

Each of us starts his acquaintance with top online casinos by signing up. That’s why we always test the registration process to make sure it’s straightforward even for beginners.

Check our step-by-step guide on how to pass registration in an online casino Canada.

Choose a Casino

Pick out only legal online casinos in Canada, for example, BitStarz.

Create an Account

Pass a registration. Click the “Sign Up” button and fill in the required fields (commonly, email, password, and username).

Make a Deposit

Select a preferred payment method on the list and go to the Balance section to make your first deposit.

Accept a Welcome Bonus

At this stage, you can claim your welcome bonus. If you have a promo code, insert it into the corresponding field to activate the bonus.

Play for Real Money

Take all the cream of online gambling in Canada by playing on real money. In contrast to demo play on simulators, real bets mean real wins!

Choose a Casino Game

Visit the gaming lobby of a casino and select a category you prefer. For example, at 7BitCasino, you can use filters to search for a particular game.

Choose a Casino Strategy

Experienced gamblers apply proven strategies to boost their winning chances at the best gambling sites. Such strategies are based on progressive and non-progressive betting styles.

Withdraw the Winnings

When you win real money on your beloved casino games, you will need to cash out your earnings. To do this, go to the cashier. Specify the amount you want to withdraw from your account. Submit a payout request.

Bonuses & Promotions at Online Casinos

Promotions are the first hallmark that defines the best online casinos in Canada. Due to the fast-growing competitiveness, operators try to engage new players with fruitful bonus offers.

However, players should keep an eye not just on the size of a bonus, but also on playthrough demands. A reasonable wager to play through a bonus is x35-45.

Now, let’s take a look at the common promotions that you will definitely find in the majority of online casinos in Canada.

Welcome Bonus:

This type of bonus is available purely for newly joined players. Some online casinos give more than one bonus to newcomers. This can be a combo of cask perk and free spins.

No Deposit Bonus:

No deposit bonuses are the cherished dream of every punter. Such promotions are entirely free, meaning no deposits are required. Usually, no deposit deals come with special promo codes.

Reload Bonus:

Such offers are the perfect option to reload your balance. It works this way. You top up your bankroll on a mentioned day, and online casinos match your deposit by a specified percentage (25, 50, 75, or even 100%).

Daily Bonus:

These are typical bonuses that players may redeem every day. Depending on a particular online casino, daily offers may come in the form of cash, freerolls, or a mix of both.

Casino Tournaments:

The best online casinos in Canada run exciting tourneys all year round. There are three types of tournaments: daily, weekly, and occasional (linked to holidays or special events). Winners with top positions on the leaderboard are gratified with amazing prizes.

Cashback Bonus:

Online casinos give cashback in several cases. Operators may give a refund to cover a player’s losses or to encourage gamblers for their activity and deposits. VIP managers also have the power to present premium members with a 5-15% cashback.

Live Dealer Bonus:

These types of bonuses are available in games with real dealers. Live games are in huge demand among Canadian players today.

VIP Clubs & Loyalty Programs:

Being a VIP player at the real money casinos grants many additional privileges. These are bigger cashback, free spins, and a better cashout edge for high rollers. At 7BitCasino, VIP players also receive personal hosts.

Free Spins:

Slot lovers can’t pass by attractive free spin deals. Top-notch online casinos give FS as a part of a welcome pack and as solo promotions. Another option to grab freebies is to hunt for unique promo codes, which operators send to players amid their email promos.

Invite a Friend:

Some Canadian online casinos engage players with great perks for bringing their friends to the platform. The only condition is that a friend should use your referral link while registering.

Birthday Bonus:

First-class casinos present loyal players with birthday gifts. These can be free spins or sizable cashback. Sometimes, casino managers even personally call birthday boys and girls with congratulations.

Most Common Casino Games Around the World

Canadians have always been attracted to casino games, since the times of offline gambling. With the boost of online casinos in Canada, punters can enjoy their beloved games at any time of day and night on the internet.

