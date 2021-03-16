The EP500 is designed to cover your essential needs during power outages, EP500 is equipped with a monstrous 2000Watt pure sine wave AC inverter and surge up to to 4800W, and the Pro version can provide a continuous power at 3000W. Both are packed with 5100Wh, based on ultra-durable and safe LiFePO4 battery cells with a cycle life of up to 6000 cycles.

Introduction

BLUETTI is aimed to take the energy storage world by surprise with the release of its first home energy storage system series – the EP500 & EP500 Pro. Compared to existing giants like the Powerwall or SonnenCore, the EP500 series had a much smaller 5.1kWh capacity. But with the four smooth-rolling transport wheels, the EP500 is not meant to be a large solar battery mounted on the wall or garage. The BLUETTI EP500 is designed to be a “No Installation Needed”, plug and play powerhouse that can easily be moved to the desired location whenever needed.

Key things to know about the BLUETTI EP500 & EP500 Pro:

Specs

The EP500 is designed to cover your essential needs during power outages, EP500 is equipped with a monstrous 2000Watt pure sine wave AC inverter and surge up to to 4800W, and the Pro version can provide a continuous power at 3000W. Both of them are packed with 5100Wh, based on ultra-durable and safe LiFePO4 battery cells (up to 6,000 charge cycles).





Blazing Fast Charging

The BLUETTI team is dedicated to building an eco-friendly future with renewable energy. Antique gasoline generators, which produce toxic fumes pollution, unbearable noise and consume irreproducible petroleum resources are a thing of the past.

The EP500 is equipped with an advanced MPPT solar inverter. Up to 1200W (2400W for the pro) solar input can charge the 5.1kWh battery pack from 0 to full in less than 5 hours (2.5Hrs for the pro). With BLUETTI’s latest 200W portable solar panel – SP200 you can harness the solar power anywhere you want, at full speed.

Last but not least, the Bluetti EP500 series can also be charged from solar and AC simultaneously, handling up to 1800W (4000W for the pro version) and charging the battery pack at lightning speed.

Size & Weight

The unit is about 180lbs and is just about the size as a normal household air purifier, the EP500 series still can be moved around easily with the help of 4 smooth-rolling wheels.

Compared to the mounted backup power systems like the Tesla Powerwall and LG Chem RESU, the BLUETTI EP500 series features incredible mobility and are even possible to be packed for a road trip.

24/7 Seamless UPS & WiFi Remote Control

An uninterrupted power source (UPS) is an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to essential loads when the grid goes down. EP500 & EP500 Pro is the key to provide continuous power and to help you get through power outages at ease.

With the BLUETTI EP500, you will never have to face the panic when the power outage occurs, all your data on the computer will be well preserved, your food in the refrigerator will stay cold, and all the lights you need will stay on.

The UPS functions on EP500 series are plug-and-play, all you need to do is connect it to the wall outlets and turn on the UPS Mode. Yet, you can also have much more power by integrating the unit to your home circuit with BLUETTI Home Integration Kit.

To monitor and operate remotely, the BLUETTI EP500 series now supports remote App With their exclusive B-Lynk connection technology, you can easily monitor your EP500’s status and adjust settings whether it is near you or a thousand miles away. No more having to walk to a unit to determine remaining battery or inverter capacity.

Split Phase Bonding

The rated AC inverter output power of 2000/3000 continuous watts is pretty high, but certainly not enough to power all of your electrical appliances. As an emergency energy storage power for the whole family, Bluetti has an option to double the AC output. For higher power loads, Bluetti is releasing its own “Split Phase Box” with which users can connect two EP500/Pro’s in series, and double the rated power output and capacity. The box will also offer the option of 220/240 volt output to power 240 volt appliances, which means you can now run your home air conditioner, clothes dryer, in-wall Electric Heater and other high power appliances with ease. No need to worry about power outages on hot summer nights or cold, bitter winters anymore.

Delivery & Warranty

The Bluetti team promised to start shipping EP500 in June and EP500 Pro in August, not a short time to deliver, but according to the feedback from their backers in the AC200 campaign, this definitely will be worth waiting for.

To make up for the customer’s long wait, BLUETTI provides a 3-year warranty and lifetime tech support for EP500 & EP500 Pro for their crowdfunding backers. Besides, you can also pay for the extended one-year warranty for $399 or $699 for two, which makes the total warranty time to 5 years top.

The starting price for one EP500 (super early bird perk) is at groundbreaking $2,799 ($0.55/Wh, 30% OFF), and you can save extra $100 by ordering two for $5,399 (31% OFF), that almost 80% the capacity of a Tesla Powerwall2 and at only half the cost.

BLUETTI has released more discounted perks on its Kickstarter campaign – Check it out and claim your BLUETTI power.

