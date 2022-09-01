There’s no denying the popularity of crypto casinos — they are simply better than traditional online casinos. Much better.

The best crypto casinos offer near-instant payouts and bigger match bonuses, and they even allow you to play and deposit without sharing your banking information.

However, choosing Bitcoin casino sites on your own is basically playing Minesweeper with your money. To help you avoid the landmines and get the biggest bang for your buck, we’ve created a list of the best Bitcoin casino sites, with Bitstarz being our personal favorite.

That said, we have 16 more options for you to choose from, so let’s not waste any more time and dig in.

Best Crypto Casinos

Bitstarz: Best overall

7Bit Casino: Best for table games

Ignition: Best for crypto poker

mBit Casino: Generous free spins bonuses

Slots.lv: Long-lasting crypto casino bonus

Cloudbet: Generous BTC welcome bonus

BC.game: Accepts over 100 cryptocurrencies

Bovada: Best for blackjack

Stake.com: Great for crypto betting

Wild Casino: Best for tournaments

1. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 casino games

Crypto-exclusive titles

Provably fair games

Up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins in welcome bonuses

8-minute payouts

No fees on BTC transactions

Cons:

Live casino games are geo-restrictive

We can’t discuss the best Bitcoin casinos without having Bitstarz at the top of the list. Universally hailed as the hottest crypto casino ever, this Bitcoin casino site delivers in spades with super-generous deposit bonuses and over 4,000 online casino games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Bitstarz Bitcoin Casino features games from 19 providers. The selection is nicely varied, with a virtually never-ending list of slot games in addition to card games, live dealers, provably fair titles, and much more.

You’ll find everything you expect to find, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, you name it.

On the downside, Bitstarz’s live dealer is geo-restricted and might not be available based on where you reside. But then again, you have a whole section of crypto-exclusive titles and more table games than you can count.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

You can get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins over your first four deposits. And best of all — your journey at Bitstarz begins with 20 no-deposit free spins as soon as you verify your email.

Then, the first deposit brings you a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. You receive the spins over nine days, meaning you score 20 spins instantly and 20 more spins daily over the following eight days.

From the second to the fourth deposit, you can reel in another 4 BTC. The wagering requirements are 40x across the board, which is the industry standard.

You can compete in online casino tournaments. There’s Slot Wars, where you compete with fellow players for a slice of a $5,000 prize pool and 5,000 free spins.

If slots aren’t your thing, don’t fret. Table Wars is just around the corner, with a $10,000 prize pool. $3,000 goes to the winner, so you may as well hit the tables as soon as you start playing.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

Banking options at Bitstarz include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. There are also a few traditional payment methods, but most countries are only limited to crypto deposits.

Crypto cashouts are processed within 8 minutes on average, which is a huge plus. And as the icing on the cake, Bitcoin transactions are fee-free.

Minimum BTC deposits are 0.0001 BTC, while cashouts range between 0.0002 and 10 Bitcoin.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.7/5

Bitstarz’s user interface is one of the best in the industry. It sports an elegant dark background with flashy details.

We appreciate the swift search function to help you find your way through that jungle of 4,000 titles. We also like the main menu. It’s neatly organized and places everything you need not more than a few clicks away.

Bitstarz still hasn’t rolled out a dedicated app, but the site is 100% optimized for Android and iOS mobile users.

Customer Support: 5/5

​​The customer team at Bitstarz is available 24/7, 365 days a year, over email, phone, or live chat.

You can also reach out via Twitter or Facebook; the representatives are responsive and professional.

Bitstarz doesn’t host a public forum for discussion, but we love the option to request a call from the support team. It saves phone toll money, and you’re guaranteed a quick response.

Claim 20 free spins for verifying your email with Bitstarz

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Table Games Variety of all Crypto Casino Sites

Pros:

5 BTC in welcome bonuses

1,200+ games from 23 providers

Eight crypto banking methods

Near-instant cash-outs

Cons:

Geo-restrictive live dealer games

No phone customer support

7bit came in guns blazing in 2014 and currently operates under the Curacao eGaming license. The site is owned by Dama NV.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

7bit’s catalog of casino games consists of about 2,000+ games from 23 providers, with 1,200+ slot games.

Slots are great, but they’re just the beginning here.

You can enjoy 15 poker games, 16 roulette variants, 17 blackjack options, and 11 baccarat games. In plain terms, 7bit reached our list of best Bitcoin casinos as the top option for table games.

And if that wasn’t enough, players can enjoy two keno and three bingo games.

Unfortunately, there’s also a downside: many of the live dealer games are unavailable in many countries across the world.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Upon joining the site, 7Bit throws massive deposit bonuses your way. The first deposit bonus is a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC with 100 free spins.

Over the next four deposits, you can score another 3.5 Bitcoin for a total of 5 BTC in deposit bonuses.

You should also pay attention to the 25% reload bonus every Monday, plus the 20% cashback action on weekends.

Wednesday is the day for playing slots. If you make a 0.0015 Bitcoin casino deposit, you reel in 100 spins.

Since you’re a regular at this point, we advise joining the 7bit daily and weekly races. The company’s VIP Club grants users Comp Points. You can reach ten VIP levels, increasing cashback bonuses.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

7bit is a Bitcoin casino that supports eight crypto methods in total. In addition to BTC, you can handle your banking using Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, Tether, and Dogecoin.

Each BTC deposit carries a 0.00002 BTC fee, while withdrawals are free. Litecoin, Ethereum, Doge, and BCH deposits are free of charge.

Payouts are near-instant here as well, although they can’t beat Bitstarz’s 8-minute average cashout time.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.5/5

The site rocks an ’80s theme with a dark background, purple details, and white text.

Loading times are reasonably fast, and the website is 100% optimized for mobile devices. We like the dedicated channels for Bitcoin games and the selection of languages; no dedicated app, though.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. We like the team’s professionalism and availability, but the lack of phone support is definitely a drawback.

Before reaching out, we recommend checking the FAQ section. It’s easy to search and loaded with helpful info on casino gambling.

Claim up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits at 7Bit

3. Ignition – Best Cryptocurrency Casino for Poker

Pros:

Exceptional poker platform

$3,000 in poker and casino bonuses

Low wagering requirements

Poker tournaments

34 live dealer games

Cons:

Limited game selection

No instant withdrawals

Ignition is a no-brainer Bitcoin gambling site for you if you’re a poker player and want to use cryptocurrencies.

It’s been around since 2016, operating under a Curacao eGaming License. This crypto casino stands out with one of the top Bitcoin casino bonuses for poker players and over 30 live games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4/5

Ignition has a pretty limited selection of around 120 games, but hear us out: From the 120 games, 50 are slots — some of which are the biggest progressive jackpots on the market. We’re talking Shopping Spree and Gold Rush Gus here ($100,000+ in jackpot prizes). The rest of the selection is varied and includes a quality roster of table games.

The company has joined forces with 13 game providers, meaning you get the very best from each developer: no obscure titles, only exceptional games.

And then the best part — 34 live casino games. Now we’re talking!

Ignition regularly hosts ultra-high-traffic poker tournaments. The Monthly Milly tourney is one of the hottest options, featuring an impressive $1 million GTD.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Enter the IGWPCB150 code to get the fire going when you join the site. You’ll get a 150% match signup bonus for Ignition’s poker room and the same amount for the casino as a Bitcoin user.

In total, we’re looking at a $3,000 welcome bonus, with 25x wagering requirements for the casino part.

We said Ignition is one of the best online casinos for poker, right? Well, every week, you can take advantage of the $2,500 in poker freerolls. And then there’s the Monthly Milly Tournament with one million dollars in the prize pool every month.

And if you’re not into these grand events, pay attention to sweet promos like the Bad Beat Bonus. Whenever you score Aces Full of Kings and still lose, the casino throws up to $1,000 into your Ignition Bitcoin wallet to get you back on the horse.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

Ignition offers eight payment methods, which is nothing to write home about. It’s not strictly a Bitcoin casino, and you can also make deposits using credit and debit cards.

In the crypto gambling department, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Players can make Bitcoin casino withdrawals but also opt for BCH and LTC.

The minimum withdrawal limit is $20, and your payout request will be processed within 24 hours. For a Bitcoin casino, that’s pretty fast but still not instantaneous as some of our better-ranked Bitcoin casino sites.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

For a Bitcoin casino, Ignition is surprisingly professional and clean.

The site is fast, and every casino game you load runs smoothly. The mobile-friendly platform works like a charm on Android and iOS devices. No dedicated app, though.

In aesthetic terms, the site looks pretty good, with a white background, gray menus, and orange details.

Customer Support: 5/5

The customer support at Ignition is one of the best in the Bitcoin casino industry. We advise checking the FAQ section first. The library is loaded with info every online Bitcoin casino should have.

And if the FAQ doesn’t cut it, you can reach out 24/7 via email or live chat. You’ll get a live chat response within minutes.

Join Ignition for the best crypto poker experience.

4. mBit Casino – Best Free Spins Bonuses of all Online Crypto Casinos

Pros:

Signup bonus includes 300 free spins

2,700+ games

Instant withdrawals

38 game providers

Cons:

Live games unavailable in many countries

No phone support

Mbit stands out among the top casino sites that accept Bitcoin with over 2,700 game tiles and 300 free spins in the welcome bonus offer.

