Sometimes the weather is cool while some other times it is as hot as hell. How do I stay cool during the hot season? This is a question that keeps pondering and wandering in your mind. Staying cool doesn’t only keep the heat away, it also keeps your skin fresh and neat. Heat causes body odor and nothing keeps people away from a you like body odor. If you keep your body and environment cool, your body will have no reason to produce a foul smell.

Have you ever slept under hot weather? If yes, you will agree that such an event shouldn’t be experienced again. During the hot season, there is an increase in the number of mosquitoes, and mosquitoes are attracted to body heat which means if you don’t keep your body cool the mosquitoes will have a feast on you all night. Keeping your body cool is a necessity for your health and skin’s sake.

Various types of air conditioners and fans are sold in the market, both in online stores and offline stores. Before now, you may have used different air conditioners or fans but for you to still be on the search for an air conditioner, I guess you haven’t found what you want.

Well, have you heard of Blast Auxiliary desktop air conditioner Ultra? This air conditioner is a new cooling product in the market. It is portable and convenient; it has unique features and functions very well. It produces healthy air. Unlike other air conditioners in the market, this air conditioner is affordable and reliable.

It is currently trending in different countries and this is because of its capability and effectiveness. Read the review below and know more about this portable and lightweight air conditioner.

What is Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra?

Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is a two in one air conditioner. It is a two in one air conditioner because it serves as a cooling and humidifying device. It is a cordless, portable and small device. It weighs 20 pounds when empty. You can use it as an air conditioner or a regular fan. This air conditioner reduces the number of dust particles in the air, hence producing cool and dust-free air to keep you cool.

Mobility is easy because it is cordless and lightweight. You can take it along with you wherever you go. It is built with a long-lasting battery which is charged using the USB cord in the box. When the temperature of the weather is too hot, add ice in the ice tray in this AC and the air produced will be as cool as the ice.

There are three cooling techniques, they are the ice tray, water curtain, and misting device. To use the water curtain technique, soak the water curtain then the evaporation takes away the heat in your environment giving off pleasant cool air. The misting device keeps the air moist and the eye, nose, and skin moist and not dry. Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is invented to keep you cool and healthy not just during the hot season but every time.

It features a sleek and box-like design. You can control the speed level of this air conditioner via the buttons on the air conditioner. The invention of Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is to keep you cool and comfortable always.

Technical facts of Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra

Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra has a 200mAh battery. The battery lasts for eight hours after charging it fully. It comes with filters for removing the dust and allergens in the air. These filters are washable and replaceable. It is compact and convenient to take from one place to another. There is a USB cord in the pack for charging it. It can be charged via a socket or a laptop. DC5V is the source of its power. The noise produced by this air conditioner is less than 40DB (decibels). It weighs 20 pounds when it is empty.

Contents of Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra-box

When you unbox your package, this is what you got in it.

A compact and small Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra. A USB cord A guidebook or manual

Benefits of blast auxiliary desktop ac ultra

1. It is health-friendly:

Unlike other air conditioners that make use of refrigerants, Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra does not. It doesn’t even make use of ozone or aerosol gas to bring about its cooling. Fans are not bad but remember the summer comes with lots of dust and these fans just stir the don’t give off stuffy and dusty air.

It uses water to bring about its cooling effect. Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra has filters for reducing the level of dust in the air to give off healthy and clean air. This air conditioner is 100% natural and harmless to you.

2. It is cost managing:

Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra is affordable. Unlike those bulky air conditioners, this air conditioner does not consume much electrical energy and hence adds very little to the electric bill.

You can purchase it at a cheaper rate because of the ongoing special offers on the official website.

3. There is no hassle return:

You can return this air conditioner after purchase if you do not like what you see. This is only when you buy it from the official site. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee offer.

So, no worries if after you buy it and you don’t like it you can return it and get a refund without stress.

4. It guarantees high quality:

Blast auxiliary desktop air conditioner ultra is designed and invented to give you the best service you can ever get from any cooling device. This air conditioner gives a trouble-free performance. Your comfort and happiness during the hot days is the sole aim of the invention of this air conditioner.

5. It uses a strong battery:

This air conditioner is built with a powerful lithium battery of 200mAh. This battery will serve you for eight hours after charging it once. There is a USB cord in the box to charge it.

6. It has two operating modes:

It serves as a fan and an air conditioner. You can control its cooling speed through the speed control button.

7. It has a fast cooling effect:

The cooling effect can be made faster by adding ice in the ice tray and the air produced will be as cool as the ice, this cools the air faster. You can also increase the speed of the air conditioner for a faster cooling effect.

8. It humidifies the environment:

Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra is also a humidifier, it keeps the air moist and this helps protect you from dryness of the eye, nose, throat and skin.

9. It takes little space:

It is small and portable. It is designed to occupy little space in your room. With Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra, you can keep your small apartment less occupied and cool.

Pros (Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra)

1. Mobility is very easy because it is designed to have lightweight.

2. Unlike other air conditioners or fans in the market, Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra has air filters for cleaning up the air. Therefore, with this air conditioner you will remain healthy.

The price of this air conditioner is not high. It can be easily purchased by people without much income. Now that there is a 50% discount on every purchase, you can now get it at a cheaper rate.

No harmful substance or gas is used in the functioning of this air conditioner. It is environmentally friendly.

Most air conditioners consume a large quantity of energy hence increasing the electric bill but Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra-consumer little energy, saving energy and cost.

It humidifies the environment keeping the air moist and this helps to keep dryness of the eye, nose, throat and body away.

The setup procedure is not complicated a bit. It can be set up for use by anyone.

There is a 30day money-back guarantee for people who purchase this air conditioner from the official site.

Cons (Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC review)

It is limited in stock and this is due to the high demand for the air conditioner.

It is not sold in any substantial supermarket. You can only purchase it online.

Who can use Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra?

The way Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra is built everyone including you can make use of it.

Are you old? young? Are you a guy? Or a girl? The wonderful news here is that you can all use this air conditioner. Even if you suffer from allergies, you can use this air conditioner perfectly because it filters air and produces healthy and allergen-free air. As an allergic individual, this air conditioner is the best for you.

Don’t you think a Blast Air Conditioner will be good for you? Yes, you (smiles). get yours now.

How do you set up the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra?

The procedure below should be followed to set your air conditioner up easily.

Unbox the air conditioner

Charge it fully using the USB cord in the box. When it is charging you will see a red light.

After it is charged, fill the ice tray with ice blocks.

Fill the top unit with water.

Refill the removable bottle tank, it keeps the air moist.

Switch on the air conditioner.

Your air conditioner is ready to give you the best experience you will have with a cooling device

Enjoy your day.

This outline is simple to understand but if you get confused at any point just go through the manual in the box.

How much is Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC?

I know you would expect this portable air conditioner to be sold at a high price but surprisingly this air conditioner is sold at an affordable price. And with the 50% discount offer, you can purchase it at a lower rate.

The discounted price of Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner is as follows:

One Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is sold for $89.99

Two Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is sold for $179.98

Three Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is sold for $202.48

Four Blast Auxiliary Desktop air conditioner Ultra is sold for $247.47

Note that this special offer is only available to persons that purchase this air conditioner from the official website.

There are other special offers given to people who purchase this air conditioner from the official website, some of the special offers are:

50% discount on every purchase

30days money-back guarantee.

Purchase yours now the special offer is still available because special offers like this are only available for a short time.

Where can I purchase Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra?

Purchase your air conditioner from the official site. The reasons why you should purchase it from the official site are:

To avoid been scammed of your money.

To be eligible for the 50 % discount and money-back guarantee.

To be 99.9% sure that you are getting the original version of the air conditioner.

With all these benefits you get from purchasing from the official why buy from another site.

Click below and purchase yours now. Why? These special offers are not available forever, they are just here for now and may not be tomorrow.

Frequently asked questions and answers (Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra review)

Do I need to install this air conditioner before use?

No, just charge it up, fill up the water tank and switch it on. This air conditioner is nothing like other air conditioners in complicating steps on how to use them.

How long does this air conditioner take to cool the air?

Once you set it up properly, it cools the air in less than 2 minutes. Is that not fast? Of course, it is.

How long should I charge this air conditioner before use?

It doesn’t take much time to charge it up. You should let it charge fully before you unplug it. This will help increase its life span.

Customers review

Buyers of this product have given us feedback on the air conditioner. And they are:

Mary Q. – Philadelphia, PA

I saw this air conditioner in my friend’s place and its cooling effect was so overwhelming. As little as it was, it kept her whole sitting room cool and fresh. Then I got mine since I did my room is so cool and this makes night sleep sweet and comfortable.

Eugene G. – Provo, UT

I stay in a one-room apartment and those traditional air conditioners will cover all the space in my room. I did not know what to do before I came across Blast auxiliary air conditioner ultra, this amazing air conditioner keeps my room cools and consumes no space at all.

Kelly R. – Los Angeles, CA

One thing amongst other features of this rechargeable and portable air conditioner that makes me happy is its long-lasting feature. After I charge this air conditioner it cools my body and room through the night. I can now work comfortably using my computer and my muama ryoko with peace

Stella D. – Los Angeles, CA

I couldn’t afford the most air conditioner I see online and even in offline stores but then I saw Blast auxiliary desktop air conditioner ultra, I doubted that such air conditioner with this kind of amazing features will be that cheap. I gave it a try and right now. I have my air conditioner with me. Myself and my daughter now sleep so happily again.

Adriana B. – Provo, UT

Every feature of this air conditioner is as true as said. It gives off fast cooling, it is very small, and I take it around even when I travel. I love this air conditioner.

Final verdict (Blast Auxiliary AC Ultra review)

In conclusion, Blast Auxiliary Desktop Air Conditioner Ultra is built to give you the best service you can think of. It is not harmful to your health, it humidifies the air keeping you from being dry, it keeps you cool for a long time.

It weighs 20 pounds which is little or nothing and this makes it easy for you to take your air conditioner to the office, school, or even the beach. When it comes to price, this air conditioner is one of the most affordable air conditioners with features of the expensive air conditioners.

Using it is so simple. Follow the instructions given and you are good to go. Purchase yours now and be part of those who benefitted from the special offers available. “Click here” to get the Blast Auxiliary AC.