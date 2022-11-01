How to redact PDF- online and offline solutions

Pdf is a handy tool used by varied professionals in different fields to send files across platforms. However, you would require a good online tool to redact your pdf. Choosing the right tool from a swarm of free and paid tool options can be a tricky task.

Moreover, the choosing process becomes more complex when you look for the tool accessibility as per your device. Tired of hunting for a good tool that can redact your pdfs? Well, here is a wonderful tool that can serve your purpose the best.

Why Do You Need to Redact PDF Files?

PDFelement is a free pdf editor that can be used on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices at the same time. It can easily redact your pdf as per your preference anywhere anytime. It provides an easy encryption cipher to keep sensitive information such as credit card numbers, or any other personal or professional details secure while accessing pdf documents. Thereby, providing a safe and secure space for professionals like lawyers, teachers, bank clerks, etc. in keeping their data confidential. One can easily redact text and images with the help of this tool.

How To Redact PDFs With PDFelement?

PDFelement is a great tool that not only helps you edit your pdfs but also provides reliable encryption solutions. It has three levels of encryption for providing maximum safety to users. Moreover, it has a user-friendly interface which makes the redacting process even easier.

To redact on pdf using PDFelement, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Open PDF Protector

The initial step of encrypting your important document is by setting a password. For this, switch to the Pdfelement app. Once the page is loaded, look for the ‘Protect’ tab. Tap on it to get started. As you click it, a dialogue box will appear. From the varied list of options, click on the ‘Set Password’ option. Fill in the desired password.

Step 2: Encrypt PDF Files

Encryption usually offers two safety options. First to protect the pdf from viewing and second to protect it from editing and printing. If you want to protect your documents from viewing, set an open password. If you want to protect your files/documents from editing and printing, set a permission password. Choose as per your preference.

Step 3: Redact Text/Images In PDF

Select the files/images which you wish to encrypt and click on ‘Mark for Redaction’. And, you are good to go. The desired texts/images get redacted immediately.

How To Redact PDFs With HiPDF?

HiPDF is the next best tool when thinking of redacting your pdf. One can easily redact a pdf with just a few clicks. To redact PDF online with HiPDF follow the following steps:

Step 1: Open Redact PDF

Firstly, log on to the HiPDF website. As the page gets loaded, visit the top bar and click on ‘All Tools’. As you click it, you will be shifted to a new page. Start scrolling and searching for a PDF Tools section. That’s when you will see the redacting pdf tool. Click on the Redact pdf option.

Step 2: Drop Or Choose Files

The next step that comes after you get redirected to the pdf redaction tool page is to choose the desired files. This can be done two ways. One by choosing the file, and two by dropping/uploading the desired file. Suit yourself.

Step 3: Redact Text/Images In PDF

Now comes the actual and crucial step of redaction. The uploaded or selected file will be displayed. To get started with redaction processes, you just have to press the right-click button on the mouse and move your cursor over the text. Be careful and try not to hurry. Take your time, read and select. After selecting, click on the apply button to save these changes.

Features Of Wondershare PDFelement

Wondershare Pdfelement provides an affordable, fastest, and easiest way to edit, sign, and convert pdf. It can be accessed easily through windows, Mac, iOS, and android devices. Translation has been made easier than ever with more than 80+ languages.

Additionally, it keeps on updating its features to improve user accessibility. Some of the most prominent features offered by Wondershare Pdfelement are:

Wondershare Pdfelement is a great editing tool that can help you add text, images, and shapes to pdf. One can also insert links and watermarks into the pdf.

It aids you in the conversion of files from or to pdf, word, excel, JPG, PNG, and other formats without any loss in quality.

It also supports batch conversion, thereby, making your work faster.

Pdfelement allows you to rotate, merge, split, organize, extract or compress pdf.

With the help of this tool, one can add notes, comments, highlight, draw and underline texts in the easiest way ever.

Moreover, you can also create and fill out pdf forms with this tool.

This tool offers an intuitive user interface to enhance the reader experience. One can adjust page size and layout to suit your needs.

One can also combine different pdfs with the help of this tool.

It offers its users to create pdf from any file such as images, word documents, and others.

It is also used by professionals for scanning pdf, updating pdf forms, pdf filler, and recognizing pdf from images.

Wondershare Pdfelement understands the importance of privacy and security, therefore, it also has exclusive encryption solutions to protect documents from accessing and editing. One can create an e-sign or password to keep sensitive information safe and inaccessible.

Verdict

PDFelement is an excellent and affordable option when looking for a tool to redact pdf. It can be accessed by any device be it Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android. It provides three levels of encryption, thereby, ensuring maximum safety for users.

One can set encryption as per their requirement. It also allows the users to upload files through cloud storage which makes the work easier and quicker. Moreover, it is a great editing tool and offers incredible editing options. All the provided specifications and incredible features make it a great choice for a good tool to redact pdf.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement