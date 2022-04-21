Paid Search Marketing is an extremely valuable tool, but it needs an experienced professional team to handle the campaign. Google Ads or AdWords is great for boosting sales of a brand with a rock-solid product and scalable business model.

You will need to find the right Google ads agency, like Australian Internet Advertising, to create a strategy that lowers click-through rates and enhances conversions. It doesn’t matter whether you want to create a PPC campaign from scratch or give your current one a facelift – call the professionals.

Factors to consider when choosing a reliable Google Ads service

Qualifications

Check if the service is Google certified. Google offers Google Ads certification to people who prove their expertise and competence in digital advertising, especially PPC. Google Premier Partner Badge and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner are a couple of other certifications to consider.

Experience

Even if the ad agency has the right qualification, they may not have an impressive amount of experience. Check their case studies, which reveal their proven processes. Finding out whether they’ve worked in your niche can also be an advantage.

Tracking & reporting

A PPC agency gathers a lot of data to expand your brand visibility, convert leads into customers and optimize your digital marketing strategy. You should expect reports that display crucial data simply and understandably. Even if they use tracking tools, an agency’s reports may be inaccurate if they lack analytic knowledge.

So talk to them about their tracking methods, like what tools they use, what is considered conversion, what they track, and what their reporting technique looks like. Avoid agencies that claim to use a proprietary reporting tool, because they can omit crucial data. The monthly reports submitted must easily merge with your Google My Business account.

Communication

You are investing in a long-term relationship by hiring a paid marketing agency. The relationship has to be honest and reliable for success. Even if the potential PPC agency has all the above qualifications, if they have poor communication skills, it means they’re not suitable. At the start, you may find their communication flawless and impressive, but the real answer comes after the signing of a contract.

Discuss communication upfront, because it’s crucial to have clear knowledge of how much both parties need to contribute. Will there be a designated person who you can contact to discuss your queries? If so, that person should be aware of your business goals and promotional strategy. You should also feel comfortable going to the representative in situations of concern.

Pricing

Hiring an affordable PPC company is great…but low cost can insinuate high commitment and low value. There’s a lot involved in creating, strategizing, implementing, and monitoring a PPC campaign. Besides, you don’t want to get trapped in a cheap long-term contract, because Google fluctuates and the campaign may need to change.

It’s tempting to believe promises about 100% results or increases in revenue within two weeks. In reality, no good PPC ad agency can guarantee results, because building an effective PPC ad campaign takes time, effort, and patience. They are not magicians or psychics…never believe in the hype!

Transparency

The pricing of the paid marketing agency has to be transparent, including a comprehensive breakdown of costs. You must not lose ownership of your Google account. The agency should share the space and be offered access to monitor progress and build a campaign.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-talking-on-a-megaphone-7103040/