BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80, the smallest solar generator with expandability, at the end of April.

The latest innovation comes as BLUETTI noticed a gap in its market: Though there are many power stations, small ones comes with less capacity while high capacity comes in big and heavy structure. What about a power station that combines flexibility and extensible capacity to meet different needs in different scenarios?

Enter the BLUETTI AC60 & B80.

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 is a solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. With a compact size (11.4 x 8.1 x 9.2 inches) and light weight (18.9 lbs), it is portable enough to carry outdoors. Equipped with 7 different outlets including two AC outputs, one USB-C port with Power Delivery with up to 100 W, one cigarette lighter port, two USB-A ports and a wireless charging pad, the AC60 can charge various devices. While it features a 600W pure sine wave inverter, it is able to carry a device of 1200W for a short period in its Power Lifting Mode.

Water and Dust-proof

Its internal structure is significantly upgraded from BLUETTI’s previous models: its circuits are isolated from the fan vents and all external materials pass water and dust-proof testing. BLUETTI AC60 is rated IP65 for water and dust protection, making it a perfect power source for various outdoor activities such as overlanding, beach camping and more.

Fast Silent Charging

The AC60 supports four charging methods including adaptor, car, solar and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 40 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45 dB, or below 40dB under Silent Charging Mode, ideal in confined spaces such as a room or tent.

Smart Power-Saving

Featuring advanced ECO mode, the AC60 will automatically shut off to save power if no loads are connected. For powering small loads, AC and DC outputs can be adjusted separately to 10-30W and 5-20W respectively on the BLUETTI App. That can reduce its self-consumption and keep it running for 1-4 hours. Moreover, it has ultra low stand-by loss when not in use.

Easy Monitor & Control

It is both high-tech and user-friendly, with an intuitive colour LCD screen that displays battery percentage, charge/discharge time remaining, output/input power and other helpful information. Plus, the BLUETTI App offers real-time monitoring and control from anywhere for ongoing management.

What is the B80 Expansion Battery?

Designed to complement the AC60, the B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells, the most stable and safest battery for energy storage that deliver over 3500 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2,015Wh. The B80 can also work as a stand-alone DC power source with three DC ports: a USB-A, a USB-C, and a car outlet. It can also be recharged on its own via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.

Reliable and Safe Quality

As reliable and safe as the AC60, the B80 comes with an advanced battery management system to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit and other safety problems. BLUETTI also provides a 6-year warranty for worry-free use.

Compact Size for Outdoor

The AC60 and B80 are roughly as compact as a normal shoebox. They both have a solid fold-down handle, making them easy to carry and store during RV trips or outdoor activities. Both IP65 rated, they are weather-proof and ready for any outdoor adventure.

Availability & Price

The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI’s official website and in its Amazon stores by late April, with the debut price remaining undisclosed, although relevant staffs leak that it will be budget friendly.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement