Players searching for the best online casinos Canada has to offer should be aware of red flags that could ruin their perception of online gambling for good.

Online casinos with suspiciously worded reviews, unreliable customer support, slow payouts, and no visible license ought to be left to the scrap heap – and well outside our list.

That’s why we’re making sure our top Canadian casinos online avoid these pitfalls with easy-earn bonuses, tons of games, secure payment methods, and full mobile compatibility.

Spin Casino is our #1 pick for their leading variety of popular casino games, their cash prizes, and their full mobile casino; but we’ve got 16 additional sites ready to compete for your loyalty.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Spin Casino: Best Canadian online casino overall

Jackpot City: Best Canadian casino for progressive jackpots

Royal Panda: Best for live dealer games

Casino Nic: Best new online casino site

Cloudbet: Best real money online casino for Bitcoin

PlayOJO: Best for live game shows

Bodog: Best for sports betting

‘Casumo: Best site design

Genesis Casino: Great variety of games

1. Spin Casino – BestOnline Casino in Canada Overall

Pros

47 live dealer games

22 sports betting options

480+ total games

100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

Cons

No mobile casino app

Spin Casino is the best Canadian casino online for table games. They host 47 different live dealer provisions that include live poker, blackjack, and baccarat. Additionally, they host 22 sports betting options and 480 additional games along with a full mobile casino.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Players who sign up with Spin Casino will have access to 480+ casino games that spread across 378 slots and approximately 100 table games.

Spin Casino carries a leading 47 live dealer games that include several variants of poker, blackjack, and roulette. Moreover, they host 21 virtual roulette wheels, 15 kinds of blackjack, 16 baccarat tables, and 9 video poker variants.

Additionally, you’ll find money lines, straight bets, parlays, and futures on 22 different sports betting markets. Whether you’re looking to wager on eSports, tennis matches, or live dealer blackjack; you’ll find your perfect wager here.

If you’re a sportsbook vet who loves to spin through popular online slots; you should consider signing up with Spin Casino.

Bonuses: 4.3/5

To our surprise, we didn’t find any free spins at Spin Casino. However, we ran into their triple-tiered deposit match that can potentially score you an extra $1,000 in spending money.

When players make an initial deposit of at least $10, they’ll get a 100% match up to $400. Your second and third deposits with their site will each receive a 100% reload bonus up to $300.

However, there’s a catch here. To cash out on your bonus, however, you will have to meet a steep wagering requirement. On the bright side, the low min deposit of $10 for this bonus is the lowest around so even first time players can get a piece of the bonus action.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

Spin Casino accepts a leading variety of secure deposit methods.

Although you can’t use crypto here, players can make their deposits through Visa/MasterCard credit cards, debit cards, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instant Site Payments, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and bank transfer.

Finally, players can expect lightning-fast payout speeds and fee-free withdrawals across the board. Whether you’re cashing out via bank transfer, debit card, or ewallet; you can expect to have your Canadian dollars within 48 hours of initiating a withdrawal.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Unfortunately, Spin Casino lacks a dedicated mobile app for their platform. However, you’ll be happy to know that their mobile casino website is fully optimized for almost every device.

Their mobile casino offers full compatibility across their 22 sports markets, 47 live dealer casino games, and 378+ slots. We had no problems navigating through their site; even on older devices.

We also found it effortless to deposit our money, place wagers with one click, and initiate withdrawals on-the-go.

2. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

50 progressive jackpots

Average RTP of 95.9%

379 high-quality slot games

4-tiered deposit match

Full mobile compatibility

Cons

High 70x wagering requirement

No online sportsbook

Jackpot City is our top-reviewed selection for big fish hunters. You’ll find 50 progressive jackpots and 379 slot games with an average return-to-player (RTP) percentage of 95.9%. Additionally, all of their slot games can be enjoyed while on-the-go through their native Android app.

Gaming Variety: 4.4/5

As you might expect from the name, Jackpot City carries 379 high-quality slot games alongside 50 progressive jackpots that pay into the hundreds of thousands. They also boast an average RTP percentage of 95.9%, which might convince big fish hunters to cast their lines here.

That said, you’ll also find around 100 table games to enjoy in between slots sessions. They host a massive 53 live dealer games (including 3 card poker games), 17 variations of blackjack, 15 baccarat tables, and 9 virtual roulette wheels.

You won’t find an online sportsbook here, unfortunately. Their online casino is dedicated towards providing a traditional, albeit varied, online gambling experience.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Disappointingly enough, we didn’t find any free spins here. However, players can take advantage of Jackpot City’s quadruple-tiered welcome bonus with their first 4 deposits.

Here’s how it works – you’ll have the chance to score up to $1,600 in bonus money, as each of your first 4 deposits will receive a 100% match up to $400.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

Spin Casino and Jackpot City hit the nail on the head by offering the same 14 banking options for players to utilize. However, you won’t be able to place crypto wagers just yet.

That said, players can make their deposits through Visa/MasterCard, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instant Site Payments, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and bank transfer here.

Additionally, players can take advantage of Jackpot City’s low betting limits. Players only need to deposit $10 to qualify for their 4-tiered deposit bonus.

Finally, we appreciated their blazing-fast, fee-free withdrawals across the board. You can expect to have your money in hand within 48 hours of requesting a payout.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Jackpot City offers a native app for Android devices. Additionally, their mobile casino website offers full compatibility across the entirety of their gaming library for iOS users.

We found ourselves wagering seamlessly across their 379+ slots and trying our hand at their 53 live dealer provisions while on-the-move.

Additionally, their mobile app allows for effortless one-click deposits and withdrawals.

Our only complaint here is that their website can lag slightly on older mobile devices, but by no means is their casino unusable.

3. Royal Panda – Best Online Casino in Canada for Live Dealer Games

Pros

100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

Low 35x playthrough

Minimal betting limits

More than 1,200 of the best online casino games

Full mobile compatibility

Cons

No sports betting options

Royal Panda is our #3 online casino picks for their generous welcome bonus attached to industry-leading wagering requirements. Additionally, players of all kinds will love their 1,200 games and their full-scale mobile casino.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Players who sign up with Royal Panda will find 1,200+ exclusive casino provisions.

Their library spreads across 1,118 popular slot games, 50+ table games, and almost 50 exclusive casino games not seen anywhere else.

Although Royal Panda isn’t a sports betting site; you’ll have access to 3 video poker variants; 17 virtual roulette wheels, 6 baccarat tables, 14 kinds of blackjack, and 25 live dealer games (including poker and blackjack).

What really stands out about the live casino is their wide variety of blackjack games and the compelling addition of some live game shows like Boom City, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and Mega Wheel Live.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

While you shouldn’t expect any free spins just for making an account, Royal Panda has one of the easiest deposit matches we’ve seen.

When you make your first deposit of at least $15, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $1,000 attached to a low 35x playthrough. Although they don’t have the flashiest bonus we’ve reviewed, they carry some of the lowest wagering requirements the industry has to offer.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5

Royal Panda accepts 7 forms of fiat currency. While they don’t take crypto wagers, players can make their deposits through Visa/MasterCard, iDebit, Interac, Neosurf, Paysafecard, or MuchBetter.

While we’d consider their banking menu to be fairly limited, we appreciated the number of e-wallets they accept. Additionally, we loved their low betting limits. Players only need to initially deposit $15 to qualify for their 100% bonus match up to $1,000.

Finally, they offer fee-free withdrawals and fairly quick payout speeds across the board. E-wallet payouts are processed instantly, and you’ll only have to wait 48 hours for debit card or wire transfer payouts.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Royal Panda offers one of the best mobile casinos we’ve run into.

Their mobile website offers full compatibility for Android and iOS devices. Players can easily deposit their money, place wagers, and initiate withdrawals while on-the-go.

We had no problems betting across their 1,218 online casino games, even on older devices. It’s rare to encounter a fully optimized mobile casino website, but Royal Panda fits the bill.

4. Casino Nic – Best New Canadian Online Casino Site

Pros

Various welcome bonus offers

3,800+ casino games

3,300+ high-quality slots

222 live dealer games

Native iOS/Android application

Cons

Some payouts are admittedly slow

Casino Nic is our top-reviewed new casino site. Although they were established in 2019, they’ve already compiled thousands of the most popular casino games and tons of exclusive titles under one roof. Additionally, players will love the variety of their bonus offerings.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Casino Nic carries 3,866 total casino games. Although 3,320 of those games are high-quality online slots; players will also find nearly 700 table games to scroll through.

Their hundreds of table gaming options are spread across 300 different blackjack games, 56 video poker variants, 55 baccarat tables, 99 virtual roulette wheels, 10 bingo games, and 9 versions of keno.

Additionally, they offer a staggering 222 live dealer provisions (although most of these casino games are variations of live roulette). While you won’t find an online sportsbook with Casino Nic, that’s quite literally the only market they haven’t expanded to include.

If you’re mainly interested in finding thousands of exclusive titles and having more table games at your fingertips than you know what to do with; you’ll love placing your wagers through Casino Nic.

Bonuses: 4.3/5

CasinoNic offers 5 welcome bonuses for players to take advantage of.

Their most popular bonus offer comes in the form of up to $5,000 in extra cash over your first 10 deposits. Your initial deposit will score you a 100% match up to $500, while your next 9 deposits will receive an additional 50% match up to $500.

Additionally, players can enjoy reload bonuses twice a week. When you pad your casino wallet on Tuesdays, you’ll receive a 100% reload match up to $150.

However, we’d recommend making your deposits on Friday to enjoy their higher bonus cap – you can receive a 50% reload match up to $300.

Finally, if it’s your birthday when you sign up, you’ll get a 50% match on your first deposit of $250.

The 50x wagering requirement across the board is quite reasonable compared to its competitors above, so if you have less time to work it off this is a fine online casino choice.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5

Players who sign up with CasinoNic can take advantage of 11 secure payment methods (although they don’t accept cryptocurrencies yet).

You’ll be able to make your deposits through Visa/MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, Maestro, ecoPayz, Skrill, MuchBetter, MiFinity, Flexepin, and Neosurf here.

We believe their betting limits are very reasonable. You’ll need to put down $10 for each of your first 10 deposits in order to qualify for your deposit match up to $5,000.

We were also happy to see them offer fee-free withdrawals across the board, but we were disappointed with their debit card/wire transfer payout speeds. Although e-wallet transactions are processed instantly, you’ll have to wait a full 5 days for all other fiat payouts to clear.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

CasinoNic is definitely with the times – they host a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices, and they offer full compatibility across their thousands of exclusive titles.

Even on older devices; we had no trouble spinning through their 3,000+ slots, placing our wagers throughout their 700+ table games, and playing numerous hands of live roulette while on-the-go.

We’d have given them perfect marks here if their mobile website’s user interface was a bit more organized; but we understand it’s hard to fit nearly 4,000 casino games into a smartphone screen.

If you’re going to play here, you should wager through their app regardless.

5. Cloudbet – Best Crypto Online Casino in Canada

Pros

Accepts 12 forms of crypto

20+ sports categories

Live dealer casino poker + blackjack

Hundreds of online slots

100% bonus match up to 5 BTC

Cons

No customer support phone line

No fiat currencies accepted

Cloudbet is simply one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the world. However, you will need to use NordVPN to access this casino – they offer the least expensive, most secure, and fastest web browsing experience on the market.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Players who sign up with Cloudbet will have access to quite a few live dealer games, and a broad selection of online slots.

Additionally, you’ll find money lines, straight bets, parlays, and futures on 20 different sports categories. You can wager on everything from NFL games to eSports tournaments here.

While some of their odds don’t look very competitive at first glance, upon doing some digging; we were able to find money lines that even a sportsbook vet would consider betting on.

