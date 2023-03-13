Blackview Tab 16 Tipped to Launch: 2K&11-inch flagship display, and all-around class for office, entertainment and online

As demands for online classes and teleconferencing continue to emerge, the importance of tablets has grown significantly, and Blackview Tab 15 has gained immediate global recognition for all-around performance since its debut. But Blackview didn’t stop there. According to leakers: To cater to fans of larger displays for office, entertainment, and learning, Blackview is planning to launch a new tablet Tab 16 this month and says that it is expected to continue the experience of excellent audio and video entertainment, and larger, faster and more encrypted than Tab 15, putting productivity on a higher priority.

Four major upgrades and some specs.

11-inch 2K Full-view Display

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

To allow users to view more information and reduce display slippage when browsing docs or web pages, Blackview Tab 16 will feature an ultra-large 11-inch 2K full-view display, which has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification to reduce eye fatigue in an era where online classes and online offices are increasingly required, greatly enhancing work and study efficiency.

As a “productivity Tool,” Blackview officials say Tab 16 is ready for the situation of learning, office, and education — with a stylus and keyboard. The keyboard features a notebook-like touch panel for more comfortable office or study use. The stylus does a good job in terms of delay, allowing you to write annotations, records, and even hand-drawn operations, which really brings a new experience of paperless learning.

With a 7.95mm slim and 533g light body that has up to 7680mAh giant battery and it will last up to 18 hours of daily use, you don’t need to worry about power drained problems when going out.

Enhanced 13MP + 8MP AI Cameras

To facilitate the needs of students or workplace newbies to record courses and meetings, Tab 16 will have a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera, taking pictures of what you want to record, allowing you to browse information more efficiently with an 11-inch display, while the front camera supports AI face unlock, just a blink can be unlocked.

Octa-core Unisoc T616

Considering more users for higher speed requirements, Tab 16 is expected to use the octa-core Unisoc T616 chipset, which greatly exceeds its predecessor Unisoc T610 by 36,982 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test, with a 17% increase in RAM processing speed, which can easily be competent in learning, office, or playing games.

Up to 14GB RAM + 256GB ROM + up to 1TB TF card expansion

Doubling Storage Space

Tab 16 is said to be the first Blackview tablet ever to have 256GB ROM, up to 14GB RAM, and 1TB TF card expansion, Tab 16 will not only be upgraded to store more digital content but its smoother multitasking capabilities will also be greatly enhanced.

Upgraded OS For More Convenience

Doubling Efficiency

To ensure a smoother user experience, Tab 16 will come with Doke OS _P 3.0 based on Android 12, which is improved in design, convenience, and smoothness, and Tab 16 will be equipped with a Low Meminfo Killer process that will actively identify which apps are using and prioritizes resources, users may witness better interface responsiveness.

Versatile PC Mode

Break Down Barriers Between Tablet & PC

To give users a PC-like experience, it is likely to become an 11″ laptop working in PC mode, and users can enjoy great convenience when editing business docs, taking class notes, and holding online meetings in great convenience.

Other Highlights

In addition, Tab 16 will have Smart-K quad-box speakers to provide 3D stereo sound and Widevine L1 that allows users to watch leading streaming apps with the highest image quality. At the same time, in order to provide users and enterprises with strong enough security, Tab 16 will be embedded with SE-Linux, which will effectively prevent the device from rooting and prevent apps that attempt to steal private information.

Overall, Tab 16 looks like it will be more productive enough than a phone while still being more portable than a PC. It’s said that the world premiere will be launched from March 20th to 26th, 2023 PST. Click here to get more information.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement