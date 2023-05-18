There’s no denying the popularity of crypto casinos — they are simply better than traditional online casinos. Much better.

The best Bitcoin casinos offer near-instant payouts and bigger match bonuses, and they even allow you to play and deposit without sharing your banking information.

However, choosing Bitcoin casino sites on your own is basically playing Minesweeper with your money. To help you avoid the landmines and get the biggest bang for your buck, we’ve updated our list of the best Bitcoin casino sites, with Bitstarz still being our personal favorite.

That said, we have 9 more options for you to choose from, so let’s not waste any more time and dig in.

Best Crypto Casinos

1. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 casino games

Crypto-exclusive titles

Provably fair games

Up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins in welcome bonuses

8-minute payouts

No fees on BTC transactions

Cons:

Live casino games are geo-restrictive

We can’t discuss the best Bitcoin casinos without having Bitstarz at the top of the list. Universally hailed as the hottest crypto casino ever, this Bitcoin casino site delivers in spades with super-generous deposit bonuses and over 4,000 online casino games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Bitstarz Bitcoin Casino features games from 19 providers. The selection is nicely varied, with a virtually never-ending list of slot games in addition to card games, live dealers, provably fair titles, and much more.

You’ll find everything you expect to find, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, you name it.

On the downside, Bitstarz’s live dealer is geo-restricted and might not be available based on where you reside. But then again, you have a whole section of crypto-exclusive titles and more table games than you can count.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

You can get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins over your first four deposits. And best of all — your journey at Bitstarz begins with 20 no-deposit free spins as soon as you verify your email.

Then, the first deposit brings you a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. You receive the spins over nine days, meaning you score 20 spins instantly and 20 more spins daily over the following eight days.

From the second to the fourth deposit, you can reel in another 4 BTC. The wagering requirements are 40x across the board, which is the industry standard.

You can compete in online casino tournaments. There’s Slot Wars, where you compete with fellow players for a slice of a $5,000 prize pool and 5,000 free spins.

If slots aren’t your thing, don’t fret. Table Wars is just around the corner, with a $10,000 prize pool. $3,000 goes to the winner, so you may as well hit the tables as soon as you start playing.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

Banking options at Bitstarz include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. There are also a few traditional payment methods, but most countries are only limited to crypto deposits.

Crypto cashouts are processed within 8 minutes on average, which is a huge plus. And as the icing on the cake, Bitcoin transactions are fee-free.

Minimum BTC deposits are 0.0001 BTC, while cashouts range between 0.0002 and 10 Bitcoin.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.7/5

Bitstarz’s user interface is one of the best in the industry. It sports an elegant dark background with flashy details.

We appreciate the swift search function to help you find your way through that jungle of 4,000 titles. We also like the main menu. It’s neatly organized and places everything you need not more than a few clicks away.

Bitstarz still hasn’t rolled out a dedicated app, but the site is 100% optimized for Android and iOS mobile users.

Customer Support: 5/5

​​The customer team at Bitstarz is available 24/7, 365 days a year, over email, phone, or live chat.

You can also reach out via Twitter or Facebook; the representatives are responsive and professional.

Bitstarz doesn’t host a public forum for discussion, but we love the option to request a call from the support team. It saves phone toll money, and you’re guaranteed a quick response.

Claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins

2. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino for Jackpots

Pros:

Exceptional poker platform

$3,000 in poker and casino bonuses

Low wagering requirements

Poker tournaments

34 live dealer games

Cons:

Limited game selection

No instant withdrawals

Ignition is a no-brainer Bitcoin gambling site for you if you’re a poker player and want to use cryptocurrencies.

It’s been around since 2016, operating under a Curacao eGaming License. This crypto casino stands out with one of the top Bitcoin casino bonuses for poker players and over 30 live games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Ignition has a pretty limited selection of around 250 games, but hear us out: From the 120 games, 50 are slots — some of which are the biggest progressive jackpots on the market. We’re talking Shopping Spree and Gold Rush Gus here ($100,000+ in jackpot prizes). The rest of the selection is varied and includes a quality roster of table games.

The company has joined forces with 13 game providers, meaning you get the very best from each developer: no obscure titles, only exceptional games.

And then the best part — 34 live casino games. Now we’re talking!

Ignition regularly hosts ultra-high-traffic poker tournaments. The Monthly Milly tourney is one of the hottest options, featuring an impressive $1 million GTD.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Enter the IGWPCB150 code to get the fire going when you join the site. You’ll get a 150% match signup bonus for Ignition’s poker room and the same amount for the casino as a Bitcoin user.

In total, we’re looking at a $3,000 welcome bonus, with 25x wagering requirements for the casino part.

We said Ignition is one of the best online casinos for poker, right? Well, every week, you can take advantage of the $2,500 in poker freerolls. And then there’s the Monthly Milly Tournament with one million dollars in the prize pool every month.

And if you’re not into these grand events, pay attention to sweet promos like the Bad Beat Bonus. Whenever you score Aces Full of Kings and still lose, the casino throws up to $1,000 into your Ignition Bitcoin wallet to get you back on the horse.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

Ignition offers eight payment methods, which is nothing to write home about. It’s not strictly a Bitcoin casino, and you can also make deposits using credit and debit cards.

In the crypto gambling department, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Players can make Bitcoin casino withdrawals but also opt for BCH and LTC.

The minimum withdrawal limit is $20, and your payout request will be processed within 24 hours. For a Bitcoin casino, that’s pretty fast but still not instantaneous as some of our better-ranked Bitcoin casino sites.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

For a Bitcoin casino, Ignition is surprisingly professional and clean.

The site is fast, and every casino game you load runs smoothly. The mobile-friendly platform works like a charm on Android and iOS devices. No dedicated app, though.

In aesthetic terms, the site looks pretty good, with a white background, gray menus, and orange details.

Customer Support: 5/5

The customer support at Ignition is one of the best in the Bitcoin casino industry. We advise checking the FAQ section first. The library is loaded with info every online Bitcoin casino should have.

And if the FAQ doesn’t cut it, you can reach out 24/7 via email or live chat. You’ll get a live chat response within minutes.

300% crypto deposit bonus up to $3,000

3. JackBit – Best Crypto Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

214 live dealer games

Sports betting markets

Over 6000 slots

Responsive customer support

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a welcome bonus

Live dealer games aren’t exactly a prominent part of the crypto casino world, but JackBit is turning that on its head by offering an almighty selection.

Even without a casino welcome bonus, JackBit has stormed into our top five, and its great selection of live casino games is the main reason for that.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

The total number of live casino games at JackBit stands well north of 200, and the games themselves are from high-quality providers like Evolution Gaming. This is really, really impressive stuff.

There are even a couple of live dice games, which is something we don’t see very often. JackBit really does have it all when it comes to live crypto games!

Live games aren’t the only thing JackBit does well, though. There’s plenty of other entertainment to be found on the site, such as slots, video poker, and sports betting.

The sports betting and video poker fields aren’t quite as extensive as the live ones, but it’s great to have the choice. There are over 6000 slots available here – a seriously impressive figure.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Sadly, there isn’t actually a casino welcome bonus at JackBit. This is the main area we feel a little let down on by JackBit, and we hope that they can improve on it in the future in order to move up through our crypto casino rankings.

There are a couple of chances to win free spins from time to time, and the casino section does have a few prize pools, but for the most part, the best bonuses at JackBit are tailored specifically toward the sportsbook.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.9/5

There’s a great list of cryptocurrencies supported by JackBit that includes a bunch of altcoins like Monero and DASH.

Of course, you can use these for instant withdrawals, with the minimum deposit and withdrawal limit set to 20 EUR in crypto equivalent.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.7/5

JackBit is definitely one of the most ‘crypto-looking’ online casinos out there, and we’re into it. It looks super modern and carries a gaming aesthetic which we’re pretty sure a lot of people are going to like.

Using the site on a mobile is still great as everything is clear and bright, although some of the menu items are a little small, so it might not be the best option for old, small smartphones.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Whether you’re a customer or not, you can get 24/7 live chat customer support at JackBit. A quick test of the chat revealed that it was super responsive, and that’s just about all we could ask for.

You can also reach out via email for less urgent inquiries if you like.

Explore over 6,000 crypto casino games at JackBit

4. Flush Casino – Best Online Bitcoin Casino for Slots

Pros:

Around 4500 slots

Loads of original casino games

Welcome bonus up to $1,000

Good mobile compatibility

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Love slots? You’re going to love Flush Casino. Here’s what we like about it.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

The number of slots (roughly 4500) is actually less than that of JackBit, but the quality here is higher. We can tell this based on the fact that most of the developers here are very good, such as Betsoft and Endorphina.

You’ll be able to play all the classics here. A couple we recommend in particular are Money Train 2 by Relax Gaming and Vikings Go To Hell by Yggdrasil Gaming.

Outside of real money online slots, you’ll still find a bunch of hit live games from Lucky Streak, but there aren’t any sports betting markets.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Your first deposit at this Bitcoin casino will be matched to a different percentage depending on how much you want to put down.

Place between $10 and $200 to get matched 100%. Or, if you want to roll out a little more cash, you can get a 150% matched deposit on payments between $200 and $1000.

The smaller bonus needs to be wagered just 30x, which is below average, but you’ll need to play through the larger bonus a little more at 35x.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5

You won’t find as many cryptocurrencies to bank with at Flush, just the big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Plus, this is a crypto-only casino, so betting with USD in any way won’t be possible.

However, the bottom line is that all of these payment methods are available for very fast withdrawals, and that’s going to be plenty good enough for some people!

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.5/5

We found the Flush website to be pretty decent for the most part in terms of how easy it is to use as the sitemap makes sense and it’s laid out fairly well.

But the Flush developers are unlikely to win many awards for aesthetics on this site. It doesn’t stand out from the crowd too much visually.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

There’s an open live chat available 24/7 that you can use to get help rapidly from the support team or read about other players’ experiences.

If you want a more personal experience, you’ll find that the email support team also replies pretty quickly around the clock.

Get a 150% crypto match bonus at Flush Casino

5. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino With Sports Betting

Pros:

Competitive betting odds for over 30 sports

Low wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

Big progressive jackpots and hot-drop jackpots

24/7 phone support

Cons:

Comparatively lower number of games

If you like to put on a sports bet or two in between your crypto casino game sessions or vice versa, Bovada is the best place for that. It might not have the most casino games in the world, but it sure makes up for that with an incredibly detailed sports betting app.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.1/5

It’s important to remember that Bovada is, first and foremost, an online sportsbook. So, there isn’t exactly an abundance of casino games here. The total number is around 300.

Of course, this is still going to be plenty for less picky gamers. The quality of the games is pretty high as well, considering that most of the games are provided by the likes of Betsoft and Rival.

Perhaps more importantly, there is a heck of a lot of sports betting markets to try out. Players will be able to get odds on a huge variety of real-world sports, plus eSports and novelty betting markets.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

The new customer offer at Bovada sees players grab a 125% matched deposit of up to $1250 when they bank with crypto. You’ll just need to use the bonus code BTCCWB1250 when you make the payment in order to trigger it.

It’s a fair bonus, but it’s helped by the fact that the wagering requirements are very low at 25x. It should be pretty easy to play through your winnings for this reason.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5

Bovada doesn’t offer a whole tonne of cryptocurrencies for fast withdrawals – it mainly focuses on the bigger names such as Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

But you can choose to deposit and withdraw with a handful of other banking options like your debit card or MatchPay.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

The good news to counter the lack of games is that the mobile compatibility for the number of games that are there is very good. You’ll be able to play the majority of them, and in fine style, too, thanks to some pretty neat mobile optimization.

The great design of the mobile-friendly website is reflected in the desktop site as well. Regardless of which you choose to use, you’ll have an immersive sports betting or casino gaming experience.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

This Bitcoin casino offers some of the best customer support in the business. Not only can you get super responsive customer support via email or live chat 24/7, but there’s even a phone number to call if you want the most personal support experience.

Amazingly, the phone support is available 24/7 as well. This is super rare, as phones are usually restricted to office hours.

125% up to $1,250 first deposit bonus

How We Ranked the Best Cryptocurrency Online Casinos

Variety of Crypto Casino Games:

Crypto-exclusive games are super-exciting, and our experts selected plenty of Bitcoin casinos with these titles. We searched for websites that offer as many games and providers as possible, but we also paid attention to the overall quality of the games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Our experts searched for sites that know how to reel new users with stellar signup deposit bonuses and how to keep their loyal players coming for more. That said, you’ll find exciting regular promos, time-sensitive bonuses, VIP programs, referral programs, and much more at our best Bitcoin gambling sites.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times:

It’s not enough that a site accepts Bitcoin transactions to make our top list. We also searched for other cryptocurrencies and, ideally, zero fees on deposits and cashouts. Bitcoin banking is usually fast, but we looked for casinos offering instant transactions. We’re OK with sites supporting fiat banking on the side, but it remains secondary.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness:

We searched for fast and responsive online Bitcoin casinos. You should be able to click your way through effortlessly and find out whatever you’re looking for within seconds. We also tested the mobile responsiveness of each of our recommended crypto casinos.

Customer Support:

The best Bitcoin casinos must be at your disposal 24/7, 365 days a year, to answer any questions you might have. That being said, we tested the support team via each channel at every Bitcoin casino site in this article. Rest assured that you’ll get assistance when you need it.

Why is Bitstarz the Best Bitcoin Casino?

We’ve looked at a lot of top Bitcoin casinos today, but the best of the best has to be Bitstarz for a few main reasons:

Multi-award-winning casino: Bitstarz has won dozens of awards over the years – a lot more than all other Bitcoin online casinos, so it must be doing something right!

Generous deposit bonuses: There’s a lot of bonus action going on at Bitstarz. Not only are there some enormous deposit bonuses awaiting new players, but there are ongoing bonuses in the form of free spins and tournaments for all players to enjoy.

Big range of Bitcoin casino games: With over 4000 games in total, Bitstarz easily has one of the most impressive game portfolios we’ve ever seen in either the crypto or non-crypto casino markets.

Loads of cryptocurrency banking options: You don’t have to pay with Bitcoin if you want to play at Bitstarz. There are plenty of altcoins to bank with here as well, such as Dogecoin and Tether.

Why Use the Best Crypto Casinos?

Crypto gambling is the new hype, and there are a few things about it that make it a lot better than playing with regular old USD:

Anonymous gambling: Many BTC casino sites require the bare minimum of personal information to get you set up. In fact, some don’t even ask for a name, just a username and a password to log in with.

Better welcome bonuses: A lot of online casino sites actually want players to bank with crypto, and one of the ways that they try to sell this idea is by offering better bonuses for those who pay with crypto than to those who pay with fiat currencies.

Rapid withdrawals: Online crypto casino gambling allows players to get their money almost immediately after the click of a button. The blockchain sends crypto in a few minutes at most, and withdrawal requests rarely need to be verified.

Guide to Playing at Crypto Casino Sites

What Are the Best Crypto Online Casinos?

According to our experts, Bitstarz and Ignition are the best Bitcoin casinos right now. Our expert team believes that licensing is the cornerstone of good BTC casinos, in addition to their selection of online casino games, bonus terms and conditions, banking fees, etc.

Bitstarz and Ignition nailed every category with high scores.

Can You Play Crypto Casino Games for Free?

Yes, you can play BTC games for free by accessing them via the demo mode. We always recommend crypto casinos that allow you to test any game you like for free. At Bitstarz, you won’t even need to create an account, as the entire game selection is at your disposal to try for free, even as a guest.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Rigged?

No, they are not. Every reputable crypto gambling site uses Random Number Generators to ensure the outcomes of its games statistically mirror live games. The Generators themselves are then regularly audited for randomness and accuracy by gambling commissions.

Which Cryptocurrency Casino Offers the Fastest Payouts?

Bitstarz offers the fastest payouts in the crypto gambling industry. As you can see on their front page, the average cashout time is 8 minutes, which is pretty much unbeatable.

Where Can I Play Provably Fair Games?

You can play provably fair games at many crypto casinos, including Bitstarz, Ignition, and JackBit. You can also try each provably fair game for free at any of these sites to see if you like it. We recommend you have a go at Aviator — our personal favorite.

What is the Most Trusted Crypto Online Casino Site?

The most trusted crypto casino site is definitely Bitstarz. This BTC online casino has won 7 industry awards for its overall excellence and is hailed the best Bitcoin casino by numerous crypto players worldwide.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos Online

Bitstarz: Over 4,000 games with crypto-exclusive titles, welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins, instant payouts, and 7 industry awards. Overall score 99%.

Ignition: Ideal for poker players with $3,000 in poker and casino bonuses. The site boasts lower wagering requirements, 34 live dealer games, and regular poker tourneys. Overall score 97%.

JackBit: Best for live dealer games, with more than 200 options available. Plenty of bonuses for existing players and over 5,000 online slots. Overall score 96%.

Flush Casino: Choose from over 4,500 casino games at Flush Casino – most of which are high-quality slots. Up to 150% match bonus on first deposit. Overall score 94%.

Bovada: Play Bitcoin casino games and bet on sports at Bovada. Explore over 300 games, bet on over 30 sports, and claim a 125% up to $1,250 first deposit bonus. Overall score 92%.

How to Join a Crypto Casino & Play Bitcoin Casino Games

If you’ve ever bought cryptocurrencies yourself, we doubt you’ll have any trouble creating a crypto casino account. Follow our steps below to start playing at Bitstarz:

1. Create Your Bitstarz Casino Account

Visit Bitstarz and hit the green Sign Up button in the upper right corner.

Enter your email, desired password, and username.

Check the box confirming you agree to the site’s Terms and Conditions and finalize the registration.

Click Sign Up.

2. Verify Email

Check the email address you just used for registration.

Open Bitstarz’s message.

Click the button or link in the email to confirm your account.

3. Make your First Bitstarz Deposit

As soon as your email is verified, you will receive 20 no-deposit free spins.

In the deposit department, select a crypto payment option and fund your account.

Claim your first deposit bonus.

Start playing!

Still Looking for the Best Online Crypto Casinos?

We hope our rundown of the best crypto casinos helped you learn something new and brought you closer to selecting the perfect online casino for you.

Our top pick for today is Bitstarz, based on its stellar reputation, exceptional bonuses, and fantastic selection of games.

But the rest of the listed Bitcoin gambling sites are top-notch as well, and maybe some of them will suit your needs more. That being said, recheck our list, and don’t be afraid to explore a bit more before finally deciding to deposit.

In the end, never forget that you joined a Bitcoin casino to have fun. So, gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