Moreover, their broad casino library includes several variations of live poker and blackjack in addition to hundreds of exclusive crypto titles and slots (alongside a few progressive jackpots).

Most notably, they’re the only casino we’ve reviewed that takes crypto wagers from Canadian players.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

Players won’t find any free spins here, but they will encounter a gigantic 100% initial deposit match up to 5 BTC.

You’ll only have to contend with a reasonable 40x playthrough to cash out; and 100% of every wager you place on their site goes towards satisfying their wagering requirements.

There’s no question that Cloudbet has the highest initial bonus match we’ve seen, but there’s a caveat here in that your bonus funds are released incrementally based on loyalty points.

This is great for players who don’t want to grind away for hours to get paid out. Getting the bonus in little chunks awarded as cash is a great way to keep the gameplay rolling.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5

While Cloudbet is the only casino we’ve reviewed that takes crypto wagers from Canadian players; they regrettably don’t accept credit card or ewallet deposits.

That said, you can make your deposits through 20+ forms of crypto. Cloudbet accepts and pays out via BTC, ETH, ADA, Solana, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, LINK, DAI, DASH, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin and more.

Their low betting limits mean you’ll only need to deposit $20 in crypto to qualify for your bonus match.

Additionally, as we’d expect here, they offer instant and fee-free crypto payouts.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Unfortunately, you won’t find a native mobile app for Cloudbet’s platform.

The good news here is that their mobile website offers full compatibility across their 20+ sports categories and their entire selection of slot games.

We were surprised to find ourselves easily navigating through their mobile casino website, and we didn’t run into any perceivable lag when placing our wagers (even on older devices).

That said, some of their specialty casino games aren’t optimized for smartphones or tablets.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casino Sites in Canada

Gaming Variety

Our top online casinos in Canada provide a leading variety of games for players to enjoy.

Whether you’re after progressive jackpots, thousands of slot games, table games, sports betting options, or exclusive games not seen anywhere else; you’re sure to find your perfect fit listed here.

Bonuses & Promos

The best online casinos in Canada have a generous welcome bonus and tons of free spins attached to easy wagering requirements.

Although your casino bonuses will differ from site to site; we summarized the best welcome bonuses you can enjoy from each of our top 5 picks in our comparison table listed below.

Banking Options

Any best online casinos will provide a number of secure payment methods for players to utilize when making their deposits and initiating withdrawals.

We gave a higher ranking to online casinos in Canada that accept the widest variety of currencies while offering the fastest payout speeds.

Mobile Compatibility

Life gets busy, and not everybody has the time or desire to wager on casino games exclusively from their computer. That’s why we gave a higher ranking to online casinos that offer a full-scale mobile casino for players to enjoy while on-the-go.

Best Canadian Online Casinos – FAQ

Are Online Gambling Sites Safe for Canadian Players?

Yes. The many gaming authorities that license the online casinos above permit Canadian players to wager on them. You can play slot and table games, enjoy your favorite sports betting options, and try your hand at various poker games without fear of legal consequences.

That said, you will need to check your local laws to ensure that your chosen online casino possesses a valid operating license for your region.

Can I Expect A Generous Welcome Bonus From Canadian Online Casinos?

Yes, you can. When you sign up with the best online casinos in Canada, you’ll have plenty of free spins, a generous welcome bonus, and additional casino bonuses at your disposal.

Depending upon where you sign up, you’ll have access to a hefty welcome bonus package that includes tons of free spins and a deposit bonus match. Some online casinos also offer loyalty programs that come with additional cash incentives to further pad your account.

Moreover, the best Canadian online casino sites will usually attach the lowest wagering requirements to the most generous deposit bonus.

Are Online Casinos in Canada Reliable and Trustworthy?

Contrary to popular belief, most online casinos are considered reliable and trustworthy. However, separating the wheat from the chaff is where we come in.

Before making an account with any online casinos in Canada, you’ll need to be on high alert for shady factors that could ruin your experience.

All the online casinos that operate without a license shouldn’t be trusted. Signing up with unlicensed online casinos can put your financial integrity and personal information at risk of theft.

That’s why all our best online casinos contain a valid operating license and impeccable customer support options. You can expect reliable payouts, secure payment methods, and helpful customer support from all the casinos we review.

Can I Play Live Dealer Casino Games in Canada?

Yes, players can wager on numerous live casino games with the best online casinos in Canada. Additionally, many of our top picks offer full-scale mobile casinos that provide variations of live dealer blackjack and poker to enjoy while on-the-go.

Players’ access to live games is an important ranking factor in our reviews.

How Can I Pick The Best Online Casino in Canada For Me?

Finding the best online casino sites for you will mostly depend on your individual betting preferences. Whether you’re after free spins, tons of video slots, or the most generous welcome bonuses available; there’s a site for you on this list.

That said, we have some suggestions for players having trouble with their final decision.

If you’re mostly interested in a legitimate industry heavyweight with a top notch reputation and a big welcome bonus, you’ll want to sign up with Spin Casino.

However, if you’re here for progressive jackpots and a leading selection of online slots, you should consider Jackpot City or Casino Nic.

Finally, if you’re interested in online casinos with a leading variety of live dealer games and tons of sportsbook options; you’ll find yourself enjoying Cloudbet or Spin Casino.

Top Online Canadian Casinos Compared

We dove deep on our reviews to bring you the best online casinos Canada has to offer. That said, a simplified recap is in order to help you finalize your choice:

Spin Casino: with a reputation dating back 20+ years, this industry leader is a great place to touch down for esports betting, roulette, and online slots. Signing up at Spin Casino gives you a 100% triple bonus match up to $1,000 (70x playthrough).

Jackpot City: players looking for high RTP (return to player) slots find a great home here, and so do low bankroll players who can take advantage of their first deposit bonus with just $10 down. It’s a 4-tiered welcome bonus up to $1,600 (70x playthrough).

Royal Panda: blackjack players and live casino lovers find a great home here, as well as progressive jackpot hunters. We also like how Royal Panda offers one of the easiest deposit bonuses to earn off – the 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000 has just a 35x playthrough.

Casino Nic: if you are looking for a new Canadian casino site with unique reload bonus promotions to keep the bankroll fresh, this stacked site with more than 3000 slots is the place to be. You’ll get a 100% match up to $5,000 over your first 10 deposits (50x playthrough).

Cloudbet: crypto lovers can take advantage of the large variety of coins accepted here, to be used at their superior sportsbook or live betting casino – topped up nicely with the largest first deposit bonus in our list, that’s an impressive 100% match up to 5 BTC.

How To Get Started With the Top Online Canadian Casinos

Getting up and rolling at the best casino sites doesn’t have to be hard, so allow us to get you in the front door with some instructions on how to sign up at our top pick – Spin Casino.

1. Sign up for a casino account.

All you have to do is visit the Spin Casino website and click the “sign-up” box, fill out any requested information (including your email address), and click “continue” to go to the next page.

2. Check your email.

Secondly, you’ll need to check your email inbox for a verification link from Spin Casino.

If you don’t see an email from them in your primary inbox, be sure to check your “promotions” folder before requesting another one.

After you find the link, click on “Confirm Your Account” to continue.

3. Make your first deposit.

Finally, you’ll need to make your first deposit with Spin Casino in order to take advantage of your online casino bonus.

Once you’ve successfully confirmed your initial deposit, you can start wagering on their entire selection of online casino games!

Still Seeking the Best Online Casino Sites in Canada?

Bettors looking to play online casino games with the best Canadian online casinos might have trouble finding their best fit. That said, if you’re new and struggling in the online gambling world, we’d like to once again recommend signing up with Spin Casino.

They’re our #1 overall pick because they offer a generous deposit bonus, truly one of the best online casinos with a wide range of games, and a full-scale mobile casino under one roof.

However, because all of our top Canadian casinos have something valuable to offer, we’d recommend you give any of them a fair chance depending on your unique needs.

Just make sure you have fun and play responsibly.