Variety of Games: 4.5/5

There are over 2,700 Bitcoin casino games at mBit, so we’re off to an excellent start here.

And it’s not just the sheer number; it’s also the number of game providers. You can enjoy a selection of the finest games from 38 providers, including major game studios like Spinomenal, BGaming, and many more.

The catalog is well-balanced, with close to 1,200 slot games, in addition to progressive jackpots, poker, roulette, baccarat, and an impressive range of 15 blackjack games.

This provably fair Bitcoin casino doesn’t offer live dealer games everywhere, though, but then again — most Bitcoin-exclusive casinos don’t.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Right out of the gate, mBit offers a 1 BTC first deposit bonus at a 110% match rate. The welcome package also includes 300 free spins, all with a 35x wagering requirement.

And that’s just scratching the surface because the subsequent two deposits bring players up to 4 BTC more. Only the best Bitcoin casinos can measure up to this offering.

Then, you can hop aboard the 20,000 Free Spins contest or the Bonus Escalator promo, keep track of the reload bonuses, or claim free spins whenever you refer a friend.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

Apart from Bitcoin, you can also use Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tether, and Dogecoin for your banking.

Withdrawal options cover most of the listed cryptocurrencies with near-instant processing times. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC, while maximum withdrawals are limited to 10 BTC. Also, note that you can’t withdraw less than 0.0002 BTC to your Bitcoin wallet.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4/5

mBit does look good, but there’s too much going on on the front page, which might confuse some newer players. The site uses a darker blue background, white text, and golden details.

Like most Bitcoin casinos, Mbit has no dedicated app but is fully mobile optimized. You can enjoy the gaming catalog from any Android or iOS device.

Customer Support: 4/5

If you’re fine communicating over email or live chat at mBit, you’re in for a pleasant experience. If you prefer getting assistance over the phone, note that it won’t be an option here.

We also like that the site features a public chat. Speaking of general discussion, you can also contact the company over Twitter.

Take advantage of the best free spins bonuses at mBit

5. Slots.lv – Top Crypto Casino Bonus

Pros:

Up to a $7,500 Bitcoin casino bonus

10+ live dealer games

Regular promotions

Good selection of progressive jackpots

Cons:

Not all games available on mobile

Slower email replies

Dated design

Slots.lv entered the scene almost a decade ago, with all of its games tested by iTechLabs for your peace of mind. This crypto gambling site offers one of the best Bitcoin bonuses, but not for its size — because it spans the first 9 deposits you make.

Variety of Games: 4/5

This BTC online casino features around 250 real money games from 14 providers, out of which 195 games are online slots, with a sick selection of progressive jackpots.

The remainder of the catalog consists of eight blackjack games, roulette, baccarat, dice games, and bingo.

There are also 10+ live dealers, which is not impressive per se, but most crypto-exclusive casinos don’t offer live games, so we have to give our props here.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bonuses and promotions at Slots.lv make the site stand out from other casinos that accept Bitcoin. BTC users are favored and receive higher bonuses, which we like very much.

You are first greeted with a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 and an additional 150% match offer for your subsequent eight deposits, ramping up your online casino balance with $7,500 in extra funds if you’re willing to max out your deposit each time.

This is indeed a lower bonus in value compared to the likes of Bitstarz and 7Bit, but the fact that it arrives with 35x wagering requirements and that it lasts over your first nine deposits is impressive.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

Slots.lv accepts Bitcoin, BCH, Ethereum, and Litecoin, but also fiat currencies with Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX.

Cash-outs are pretty swift and take up to a single hour when using crypto. You must deposit at least $10 for Bitcoin gambling or $20 if you use credit cards, which is excellent for lower-stake gamblers.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 3.9/5

Slots.lv didn’t particularly impress us with its layout. It looks average, there aren’t any high-quality visuals, but it’s still pretty easy to use nonetheless.

The website is fully responsive on mobile devices. The vibe, design, and games are transferred to the mobile version without a hitch, whether you’re an Android or iOS user.

Customer Support: 4/5

Slots.lv’s customer service is responsive and knowledgeable. You can contact them over the on-site contact form or live chat. There’s no phone support, but live chat replies are usually handled quickly, so we’re pretty sure you won’t have any trouble trying to get help.

Claim up to $7,500 in bonus funds over your first 9 deposits at Slots.lv.

Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Cryptocurrency Online Casinos

Variety of Crypto Casino Games:

Crypto-exclusive games are super-exciting, and our experts selected plenty of Bitcoin casinos with these titles. We searched for websites that offer as many games and providers as possible, but we also paid attention to the overall quality of the games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Our experts searched for sites that know how to reel new users with stellar signup deposit bonuses and how to keep their loyal players coming for more. That said, you’ll find exciting regular promos, time-sensitive bonuses, VIP programs, referral programs, and much more at our best Bitcoin gambling sites.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Times:

It’s not enough that a site accepts Bitcoin transactions to make our top list. We also searched for other cryptocurrencies and, ideally, zero fees on deposits and cashouts. Bitcoin banking is usually fast, but we looked for casinos offering instant transactions. We’re OK with sites supporting fiat banking on the side, but it remains secondary.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness:

We searched for fast and responsive online Bitcoin casinos. You should be able to click your way through effortlessly and find out whatever you’re looking for within seconds. We also tested the mobile responsiveness of each of our recommended crypto casinos.

Customer Support:

The best Bitcoin casinos must be at your disposal 24/7, 365 days a year, to answer any questions you might have. That being said, we tested the support team via each channel at every Bitcoin casino site in this article. Rest assured that you’ll get assistance when you need it.

Guide to Playing at Crypto Casino Sites

What Are the Best Crypto Online Casinos?

According to our experts, Bitstarz and 7Bit are the best Bitcoin casinos right now. Our expert team believes that licensing is the cornerstone of good BTC casinos, in addition to their selection of online casino games, bonus terms and conditions, banking fees, etc.

Bitstarz and 7Bit nailed every category with high scores.

Can You Play Crypto Casino Games for Free?

Yes, you can play BTC games for free by accessing them via the demo mode. We always recommend crypto casinos that allow you to test any game you like for free. At Bitstarz, you won’t even need to create an account, as the entire game selection is at your disposal to try for free, even as a guest.

Are Crypto Casinos Rigged?

No, they are not. Every reputable crypto gambling site uses Random Number Generators to ensure the outcomes of its games statistically mirror live games. The Generators themselves are then regularly audited for randomness and accuracy by gambling commissions.

Which Cryptocurrency Casino Offers the Fastest Payouts?

Bitstarz offers the fastest payouts in the crypto gambling industry. As you can see on their front page, the average cashout time is 8 minutes, which is pretty much unbeatable.

Where Can I Play Provably Fair Games?

You can play provably fair games at many crypto casinos, including Bitstarz, 7Bit, and mBit. You can also try each provably fair game for free at any of these sites to see if you like it. We recommend you have a go at Aviator — our personal favorite.

What is the Most Trusted Crypto Online Casino Site?

The most trusted crypto casino site is definitely Bitstarz. This BTC online casino has won 7 industry awards for its overall excellence and is hailed the best Bitcoin casino by numerous crypto players worldwide.

Comparison of the Top 5 Cryptocurrency Casinos

Bitstarz: Over 4,000 games with crypto-exclusive titles, welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins, instant payouts, and 7 industry awards. Overall score 99%.

7Bit Casino: Dominated by slots, including 1,200 titles from 23 providers. Up to a 5 BTC welcome package and 100 free spins. Overall score 98%.

Ignition: Ideal for poker players with $3,000 in poker and casino bonuses. The site boasts lower wagering requirements, 34 live dealer games, and regular poker tourneys. Overall score 97%.

mBit Casino: Amazing for bonus spins, with a 1.5 BTC and 300 free spins first deposit bonus. mBit also has 2,700 casino games from 38 game providers. Overall score 97%.

Slots.lv: Great live dealer options, up to a $7,500 Bitcoin bonus, regular promotions, and a great range of progressive jackpots. Overall score 94%.

How to Join a Cryptocurrency Casino & Play Crypto Games

If you’ve ever bought cryptocurrencies yourself, we doubt you’ll have any trouble creating a crypto casino account. Follow our steps below to start playing at Bitstarz:

1. Create Your Bitstarz Casino Account

Visit Bitstarz and hit the green Sign Up button in the upper right corner.

Enter your email, desired password, and username.

Check the box confirming you agree to the site’s Terms and Conditions and finalize the registration.

Click Sign Up.

2. Verify Email

Check the email address you just used for registration.

Open Bitstarz’s message.

Click the button or link in the email to confirm your account.

3. Make your First Bitstarz Deposit

As soon as your email is verified, you will receive 20 no-deposit free spins.

In the deposit department, select a crypto payment option and fund your account.

Claim your first deposit bonus.

Start playing!

Still Looking for the Best Online Crypto Casinos?

We hope our rundown of the best crypto casinos helped you learn something new and brought you closer to selecting the perfect online casino for you.

Our top pick for today is Bitstarz, based on its stellar reputation, exceptional bonuses, and fantastic selection of games.

But the rest of the listed Bitcoin gambling sites are top-notch as well, and maybe some of them will suit your needs more. That being said, recheck our list, and don’t be afraid to explore a bit more before finally deciding to deposit.

In the end, never forget that you joined a Bitcoin casino to have fun. So, gamble responsibly!

