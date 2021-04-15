Back in July 2020, BLUETTI a renewable energy company set its sights on the solar energy storage market and announced the launch of the BLUETTI AC200 solar power station, raised over $6.8M and broke the highest funding record of its kind, which left its competitors far behind.

Introduction

Now they’ve brought a rather compact and portable model – EB70. Small, yet packs with uncompromising power. Weighs at only 21lbs with a nice foldable handle design, makes it one of the most compact power station products in the 700Wh capacity line-up. Decent 716Wh based on ultra-durable and safe LiFePO4 battery cells with up to 2500+ charge cycles has been put into a 12.68.58.7inch small box, and you can fast charge the first 80% capacity with BLUETTI’s latest SP200 solar panel in only 3Hrs, which would come in handy for campers, van-dwellers, explorers to enjoy outdoor life without limit.

Key things to know about the BLUETTI EB70

General Specification

Built with ultra-durable and safe LiFePO4 battery cells with up to 2500+ charge cycles, EB70 features 716Wh capacity, meeting the power needs for daily life.

With four continuous 700W(surge at 1400W) AC outlets, EB70 can easily power most daily appliances on the road with ease.

Last but not least, the two 100-watt USB-C PD3.0 ports will run your advanced laptops and phones on and on, say bye to low battery anxiety!

The wireless charging pad set on the top has brought considerable convenience to charging modern wireless electronics.

Premium Battery Chemistry

As one of the safest battery technologies in today’s world, The LiFePO4 battery chemistry of EB70 ensured double safety compared to traditional NCA or NCM batteries. And an extraordinary service life with up to 2500+ charge cycles.

Flexible Options of Recharge

BLUETTI EB70 supports three ways of recharge:

Only takes about 2.9hrs from 0-80% @200W via wall outlet for EB70, vehicle recharge takes the same time.

Also, it’s a breeze to charge EB70 by solar power. With BLUETTI’s exclusive built-in MPPT controller, the EB70 can be fast charged up in only 4.5hours at 200W solar power input (https://www.bluetti.com/products/bluetti-sp200-200w-solar-panel), you can harness the solar power wherever you want.

Use Scenario

Unlike heavy, bulky and noisy gas-fired generators, lithium power stations like the BLUETTI EB70 can power your needs quietly, steady and safely without any unbearable noise or toxic fumes.

That means you can use it inside the van, fishing, road trip, camping, workshop, log cabin, picnic, yacht, family power backup for outages without limitation.

Price & Performance

Packed with 716wh capacity and 700W pure sine inverter, BLUETTI offers a $100 coupon for their EB70, and the price tag of $499 has made it extremely competitive among the competitors since Jackery is only offering 518wh/500W and Ecoflow’s offering 576Wh/600W for the exact same price. In terms of hardware specs, it’s safe to say that BLUETTI EB70 is undoubtedly the best choice for its price range.

Click the link for more information:

About BLUETTI:

Please contact us for free, visit the official website or email us for more product information.

Official website of BLUETTI: https://www.bluettipower.com/

Email: [email protected]

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement