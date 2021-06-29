Hey Instagram addict! I know you probably wake up every morning wondering how you’re going to get more Instagram followers. But I want you to hold that thought. Followers should be the least of your concerns. Not with so many best sites to buy Instagram followers.

What you should, however, be worried about is the machine with which you’re accessing your favorite app.

It may not have occurred to you yet, but the truth is your phone is probably holding you back from experiencing the best of the Instagram world.

For example, did you know there are some emojis on the iPhone 11 Pro max that are probably missing from your 2017 Galaxy (no hard feelings, Samsungers!)?

Also, when it comes to camera features, some machines snap better Instagram photos than others. This is why you find some people’s posts on IG, and you wonder what planet they’ve taken their pictures from. It’s the same earth, my friend. Just that, they’re on a badder phone camera.

Even though there are sites that allow you to buy Instagram likes, snapping with these sorts of cameras will naturally fetch you more likes.

Great older smartphones that still provide an excellent Instagram experience

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

What makes it a good phone for IG?

Breathtaking shots:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with the best Instagram-friendly features you can wish for. For example, its rear camera comprises three camera sensors ranging from 12 to 16 MP. And each one carries a wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens.

In less techy and more Insta words, it means you can snap sweet-looking, celebrity-esque photos with this phone.

No more moving photos from gallery to upload:

The camera app comes with its own special social media software features, which allow you to post directly into all social media platforms, including IG.

Also, there’s a special tool for Instagram Story built into the camera app.

Shot suggestions:

There is a feature on Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ called ‘Shot suggestions.’ This feature uses AI to show you the shot that best illustrates the subject in the viewfinder.

So, for those of you who’re bad with taking photos, this is a real game changer; don’t you think?

Video coverage made easy:

An AI in-built setting predicts your hand movement anytime you’re recording a video to give you an excellent video cover. For those of us with shaky hands, this is a life saver.

Edit your IG videos before they go live

Finally, there’s an in-built video editor on this phone, meaning you no longer need third-party apps to edit your videos.

ASUS ZenFone 6

What makes it a good phone for IG?

Selfies as tasty as normal photos

Everybody knows front cameras are seldom as powerful as their rear counterparts. But not if you’ve got ASUS ZenFone 6.

For those of us who love to flood our IG pages with selfie photos, ASUS ZenFone 6 has just the thing we need to snap breathtaking selfies.

Unlike most of its counterparts, ZenFone 6’s has no front camera. Instead, it has a rotatable rear camera. Shocked? Don’t be.

With this unique technology, you can easily use your back camera to snap selfies and regular photos. As such, your selfies will be as clean as your regular photos.

Snap FLASHy night selfies

Does your current phone lack front-facing flash and it’s pissing you off? Maybe every time you want to snap an Insta-worthy photo at night you always rely on the dim screen flash.

Well, I’m sorry you’ve had to live through that. ZenFone 6 has a solution to that.

Since you can rotate its rear camera, it means you can also rotate the flash. As such, you can happily take your well-lit night photos anytime you want.

No more hanging your phone somewhere to do a live video

Videos are amongst the best-performing content on IG. In fact, people buy Instagram auto likes to push their videos into the explore page. In that case, it’s important to consider the quality of the video mode of any phone one’s choosing.

Luckily, ASUS ZenFone 6 has a video mode feature missing from most phones on this list.

Remember we said one could rotate the rear camera to the front on this device? Well, the video implication of that is you can record your videos without having to turn your phone to the back and place it somewhere anytime you’re recording videos (especially live video).

Also, this solves the age-old problem of recording videos blindly. Now, you can record high-quality videos while still seeing exactly how you look in the camera.

OnePlus 7 Pro

What makes it a good phone for IG?

Superior picture quality

The best way to describe the OnePlus 7 Pro is that photos snapped with it are better than those of the great “Google Pixel 4.”

If awe-inspiring photos are what you’re looking to fill your IG with, then you can’t go wrong with this.

Latest emojis

Every year, new emojis are brought to life. In 2021 alone, emojipedia reports that 217 new emojis have been added to the list.

Luckily, OnePlus 7 Pro is one of those phones around that lets you update your OS quickly to access the newest emojis.

For an Instagram addict, the last thing you want is for your friends to add an emoji on their posts and it’s displaying a ‘question mark in box’ symbol on your end.

Run two IG accounts in one phone (Even though Zuckerberg doesn’t want you)

Another beautiful thing IG addicts will love about the OnePlus 7 Pro is that it’s one of the few high-end phones on the market that actually allows app cloning. This means you can duplicate your IG app to log into two different accounts at the same time.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

What makes it a good phone for IG?

Superior picture quality (especially at night)

iPhone 11 Pro Max may not be the latest iPhone on the market, but it sure beats most of its counterparts in terms of camera experience.

And when it comes to Instagram, nothing else matters other than cameras.

One thing iPhone ensured in the design of this phone is making all the camera lenses equal. With most triple-camera phones, the power of each of the cameras is never equal. But with iPhone it is. And the implication of this for Instagrammers is that you get a superior picture quality.

If you don’t believe that, check the IG pictures of celebrities using iPhone 11 Pro Max and compare to yours.

Improved filter experience

There’s no better place to enjoy your Snapchat and IG filters than on iPhone 11 Pro Mx. The Face ID tech used in the phone makes it so that filters align to your face better than in other phones.

Google Pixel 4 XL

What makes it a good phone for IG?

Superior portrait photos

Portrait photos are the darlings of social media. And Google has done an excellent job of delivering a phone just for that purpose.

The Google Pixel 4 XL is a beast of a device for portrait photos. It brings unique depth, quality, and angle to your portrait photos.

Latest Emoji versions

Since it’s Google-owned, Pixel 4 XL is always the first in line for any Android updates, including new emoji versions and features to improve social media apps.