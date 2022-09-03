How to bypass Google verification on Samsung without password

One Google account lets you use various Google-powered products like Gmail, YouTube, Google Ads, etc., with one username and password. Sometimes users forget their phone passwords and reset their mobile phones to solve the issue. Although you can remove your Google account from your phone but after resetting, it asks for a sign-in.

Phones with 5.1 or higher android versions activate the FRP and prevent your phone from unauthorized access. It is impossible to access your phone if you forget your Google password. Therefore, you must know how to bypass google account verification after reset.

Part 1 Remotely Method to Bypass Google Account on Samsung without Password

Forgetting your Google account password almost eliminates the chance of accessing your phone and makes you wonder how to bypass google account verification on Android without losing your data. Here a professional unlocking application called the Tenorshare 4uKey for Android becomes handy.

(h3) Why recommend Tenorshare 4uKey for Android to Remove Samsung Google Account?

User-friendly interface- It is effective password removal with full guide. High Available- It is compatible with the latest versions of both Windows and Mac OS Without any password- Users can unlock their devices without any passwords included fingerprint, patterns, pin, and face locks. Keep data safe- You can bypass Google Lock without data loss (compatible with Android 12 also)

(h3)How to remove Samsung Google Account via Tenorshare 4uKey for Android

Please install the latest version of the Tenorshare 4uKey for Android. Then connect your Samsung mobile to your PC and open the application.

Click on “Remove Google Lock (FRP)” section. On the next page, confirm the OS of your mobile and click on start.

Now follow the onscreen instructions, click “Next”, and let the green bar complete.

If a confirmation message appears on your phone, click on ‘Allow from this PC’. And Tap “OK” on the prompt that appears on your PC screen also.

Once everything completes, your phone will restart automatically, without requiring you to bypass google account.

Part 2 How to Bypass Google Account on Samsung after Factory Reset

Since Samsung phones are an attractive target for hackers, the FRP security feature activates after resetting your phone. Although cracking the verification check is reasonably tricky, there are other methods to resolve how to bypass google account verification after reset Samsung query.

Method 1: Remove Google account without password from phone Settings

Open the settings in your Samsung phone and click on “Accounts and Backup” and then tap on “Accounts”.

Next, click on the Google Account you want to remove and click “Remove Account”. And then confirm the “Remove Account” again to continue the process.Finally tap “OK” to sure remove account.

Method 2: Bypass FRP Lock on Samsung Phones without PC

The unavailability of a PC makes you how to bypass google account verification after reset without pc. Here these steps can help.

On the screen requiring your email and phone number, press the “@” key for some time to open the settings. Choose the google keyboard from the list. Click on the 3 dots and select the “Help and Feedback” option.

Now click your preferred item. The help page opens with some options; click on using google keyboard option. You will see some text on the next page, long press to enable the selectors, and then choose“ Web search” from the top right corner menu. After clicking on “ Web search”, please type “Setting” > “About Phone”

In the settings, go to About Phone. Locate the “Build Number” option, tap it 7 times to activate the developer option, and then please turn on “OEM unlocking” to tap on “back” twice. Now you just need to restart your phone and connect with Wi-Fi. And your previous Google verification has gone.

Note: Above 2 methods would delete all your Google account data from your Samsung device.

Part 3: FAQs About getting locked out of your Google Account

Q1: What would you be getting locked out of your Google Account?

Commonly you get locked out of your Google account when you forget your google account password, your account gets deleted, someone changes your password, or for other reasons like device or location change.

Q2: How to avoid getting locked out of your Google Account?

Updating your recovery information is the best way to avoid getting locked out of your Google account. Add the current phone number and email you are using. Adding an email other than your google one is better. If you can’t sign in to another device, try the device or location you typically use.

Q3: Is it safe to bypass a google account if lockout of a google account using Tenorshare 4uKey for Android?

Using Tenorshare 4uKey for Android for cracking google verification is safe as it prevents your data from being deleted. The software doesn’t require any user information to proceed. Moreover, it doesn’t damage the software from your phone.

Part 4: Takeaway

You will come across the query of how to bypass google account verification without password as androids turn on google verification for security. However, you can use the Tenorshare 4uKey for Android to avoid verification. If you are searching for a Samsung FRP tool, it would be the best choice, which doesn’t damage your device or data, and works with most PC OS and Android versions. Moreover, it can unlock all kinds of locks like fingerprints, face locks, pin and patterns.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement