BLUETTI unveils world’s first sodium-ion solar generator

Climate change has long been pushing the globe towards carbon neutrality, which urges the transition from conventional energy systems to renewable ones like chemical batteries and battery-powered machines. The chemical lithium-ion batteries thereby have set their dominance for applications in consumer electronics, automobiles, and even aviation since their commercialization by Sony Corporation in 1991. However, the energy shift is facing the lithium supply crunch with rising large-scale demand. Referring to the periodic table of elements, sodium and lithium are the closest metals in the same group with very similar chemical properties, and there is over one-thousand times sodium than lithium in the Earth’s crust. Sodium-ion batteries thereafter have been a revival to be the optimal alternative with a consistent working principle.

BLUETTI Power Inc, based in Les Vegas, is the leading world manufacturer of solar energy facilities including solar generators, photovoltaic panels, and related accessories. Its energetic residential power stations launched in the past two years-AC200P, EP500, and AC300 have stood out from the promising solar solution market, and now it ventures to integrate the innovative sodium-ion battery technology into its upcoming solar products.

Recently BLUETTI has announced the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator-NA300 and its compatible battery pack – B480 on its social medias.

It is said that the NA300 and B480 seamlessly inherit all the style and appearance settings of its predecessor – EP500 Pro, especially four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output ports driven by the built-in 3,000W pure sine wave inverter to juice up most household electrical appliances. Besides, the NA300 further outstrips the EP500 Pro’s incredible 2,400W solar input to 3,000W. It may be cited to be the fastest charging solar generator since it can be recharged from 0% to 80% in a short half-hour by 6,000W swift AC + PV dual charging. (3,000W Max. for both AC and PV)

However, NA300 provides a capacity of 3,000Wh, less than the 5,100Wh of EP500 Pro in the same size owing to the current sodium-ion battery technology limitations. Favorably, it supports up to two B480 battery modules (4,800Wh each) for a whopping total capacity of 12,600Wh, and the unit can sustain the constant supply for a family electricity needs for several days or even a week in grid failures or natural disasters with recharging by the solar panels. Additionally, NA300 also offers the 240V, 6000W connection with a Fusion Box and another NA300, IoT App Remote Control by iOS or Android, and other EP500 Pro’s merits.

The first-generation sodium-ion battery rivals the LiFePO4 battery cells widely used in other BLUETTI products in security and long cycle life except for the low energy density; yet the former excels in terms of cost, low-temperature performance, quick-charging, and other electrochemical aspects because of its chemical characteristics. BLUETTI’s sodium-ion battery can charge in less than 30 minutes to 80% SOC at room temperature. Besides, in a low-temperature environment of -20°C (-4℉), this sodium-ion battery pack in NA300 and B480 has a capacity retention rate of more than 85% and provides a system integration efficiency of over 80%, which is perfect for powering in winter or in regions with extremely low temperatures.

Apart from the debut NA300 makes at CES 2022, BLUETTI is also expected to take the wraps off a range of new products in front of global audiences, demonstrating their state-of-the-art technology and alternative power solutions towards a sustainable future. Stay tuned and check more information on www.bluettipower.com.

