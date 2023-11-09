The countdown to Black Friday has begun, and this year, BLUETTI is set to light up the holiday season with a dazzling array of discounts, gifts, exclusive offers, and more excitingly, a new BLUETTI AC200L power station.

It’s time to mark your calendar because from November 10th to November 16th, BLUETTI’s Early Black Friday Access and the official Black Friday Sale on November 17th will be the most power-packed events you won’t want to miss.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals on Home Backup Power Stations and Outdoor Generators

BLUETTI’s Black Friday sale is all about bringing the power of savings to you. They’ve got an impressive lineup of power stations that cater to your every need, whether it’s a reliable home backup power source or a portable generator for outdoor adventures.

BLUETTI Power Stations for Home Backup

– BLUETTI AC300+B300(Free 220W solar panel): Black Friday Early Access Price $2599

The modular powerhouse pumps out 3,000W of power for most household appliances such as refrigerators, micro ovens, and air conditioners. And the best part? You can choose 1-4 B300 batteries and expand the power capacity from 3,072Wh to a staggering 12,288Wh. Plus, they’re equipped with UPS functionality for a seamless transition in just 20 milliseconds, keeping you warm and well-lit during power outages.

– BLUETTI AC500 +2*B300S(Free AC500 Home integration Kit):Black Friday Early Access Price $7098

Need even more power? No problem! With a flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to an astonishing 18,432Wh, a UPS function, together with its B300S battery that can heat itself, this system can conquer even the frostiest of winters and work smoothly even at temperatures below 20°C.

– BLUETTI EP500(2,000W/5,100Wh):Black Friday Early Access Price $3999

Looking for a versatile all-in-one power solution?This one rolls in like a party on wheels, charging up your drills, saws, and grills around the house. Did someone say BBQ in the middle of a power outage? Count us in!

BLUETTI Portable Generators for Outdoor Adventures and Emergencies

– BLUETTI AC200MAX(2,200W/2,048Wh): Black Friday Early Access Price $1349

Expandable with B230 or B300 batteries for an impressive 8,192Wh capacity, this thing can make your RV trips and cabin living a walk in the park. With 16 outlets and more charging options like 1,400W dual AC and solar charging, you’re all set!

– BLUETTI AC180 (1,800W/ 1,152Wh):Black Friday Early Access Price $669

It’s a real workhorse that can boost its output to 2,700W in Power Lifting mode, perfect for running those high-energy appliances like kettles and hairdryers. Its quick charge of 1,440W allows a full charge in two hours. At 16kg, it can be taken on the road and even to grandma’s house, almost anywhere, you name it.

– BLUETTI AC70 (1,000W/ 768Wh):Black Friday Early Access Price $499

Weighing in at just 10.2kg, it’s a lightweight champion with a punch in the gut. It charges up in no time (1.5 hours to 100% at 850W AC) and has some smart features like a UPS function and an app that’ll make you feel like James Bond.

For a limited time you can use coupon code AG70 to save $15 on the AC70, dropping it to just $484.

The Newcomer: BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station

Introducing the AC200L, an upgraded version of the popular AC200MAX. It’s like your favorite blockbuster sequel, only better. This sleek newcomer boasts the same capacity and expandability but comes with an added twist – an impressive 2,400W of output, which can increase to 3,600W in the Power Lifting mode. That capability allows you to run more energy hogs. What’s more, it can charge up in just two hours either via 2,400W wall charging or 1,200W solar charging. With an added UPS feature, the AC200L also serves as a responsive backup power and changes over in 20ms during blackouts. The AC200L will be available for purchase starting November 17 on the official BLUETTI website and Amazon. Pricing details are still under wraps, but you can expect an electrifying surprise!

BLUETTI’s Black Friday Activities to Light Up Your Black Friday

Seems BLUETTI knows what you’re thinking. This Black Friday, BLUETTI isn’t just about discounts; it’s about interactive fun and exciting rewards!

Lucky Prize Wheels: From Nov. 9-17, everyone can try their luck with the Lucky Prize Wheels. The chances of winning are pretty darn good. Spin the wheel to win fantastic BLUETTI prizes like the EB3A portable power station, PV120 solar panel, BLUETTI outdoor gift box, $50 and $100 discount coupons, or even BLUETTI hoodies and caps.

BLUETTI Lifestyle Gifts: If your spending crosses some specific thresholds, you could receive a free BLUETTI cap, T-shirt, Power strip, Hoodie accordingly.

Exclusive Perks for BLUETTI Members: BLUETTI Members are in for a treat. Newbies will get 500 BLUETTI Bucks and returning customers will receive a $20 coupon directly.

Earn BLUETTI Bucks: From Nov. 9-17, you’ll earn triple BLUETTI Bucks for every order, and five times on Black Friday during Nov 17-Nov 27, redeemable for BLUETTI coupons, lifestyle gifts, gift cards and more.

Get the Most Out of BLUETTI’s Black Friday Sale

Keep your eyes peeled because the best deals can vanish faster than a hot pizza in a room full of teenagers. Stay updated by following BLUETTI on social media and signing up for their official website newsletter. Here are a few tips to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the exciting offerings:

Spin the prize wheels and win gifts like the EB3A.(Nov. 9-17)

Earn 3X BLUETTI Bucks.(Nov. 9-17)

Place orders using coupons.

Get gifts with a purchase over $1,500.

Participate in BLUETTI social media giveaways

Refer a friend and get an extra 5% off.

Feel Confident Shopping This Season

BLUETTI is not your average brand; it’s a powerhouse of innovation and reliability. With over 300 patents, their R&D experts consistently deliver groundbreaking products every year. Fun fact: BLUETTI was one of the first to introduce the LiFePO4 battery and has been using it ever since. When you shop at BLUETTI, you’ll not only get a great product at a fantastic price but also a seamless shopping experience with exceptional service.

Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) service for some models.

A 30-day money-back guarantee for any quality-related issues.

A 2+2 years warranty for some models, extending peace of mind.

Free and Fast local shipping with a vast network of local warehouses worldwide.

Lifetime customer support, available 24/7 for both pre and post-sale assistance.

BLUETTI’s Black Friday Sale is not just an opportunity to grab incredible discounts; it’s a celebration of power and innovation. With a wide array of power station deals and activities, BLUETTI is gearing up to make your Black Friday truly electrifying. Don’t miss your chance to amp up your life with BLUETTI.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement