Five things you should know about Amazon Luna

While most of us have been obsessed with the recent launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Amazon has not so quietly released a new gaming streaming service.

It has a pretty good selection of games with 76 titles and growing currently available. It’s something worth considering. If you don’t take a side in the console wars or desperately wait for them to be restocked in stores again, Amazon is specifically looking for gamers like you.

And starting from $5.99/month, it’s a pretty sweet deal, especially if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem. What’s cool is they partnered with Ubisoft to create an exclusive gaming channel you can add to your subscription for an additional $14.99/month. This is how you’ll get to play all the best titles like Far Cry 6 and the new Assassin’s Creed.

Is Amazon Luna the right call for you? Here the five most important things you need to know to help you make that decision.

Currently Only Available in the US*

Sorry international fans, but you can only access Amazon Luna in the US. That even includes Canada, which has its typically robust collection of Prime Video movies and shows.

Fortunately, we have a little trick up our sleeves if you want to try it out and you’re not in the US. You can use NordVPN to change your virtual location to the US.

In effect, Amazon thinks you’re browsing from there to enjoy all the great gaming titles and other US-based content. Don’t forget VPNs also have many other gaming benefits, including blocking DDoS attacks and enhancing performance in some situations.

You Don’t Need a Luna Controller

This will shock most gamers, but you can buy the Luna Controller if you want, but you can still play using an Xbox One, PS4, or mouse and keyboard (we haven’t heard yet about controllers from the new consoles). On mobile, you can use touch controls.

But you might be interested in picking up a Luna Controller anyway. It’s directly connected to the cloud, reducing lag time, and it comes with Alexa.

Play Across Screens

Amazon Luna is powered by AWS (Amazon Web Service). We won’t bore you on the technical details, but that means you’re using Amazon’s vast network of data centers to play.

That’s why you can play using the relatively wimpy Amazon FireTV and also seamlessly switch to your mobile.

The only thing you’ll need to enjoy these games is a fast internet connection. You can even play in your web browser.

You Won’t Need too Much Bandwidth

If you’re already gaming online, you likely won’t need to change your internet subscription. Currently, Amazon Luna requires a minimum of 10 Mbps for standard HD games and 35 Mbps for 4K. Do note only select titles are even in 4K for now.

If you’re on any limited data plan, keep in mind Amazon predicts that cloud gaming generally can take up 10 GB/hour if streaming at 1080P. Don’t worry, though. Mobile gaming has been optimized for data connections, so you don’t burn through your plan that fast!

For Mobile, Android is the Way to Go

Sorry iOS users, since Apple has gotten way too protective over its App store, you won’t quite find the same native-level support for Amazon Luna. You’re basically playing through the Safari browser.

On the other hand, Android phones are better equipped. However, not all Android phones will work. You’ll need a flagship phone from 2019 or newer to support the specs.

So far, Amazon confirms these phones can support Amazon Luna:

Google: Pixel 4XL, 4A 5G, 5

One Plus 7. 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T series

Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, S20, Note 20 series

Is it Time To Try Out Luna?

It’s a pretty solid offer. Rather than shell out for a console, it can be a better way to enjoy your gaming. If you’ve just sunk $500 on a new Xbox or Sony, we say forget about it.

But for those who haven’t made up their minds or are waiting, it’s worth checking out.

