Fresh power for the fresh new year! BLUETTI AC30 released, save up to $650 on your favorite power stations

Control your power, and control your life. Being a top-tier off-grid power station manufacturer, BLUETTI has been dedicated to bringing premium and affordable off-grid power solutions. For the start of 2021, they also offered their best product lineups at sweet prices.

AC30

BLUETTI AC30 Portable Power Station

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. Small, yet packs a punch.

300Wh total capacity with 300W pure sine wave AC inverter, powerful and safe, pack up to go right now, also built with LiFePO4 battery cell, which brings the whole device with 3500+ charge cycles before the total capacity degrades to 80%.

Built with a decent array of outlets and a wireless charging pad, you’re gonna need nothing more but AC30 to power your needs on the road. 10.4lbs lightweight with the size at 9.9*7.1*6.9”, easy to be carried anywhere.

Big Sale for New Year, BLUETTI knocks out the limit of $60 OFF for the newly AC30!

Power: Rated 300Watt(surge 800Watt) Size: 9.9*7.1*6.9inch

Capacity: 300Wh

AC50S

BLUETTI AC50S Portable Power Station

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. Designed for portability with capacity, and convenience for camping and fishing.

500Wh with 300W pure sine wave AC inverter, built with 10 outlets and wireless charging pad, 12V Regulated Output ensures ultra stability for your laptop and other electronic gadgets.

Built-in MPPT increases the solar charging speed to another level. 13.6 lbs lightweight with 11.6*7.5* 7.7-inch size, even kids could carry it easily.

Power: Rated 300Watt(surge 450Watt) Size: 11.6*7.5*7.7inch

Capacity: 500Wh

EB240

BLUETTI EB240 Portable Power Station

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. The world’s most powerful portable power station with 2400Wh capacity.

The BLUETTI Energy Monster, incredible massive 2400Wh capacity, which means almost all of your devices could run smoothly without any wall socket, power your laptop for a whole day, and even a household refrigerator for one or two days. 1000Watt continuous output power meets all your needs, that’s the perfect backup or off-grid power for your family.

Power: Rated 1000Watt(surge 1200watt) Size: 19.4×6.5×14.4inch

Capacity: 2400Wh

AC200P

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station

Consumer Score: 98% gave it 4 stars or more. The world’s most versatile portable power station is back in a more powerful way.

The new generation of backup power station: 2000W pure sine wave AC inverter, packs up to 15 outlets and 2 wireless charging pads, 12V 25A DC output, the BLUETTI AC200P is the king of all portable power stations by far. $6.7 million has been raised on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform since July. And now, the BLUETTI team brings out the power beast back with a powerful upgrade: AC200P. The total capacity of the battery pack increased to 2000Wh from the previous 1700Wh, also the newly AC200P is built with LiFePO4 battery cell, which brings the whole power station with over 3500+ cycle-time before the total capacity degrades to 80%.

Power: Rated 2000Watt(surge 4800Watt) Size: 16.5*11*15.2inch

Capacity: 2000Wh

EB150

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station

EB150, genius design mixed with massive capacity and relatively lightweight, fit your needs precisely, sweet price on BLUETTI’s New Year Sale. 1500Wh capacity with 1000W rated power could work for almost all your devices, laptop, desktop, drone, camera, etc. Always keep your device fully charged, ready for any adventure.

About BLUETTI:

Official Website of BLUETTI: https://www.BLUETTI.com/

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.