Traditionally, casino online games can be categorized into games of luck and skills. Card games, like Poker and Blackjack, require a certain analytic background. Games of chance like Bingo and Roulette are more dependent on luck.

A typical real money casino has the following games in its portfolio:

Blackjack;

Poker;

Roulette;

Bingo;

Craps;

Baccarat;

Dice;

Slots.

Online Roulette

Roulette is a beloved revelry of thousands of players worldwide. Simple rules, exciting gameplay, and a super generous payback rate (98.6%) put online Roulette in a top position among other table games.

Today, Canadian players have dozens of online Roulette variations for epic wins. The most recognized are European, American, and Mini Roulette.

The best casino strategy for Roulette

One of the most trending winning techniques to beat the house in online Roulette is the Martingale strategy. The core of this betting technique is that a player increases a stake after a loss. Thus, he can revive his bankroll even after a losing streak.

Online Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the oldest card games in the world. Players in different countries have their own names for Blackjack. Some simply call it “21.” It is because the main goal of the game is to score 21 points and beat a banker’s hand.

Online Blackjack has the highest RTP among other online casino activities. Its payback percentage is over 99%, which makes Blackjack a top choice among big-stake lovers.

The best casino strategy for Blackjack

There are many proven strategies to win a lot of dough in online Blackjack. The time-tested winning method is the D’Alembert strategy. The idea is that a player increases his original bet by one unit after a loss. In contrast, if he wins, he decreases a stake in the next round.

Online Slots

No matter how people like table games, online slots hold the crown among all other casino activities. Present-day slots have nothing to do with old-school gambling machines. They vary in type and cover dozens of themes.

The best Canadian online casinos offer slots to any taste and proficiency level:

classic fruit slots;

multi-reel slots;

Video slots;

3D online slots;

progressive slots.

The brilliance of up-to-date slot machines is their stunning innovative features. Canadian players can take a spin on slots with Megaways mechanics, slots with cascading reel set, Bonus Buy feature, and many more.

Most Popular Online Slots for Real Money

Online slots open great profit-making prospects at a casino. Of course, not all slots are equally rewarding. We have shortlisted the most popular online slots that are feature-packed and have the highest RTPs:

Hawaii Cocktails (BGaming) – RTP 97.3% Elvis Frog in Vegas (BGaming) – RTP 96.2% Buffalo Trail (Gamebeat) – RTP 96.1% 2022 Hit Slot (Endorphina) – RTP 96.0% 7 Fortune Frenzy (Betsoft) – RTP 96.0%

Minimum Deposit Casinos – 1$ Casino

If you are fond of low stakes and have a modest budget, focus on online casinos with a minimum deposit of $1. Such platforms are not so easy to find, as most operators set a min deposit requirement of $10 or $20. Still, some portals give bonuses for $1 depositors as well. A good example is 7BitCasino.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

If you consider online games not just as a way to have some fun, but also as a source of stable income, you need to gamble at the best real money online casinos. How to define such sites among a variety? We know it! Great loyalty programs, tournaments, and exclusive bonuses identify top real money casinos among alternatives.

No Deposit Online Casino

Do you want to enjoy free gameplay without spending a dollar from your pocket? Then, no deposit online casinos are what you need. Such portals offer fruitful perks without the necessity to deposit money. As a rule, they use promo codes upon which gamblers can activate their online casino no deposit bonuses.

Mobile Casino

The dominant share of present-day Canadian players opts for mobile casinos than their desktop versions. It’s understandable as mobile casinos are more convenient to use. You can always have your favorite mobile casino games in your pocket.

The best mobile casinos are compatible with all modern gadgets (Android and iOS) due to high-tech HTML5 technology. You can reach such platforms via a mobile browser for instant play. Some operators have apps, which you can download on your phone or tablet.

Best Mobile Casino Games for Android and iOS

Software providers follow the needs of modern players and craft their games optimized for mobile devices. Thus, players can spin slots and enjoy other games wherever they go using mobile internet.

Check out the best mobile games for on-the-go online gambling:

Tower of Fortuna (Mascot);

7Bit Million (BGaming);

Mega Moolah (Microgaming);

Atlantic City Blackjack Gold (Quickfire);

Master of Gold (Belatra).

Live Dealer Casino Games

Live games have quickly gained momentum among Canadian online casino players. Leaders in this niche are Evolution and Ezugi. Live games provide an authentic gaming experience due to charming real presenters.

It’s real magic to watch how live dealers but not a computer shuffle cards and spin the wheel. Players can even interact with hosts via chat. The best part is that streams run from real casino floors or studios in Canada and worldwide 24/7.

Banking Methods at Canada Online Casinos

The diversity of payment solutions plays an integral role while choosing the best online casino for yourself. Leading brands offer many different options for deposits and money-outs. A good sign is if players can run payments via credit cards.

The fastest option is to pay and cash out through e-wallets. The processing time takes a couple of hours only. In contrast, bank transfers may take up to 3-5 banking days.

PayPal Casino in Canada

PayPal is one of the most user-friendly payment systems for fast money transfers. Players can link their cards or bank accounts to the PayPal account and hold hassle-free payments from/to the casino balance.

Bitcoin Casino Canada

Using Bitcoin for gambling is getting tremendously popular among Canadians. The benefits of payments through BTC wallets say it all. No ID verification! Much lower fees! Payouts are mega fast – 10 minutes only.

Visa & MasterCard Casino

A myriad of players prefers credit and debit cards for replenishing a balance. Most real money casinos accept VISA and MasterCard. They are safe and time-tested. The only pitfall is that the payout processing may take a few days.

PaySafeCard Casino

Lately, more and more local gamblers in Canada choose Paysafecard for online gambling. It is a prepaid payment method that uses special vouchers with digit codes for transfer confirmation. The advantage of this method is that it is not linked to bank accounts.

Fast Payout Online Casinos

Nobody will like the idea of waiting the eternity to receive his deserved earnings. Payout speed is a crucial factor in making an online casino choice. That’s where crypto casinos stand out from ordinary venues.

Such platforms can boast of the fastest payouts:

JackpotCity (up to 10 minutes); BitStarz (up to 15 minutes); Spin Casino (up to 15 minutes).

How Can You Increase Your Winning Skills?

Winning chances at online casinos directly depend on certain factors. Our experts want to share the primary tips to enhance winning skills:

Select slots and other games with a high RTP rate as they are the most generous payers.

Use demo simulators for practicing.

Start with small stakes and gradually raise your bets.

Set gambling limits in advance. Limit the amount you can lose not to hurt your bankroll.

Opt for slots with free spin rounds and jackpots.

Use online casino bonuses.

Responsible Gambling

Gamble responsibly when spending time at online casinos Canada. We urge all players to limit the time of a game session, as well as daily deposits and losses. Gambling should be a fun pastime, but not an addiction.

FAQ:

Can you entrust your money to online casinos?

You can entrust your money to online casinos under the condition that you choose licensed and trustworthy platforms.

Can the Canadian players play at European online casinos?

Yes. Canadian players can play at European online casinos. In some cases, they should use VPN services to enter a site.

What are the best bitcoin casino sites in 2022?

The best bitcoin casinos in 2022 are 7BitCasino, BitStarz, CryptoWild, and BetChain.

What is the best crypto casino site for Canada?

You can read our guide on the best online casinos that are crypto-friendly to choose a suitable portal for yourself. One of the industry leaders among crypto casinos is 7BitCasino.

Which casino game is best for new players?

Blackjack is the best game for new players, as it has the highest payback rate of 99.9%

What is the most profitable winning strategy in casinos?

The most profitable winning strategies in online casinos are the Martingale and D’Alembert methods.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.