What is a keylogger for Android and how legal is it to use one?

A keylogger Android application is basically any software or program that allows you to monitor or watch the keystrokes of someone else by recording these keystrokes while they use their Android smartphones. The application then allows you access to the recorded information. Since the whole point of a keylogger Android app is to be able to monitor someone without their knowledge, keylogger applications have enhanced features that ensure that the monitoring process is carried out in a stealthy manner. We shall go into full details of the features and particularly those of the Hoverwatch keylogger for Android later on in the article.

When it comes to the legality of using hacking software programs such as the keylogger Android application, such programs are for one legal to own or possess. However, when a keylogger App is used for criminal purposes such as identity theft or stealing then the use of such application is illegal and thus punishable under federal law as well as state laws. It is an offense to secretly install a keylogger on another person’s phone.

Using information that has been illicitly obtained from a keylogger application is also an offense on its own. It is however important to take note that in some states the surreptitious use of keylogger apps is legal and especially so in an employer-employee relationship.

About the Hoverwatch keylogger Android application

Keylogger programs can sound so intimidating particularly because a lot of computer lingua is associated with programs of this kind. It would not therefore come as a shock to wonder whether the use of a keylogger Android application and in this case Hoverwatch, requires any special knowledge whatsoever in the installation and use of such apps.

If you have a similar question or doubts as to the same then the answer is simply that no special know how or skills is required for one to install and use Hoverwatch. Hoverwatch is a completely user-friendly application and just about anyone from a guru down to a lay man can make their way through the Hoverwatch app.

Navigation through the Hoverwatch application is also particularly made easier with the step by step guide on the process of installation as well as use that is available in Hoverwatch.com website.

There is so much ease with how you can get data from any Android phone with Hoverwatch keylogger for Android. All you have to do after installing Hoverwatch in any phone you would like to monitor is to log in to your Hoverwatch online account.

This could be from any device and the result is that you will get access to all the information that has been recorded from the phone you are monitoring. And just like that you will have all the data without breaking a sweat. Isn’t that very easy?

Now that some basic information about Hoverwatch has been established it is time to get into the details of some of the features that have been integrated into the Hoverwatch keylogger application for Android . These features include:

The invisibility feature

This is the most essential feature of Hoverwatch keylogger Android App. This particular feature ensures that the Hoverwatch app stays hidden so that your monitoring activities stay hidden from those being monitored. This in turn means that accurate information is obtained and especially for parental control purposes.

Tracking of text messages and calls

With this feature you can track all the outgoing as well as incoming calls and text messages. It also allows you to view any images sent via MMS from your personal Hoverwatch account.

Geolocation feature

The specialty of this feature is in physical tracking; that is, you can get the geographical location of the monitored Android device just from your account.

SIM card replacement

The SIM replacement feature proves helpful by allowing you to still be able to monitor an Android device even after a SIM card is replaced or even removed by the user of the monitored device.

Whatsapp, Facebook and viber tracking

Conversations held through these mobile applications including all the images, videos and audios shared are recorded and made accessible to your online account thanks to this feature.

Tracking of up to five devices

An installation of the Hoverwatch parental control gives you the opportunity to monitor a maximum of five devices.

Other features of the Hoverwatch keylogger app include;

Front camera photo

Snapchat spy

Contacts tracking

Android screenshots

Todo list tracking

Phone internet history tracking

Support and pricing policy of the Hoverwatch keylogger Android application

The Hoverwatch support application provided for in the Hoverwatch website goes a long way in promoting the user friendliness of both the website and the app. Here is where the step by step guide on the installation process for the Hoverwatch keylogger Android app is contained.

It is also at this section that any inquiries from the users can be made. Removal instructions are also contained in this section in the event someone would like to uninstall the Hoverwatch application.

The pricing policy of the Hoverwatch keylogger Android application is categorized into three plans that is; the personal, business as well as professional plans.

Each of these plans then has subcategories of a one month plan, three months plan and lastly a twelve months plan. It is absolutely up to each individual user to evaluate and choose a plan that best suits them.

In conclusion, knowing the activities and whereabouts of our loved ones is very vital if at all we are to ensure that they are safe and protected at all times. One way of doing this is through keylogger Android applications such as Hoverwatch.

Great care should however be exercised by users in terms of understanding the scope of the privacy laws in one’s state. Use of the Hoverwatch app for ulterior motives should be refrained and if not the liability of such use falls entirely on the user. If you are searching for a keylogger app for Android then you should definitely give the Hoverwatch keylogger Android application a try.