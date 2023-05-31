Doogee V30T and N50 now on Amazon – Unbeatable performance and value

Here we are introducing Doogee’s game-changing rugged phone, V30T, and the budget sensation, N50, which took the market by storm on AliExpress and Doogeemall. Now, brace yourselves as these extraordinary devices have hit the shelves of Amazon, and get ready to revolutionize your smartphone experience.

Doogee V30T – The Most Powerful Chipset – D1080 Meets A Standout Photochromic Design

Prepare to be awestruck by the Doogee V30T, the unrivaled champion of rugged phones. With its unprecedented photochromic finish, it stands out as a true unicorn among its peers. But this phone doesn’t stop at mere aesthetics, it boasts a formidable lineup of flagship-worthy features that defy its price point.

At its core, the V30T harnesses the sheer power of the industry’s most formidable chipset—the MediaTek Dimensity 1080. With eight cores combined to reach an astonishing 2.6GHz, this device delivers unparalleled performance. It is coupled with a staggering base RAM of 12GB, which is expandable to a mind-boggling memory of 20GB with virtual memory, and a base storage of 256GB, which can be extended to a jaw-dropping memory of 2TB via a micro SD card. The V30T is a powerhouse in every sense.

But wait, there’s more! Prepare to be mesmerized by its camera prowess—an awe-inspiring 108MP + 32MP + 20MP +16MP quad-camera setup, capturing moments with unrivaled clarity and details. It is the enormous 10800mAh battery that is fueling your adventures, complemented by 66W ultra-fast charging and 15W convenient wireless charging capabilities.

The V30T spoils your senses further with an ultra-clear 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz adaptive display that envelops the front, offering an immersive visual experience. With Hi-Res standards, its dual speakers make you immerse in the bliss of the surround sound as you dive into your favorite content.

And that’s not all! The V30T boasts a string of additional features, including L1+L5 dual band GPS support, NFC capabilities, IP68/1P69K/MIL-STD-810H certifications for rugged durability, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, WiFi 6 support for lightning-fast connectivity, and dual nano SIM support. This device leaves no stone unturned in providing a truly remarkable smartphone experience.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the undisputed budget-smartphone king—Doogee’s N50. This lightweight marvel weighs just 187g with a sleek thickness of mere 9.1mm, effortlessly fitting into the palm of your hand. With a jaw-dropping price of $120 on AliExpress, this smartphone astounds with its impressive array of features.

Doogee N50 – Budget Friendly With Impressive features

Equipped with a generous 6.52-inch display, it is a rarity in this price range. But, N50 doesn’t stop there. It pushes the boundaries further with a robust 4200mAh battery, accompanied by an 18W fast charger to keep you powered up on the go. Capture stunning memories with its impressive 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple-camera setup, and experience the latest Android 13 right out of the box.

Underneath the hood, N50 boasts the capable Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset to deliver smooth performance in every task. With 8GB of base RAM, expandable to a remarkable memory of 15GB, and a base storage of 128GB, expandable to an astonishing memory of 1TB via a microSD card, N50 ensures you never run out of space for your digital adventures.

Availability

These remarkable devices have been available for purchase on Amazon since May 22. However, the excitement doesn’t end there. Starting from May 22, there will be special discounts on all three platforms (AliExpress, Doogeemall, and Amazon). Visit each platform to learn more.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement