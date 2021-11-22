Have a preowned HP Spectre x360 laptop sitting around collecting dust? Why not sell it for some cash then?

You have probably heard of people selling their electronics online, and now you wonder if you can resell your used HP Spectre x360 15-inch for some money? That is a fair enough question since it has never been easier to earn income online. In fact, the internet is now the default go-to place for people who want to resell their stuff. And you are thinking about selling your preowned laptop, then going online is almost always your first and safest bet.

But let’s explore the electronics resale market in a little more detail.

Is There Any Value in Used Electronics?

We live in a world where limited runs of old Nintendo systems are so popular that scalpers charge 300% more. Old Game Boys are selling for 5x more than what they did ten years ago. And how is it that an old Amiga is worth nothing when an old iPod classic is in hot demand?

By that logic, you should be able to recover some cash out of that used HP Spectre x360 15 laptop you no longer want. But here is the thing: If you are looking to make a profit, you cannot hold onto the notebook for 10+ years hoping it will rise in value one day. On the contrary: the longer you wait, the slimmer your chances out of recovering much, if anything at all, from your used HP computer.

Should You Consider Selling Your HP Spectre X360 15 Offline?

If you are a one-time seller who has a wide social network, then selling the laptop yourself might be a good idea. For example, you may offer your HP Spectre x360 to a colleague or a friend. Or even post the laptop for sale on Facebook Marketplace and ask them to share the listing for you. That way, you can reach a wider audience. Still, it is quite limited. And if you are a student, check on the college campus for peers who may be in need of a second-hand laptop.

But if you are planning to resell used technology frequently, consider looking for more sustainable ways of getting rid of your stuff.

Eventually, you are going to run out of family, friends, co-workers, and students to sell electronics to. So, if this describes you, keep reading for more insights on who buys used laptops for a living.

Where Can I Sell a Used Laptop For Profit?

Well, there is eBay. But starting in 2020, the website made it complicated to register as a seller. They have also phased out PayPal, so the seller protection becomes even more questionable.

Why do you need seller protection? For one, eBay is very buyer-centric. So much so, that buyers can claim stuff didn’t arrive, or that it arrived broken, and there is nothing you as a seller can do about it. Or your buyer can open a return on eBay to send that HP Spectre x360 back, whatever the reason may be. In this case, you will have to pay for return shipping, but there is no guarantee that you will get the laptop back in the same condition. Or get it back at all. Unfortunately, selling on marketplaces, like eBay, is a risky business, and the seller is usually the one who has to “eat” the loss. Not eBay.

But there is another way. If you are looking for a sure thing, consider online buyback sites. By selling to a buyback, you don’t have to create and monitor your listings, meet with prospective buyers or spend money on postage. Or returns. With such a site, you get an upfront dollar offer, and the whole turnaround is usually much quicker.

Sell Your HP Spectre x360 15 Laptop at Gadget Salvation

Gadget Salvation is a great alternative to eBay and other marketplaces or classifieds. The company was established back in 2008 and closed thousands of successful transactions since. It takes seconds to calculate a price for your laptop or other devices, and receive a prepaid shipping label to send it in.

How it Works:

1 – To sell your HP laptop, look up the model, calculate the price, and checkout online.

2 – Send the laptop in using the prepaid shipping label Gadget Salvation provides.

3 – Wait for them to receive the laptop, confirm its condition and process your payment.

Gadget Salvation offers a number of ways for their customers to get paid with. The instant ones are PayPal, Venmo, and Zelle. They also have the option of mailing a company check. Sellers get to choose how they want to get paid during a checkout process.

The company is trusted by many and gathered much positive feedback over the years. Besides, they are Better Business Bureau accredited with the highest A+ rating.

The Price of a Used HP Spectre x360 Laptop

The resale estimate on your HP would depend on the exact model number and condition of the device. For example:

An older HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 Intel Core i7 7th model still can be resold for up to $328 on Gadget Salvation. * Newer HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 Intel Core i7 8th Gen CPU goes for up to $368. *

And if you have the latest HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 Intel Core i7 11th you are not happy with, Gadget Salvation will gladly pay you up to $605 in cash for it*

Conclusion

Are you looking to sell your HP Spectre x360 laptop for a profit? If so, you should seriously consider using a company that makes the process safe and easy. Gadget Salvation is one of those companies. Get in touch with them today and see how much you can sell your older laptop for. You may be pleasantly surprised at how quickly and easily you can make money on your unwanted electronics.

*Priced on 10/25/2021. Subject to change.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement