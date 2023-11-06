Blackview’s SHARK Series Debuts with SHARK 8: Camera and Performance Focused for Young Users

Blackview, as an innovative tech company, never stops its steps in breaking new ground of innovation for users’ experience. Recent rumors have it that, Blackview is getting ready to launch a brand-new series of smartphones called SHARK in order to meet the varied needs of young users, particularly in terms of photography and gaming performance, so that users can capture every memorable moment in lifelike photos whenever they want and enjoy the thrill of unmatched gaming speed wherever they are. All have been vindicated with the leaks of the first flagship-level addition to its SHARK series –SHARK 8, which stands out in fast-focusing yet high-quality photography with Super-PD tech and ArcSoft® 7.0, excels in gaming performance with a 6nm Helio G99 chipset, and shines in a unique design with eye-catching hues.

Being the first flagship in the SHARK series, SHARK 8 fully represents the series’ positioning, creating a new series of smartphones for photography enthusiasts and power users alike. Though there are days away from its official unveiling, some leaks and rumors have spilled all the beans about it. What is the surprise for photography enthusiasts? To capture wonderful moments swiftly whether in motion or stillness, SHARK 8 features a 64MP Samsung® ISOCELL GW3 with Super-PD tech. To take sharp photos both during the day and at night, it is powered by all-new ArcSoft® 7.0 with a 15% improvement in photography results. What is the treat for power users alike? To satisfy the needs of users for high-performance gaming, it features the state-of-the-art 6nm Helio G99 chipset for “5G-like” speed, runs on the latest DokeOS 4.0 based on Android 13 for a seamless user experience, and boasts a 2.4K FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for immersive enjoyment.

Design that Shines from Any Angle

Designed with the trendy lifestyles of its users in mind, reputable leakers reveal that Blackview SHARK 8 sets itself apart in terms of its design with captivating colors. Its unique colors are nothing short of immersive-Galaxy Blue transports users into a dream made of stars, Blaze Gold envelops users in the warm glow of desert sunlight, and Moonlight Gray immerses users in the serenity of a moonlit night.

Super-PD! Photography that Focuses on Any Beauty

13 MP Front Camera & 64 MP Rear Camera & Blackview ArcSoft® 7.0

More and more people are looking for phones that can take professional-grade photos with a snap. Blackview’s SHARK series has made it its mission to enable users to effortlessly capture exquisite photos anywhere, anytime. Earlier leaks indicated that SHARK 8 boasts a 64 MP Samsung® ISOCELL GW3 rear camera with an oversized 1/1.97-inch sensor that excels at capturing more light, preserving finer details, and faithfully reproducing lifelike colors. In particular, its Super-PD tech compares the phase detected at two different points to focus on the subject. When it’s capturing fast-moving subjects, whether it’s an athlete in action or a fluttering butterfly, the Super-PD tech can focus quickly to capture crisp images of those crucial moments. When it’s shooting nighttime street scenes, Super-PD remains unaffected by low-light conditions, reducing blurriness and noise to capture the beauty of urban nightscapes. Even when it’s capturing portraits, Super-PD excels at accurately capturing face details, thus preserving even the smallest smiles to frame the unforgettable moment.

Be it during a sunny beach day or a wild night at the club, every joyful moment will be captured without ISO adjustment thanks to Smart-ISO. Even in the darkest conditions during stargazing events, users are able to capture wonderful moments with all details preserved by one simple tap with the help of its Tetrapixel Technology. From perfect selfies to fantastic Vlogs, Blackview Shark 8 offers astonishing detail with its 13 MP Samsung® ISOCELL 3L6 front camera. It’s also worth mentioning that, Blackview SHARK 8 is said to be powered by advanced ArcSoft® 7.0 Algorithms with up to 15% improvement in photography results. Many camera modes like HDR, super night, portrait, beauty, panorama, pro, mono, and face fill light will provide users with a plethora of professional photography options in various scenarios.

Performance that Excels at Any Side

Powerful Configuration & Smooth Operation & Immersive Entertainment

Performance that excels in Powerful Configuration

6nm MediaTek Helio G99 & Up to 16GB RAM & 256GB ROM +Up to 1TB Expansion

Blackview offers users a glimpse into the future of speed in smartphones with a powerful performance at SHARK series. The latest bit of pre-launch news points out that Blackview SHARK 8 is going to be armed to the teeth when it comes to specifications. The leaks so far suggest that it will feature the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which scored a remarkable 427,144 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test, surpassing even some 5G processors on the market. What’s particularly noteworthy is its integration of MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology, which ensures an ultra-smooth gaming experience for those CPU-intensive game lovers. More than most smartphones sold in the market, it brings up to an insane 16GB RAM with up to 18% faster app startup, so that users can seamlessly switch between multiple apps. With 256GB of ROM and support for a 1TB TF card expansion, it not only fulfills the daily storage requirements of users but also offers additional space for more data. Furthermore, SHARK 8 has a cooling system with a cooling area of 12,361 square millimeters that keeps the temperature constant at about 39°C even during prolonged gaming sessions, without overheating.

Performance that excels in Smooth Operation

DokeOS 4.0 Based on Android 13

With a focus on improving the user experience in the SHARK series, rumors about the upcoming SHARK 8 with the latest DokeOS 4.0 based on Android 13 have been heating up. What improvements can users expect from the latest DokeOS 4.0 in terms of smoothness, personalization, convenience, and privacy? For smoothness, there is an EasyShare app that allows file sharing at speeds of up to 7.7MB/s, even when there’s no network or Bluetooth connectivity. On the technical side, advanced features like Atomized Memory 2.0 can free up an extra 5% to 9% of memory, F2FS speeds up app startup by up to 25%, and EROFS technology can boost app load speeds from 20% to a staggering 300%. For personalization, there is a Workspace App to log into the same app in work and personal space with different accounts. For convenience, there is a function of the Real-time Subtitle to make foreign content transferred anytime. For privacy, there is a choice to clear clipboard history after a certain period, safeguarding the information from unauthorized access.

Performance that excels in Immersive Entertainment

6.78-inch 2.4K Display & Smart-K Box Speaker & 5000mAh Battery &33W Fast Charging

Blackview constantly strives to improve the entertainment experience for its users. The leak, of course, gives further insight into the entertainment experience that SHARK 8 can provide for users. With a 6.78-inch 2.4K display of SHARK 8, users may expect to dive into a broader visual feast where every scene is faithfully reproduced. Every tap in gaming becomes incredibly fluid, especially with its outstanding 120Hz high refresh rate, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in every exhilarating moment. The unmatched audio feast provided by the Smart-K Box speaker of the SHARK 8 makes users feel as though they are right there at the center of the cinema, concert, and game arcade. Binge watchers and avid gamers will be even more surprised by the SHARK 8’s 5000mAh big battery, which allows for uninterrupted Tv-watching for 7 hours and uninterrupted gaming for 6 hours, all without the concern of frequent recharging. What’s even more astonishing is its support for 33W fast charging, which takes only 15 minutes to charge 20% of the battery, so that users can enjoy the moment without having to wait.

Other Highlights

No matter where users are, the 4-in-1 navigation system of SHARK 8 will guide users back to the right tracks. What’s more, the multifunctional NFC eliminates the need for users to hunt for cords to transfer files or dig through the wallet to make payments.

Price and Availability

Blackview will reveal more details for users when SHARK 8 launches worldwide from November 11th to November 17th. Only 50 pieces of each color are reportedly going to be made available for purchase at the discounted price of 49% off ($93.99).

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement